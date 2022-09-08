Attorney general appeals to state Supreme Court after overturn of three jail guards' murder convictions

Read full article on original website
calmatters.network
Dublin prison worker dies by suicide amid investigation into inmate abuse
One of the employees at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Dublin facing allegations of sexual misconduct in ongoing investigations at the women’s prison has died by apparent suicide. Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, was a corrections officer at the prison who was placed on leave earlier this year, along...
californiaglobe.com
So Cal Lifeguards Petition US Supreme Court over Scheme Trapping Employees in Union Membership
In May the Globe reported that Orange County California lifeguard Jonathan Savas and 22 colleagues sued the State of California and the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association (CSLEA) labor union for violating their First Amendment right to abstain from forced union membership and compelled financial support. They filed an application...
Contra Costa County DA files charges in Pittsburg child road rage shooting
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Pittsburg police said on their Facebook page Thursday the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges in a Sept. 2 road rage incident in Pittsburg that injured a 12-year-old girl. Dwayne Brown, 29, of Sacramento, has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling/vehicle, shooting from a […]
calmatters.network
DA investigating violent arrest by San Rafael police; Chief Spiller 'concerned' by incident
The Marin County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday it has opened an investigation into an altercation between two San Rafael police officers and a man after body-cam footage of his bloody arrest went viral and the officers involved have been placed on leave. Neither the District Attorney’s Office nor...
californiaglobe.com
Anonymous Letter to Assembly Lawmakers Alleges Abuse, Harassment of Sergeants-at-Arms by Chief
The California Globe is in receipt of a letter stating it is from an Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms, recently sent to all members of the California State Assembly, as well as Assembly staffers, revealing alleged abuse and horrible work conditions in the legislature by the Assembly Chief Sergeant-at-Arms. The complaint alleges that...
Prosecutors say Alameda County Deputy killed married woman he was dating
DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy had been dating a married woman he allegedly shot and killed along with her husband early Wednesday morning in Dublin, court documents released Friday said. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton, allegedly shot the couple in the head and neck before police responded at 12:45 […]
crimevoice.com
Construction Worker Suspected of Drug Dealing is Arrested at Target Store
SAN RAFAEL — An extensive undercover investigation culminated in the arrest of a construction worker suspected of dealing drugs. The man was in possession of a large quantity of suspected narcotics when he was arrested. Christian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, a resident of Oakland, was arrested at the Target store at...
Sheriff’s candidate disputes claims
Monterey County sheriff candidate Joe Moses has denied a history of domestic abuse as documents filed in his contentious divorce plague his campaign. In a wide-ranging interview with Voices of Monterey Bay, Moses said rumors of alleged spousal abuse were nothing more than rumors. And he claimed that Voices had published inaccurate information about a separate court case he is involved in, information that is indisputably accurate.
kalw.org
A San Jose mayoral candidate has allegedly violated labor laws
According to a recent report by San Jose Spotlight, Councilmember Matt Mahan has identified several employees as consultants in his mayoral campaign finance forms. This violates Assembly Bill 5, which was created in 2019 to limit the number of companies hiring employees as independent workers. The law was first created to target rideshare companies that have a history of sparing employee benefits and higher wages.
calmatters.network
Hundreds of guns turned in at buyback event in Ramona Park
“We know that when there are more guns in our communities, there are more firearm deaths,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who attended the event. “We don’t need to have guns.”. Bonta called gun violence “America’s unique disease.”. “The level of gun violence we...
Gilroy Dispatch
Police arrest man suspected of attempted murder in Gilroy
A Gilroy man suspected in an attempted murder earlier this year was arrested Sept. 1. Demetrius Santos, 19, was arrested at San Ysidro Park and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for attempted homicide, according to Gilroy Police. He is currently being held without bail, with his next court date scheduled for Sept. 12, jail records show.
Union City Police warn of recent increase in violent crime
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Union City Chief of Police is addressing the recent uptick of gun violence in the community. “In Union City we’re not immune to the uptick in crime here happening in the Bay Area,” said Jimenez. In recent weeks, Union City Police have responded to violent crimes stemming from gun violence […]
Prisoner who escaped Contra Costa County detention facility arrested in Vallejo
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding. After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman arrested for attacking two men with an empty wine bottle
Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle and then robbed a third person. Police say the attack happened in the parking lot of th Baylands Athletic Center just before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. A man reportedly called 911 and claimed 31-year-old Ariana Michelle Goree was following him and attacking him with liquor bottles.
Tenderloin vehicle theft suspects elude San Francisco police during dangerous pursuit
SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers responded to a call Sunday evening of a Tenderloin robbery and auto theft, but were forced to end their pursuit when the suspects began driving the stolen vehicle in an erratic and dangerous manner.The incident began around 6:42 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a robbery in which the suspects stole two vehicles in the 400 block of Jessie Street.Enroute to the call, responding units located one of the stolen vehicles. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.A pursuit ensued, but officers terminated it "when the actions of the suspects created an unreasonable danger to vehicular traffic."Officers were still on scene in the Tenderloin Sunday evening, gathering information and evidence. No information further on the suspects or a description of the vehicle involved in the pursuit have been released.No arrests have been made. The suspects remain at large.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
Deadly Saturday night shooting at Stockton motel marks city's 40th homicide case in 2022
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stockton are searching for a gunman in a deadly Saturday shooting that marked the city's 40th homicide case so far in 2022. At 5:41 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 1300 block of Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayoral candidate Seneca Scott was arrested last year for brandishing a firearm
Oakland mayoral candidate Seneca Scott was arrested last year near a community garden he co-founded in West Oakland for allegedly brandishing a firearm at two people, according to police records. Just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, Oakland police officers were flagged down by a man at the corner...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Collision In Santa Clara (Santa Clara, CA)
According to the Santa Clara Police, a fatal collision occurred early Saturday morning. The officials stated that at around 6:55 a.m. the crash happened on Lawrence Expressway between Monroe St. and [..]
Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested six people, three being Vagos Motorcycle Club members, during a multi-agency raid called Operation "It's not easy being green." Four total homes were searched in Salinas, 13 guns were seized, as well as cash and a large amount of narcotics, said deputies. All The post Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Relatives identify young mother fatally stabbed on San Carlos street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A 27-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed on a San Carlos street in broad daylight was identified Friday by loved ones. The victim's father, Martin Castro Jr., told KTVU his daughter, Karina Castro, was the young woman killed Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 7 and 1.
