Read full article on original website
Related
sandiegocountynews.com
El Centro Border Patrol seizes firearms, ammo, and marijuana seized at checkpoint
Salton City, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 22-year-old United States citizen in possession of five loaded firearms, ammo, and marijuana, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:40 p.m., a black 2007 GMC Yukon approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting the primary lanes referred the vehicle to...
petsplusmag.com
PetSmart Robbery Spree: Arizona Man Charged Following High-Speed Chase, Gunfire
LOS ANGELES – An Arizona man was charged in a federal criminal complaint alleging that he robbed 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona during a three-week crime spree. The series of crimes ended in a high-speed chase in which he fired upon federal agents and, after police rammed...
kclu.org
Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate
Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
kyma.com
Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oregontoday.net
Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man waves down deputy, allegedly confesses to murder
MCNEAL, Ariz. - An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway...
Man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according […]
Multiple cars stuck in mudslide in California: officials
A mudslide in California resulted in multiple vehicles becoming stuck in mud and debris flow, fire officials said. Fire units responded to the mudflow to assist around 50 people in two dozen cars. The mud had reportedly pushed vehicles across the road. The landslide happened near Pine Canyon Road between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said there were two mattresses on fire inside of a trailer in the area of the Orange Trailer Court, 2461 S. 4th Avenue after 6 p.m. on September 11. The post Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
citysuntimes.com
Nearly 50% of Arizona 8th graders have never heard of deadly drug fentanyl
On Sept. 7 the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC), the leading criminal justice resource agency in the state, released the results of its biennial statewide survey that included over 50,000 students from 301 schools in eighth, 10th and 12th grades from all 15 counties across Arizona. The Arizona Youth Survey...
kyma.com
Law enforcement arrested multiple suspects in Calexico
(KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Officers Association says law enforcement arrested several suspects tied to organized crime. They posted several pictures on their Facebook page this morning. They say the county-wide operation involved multiple local and federal agencies. Officers served three separate search warrants, some in Calexico and other...
Yuma man charged for premeditated murder, held on more than $1M bond
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a suspect, Joshua Dominic Ornelas was arrested by the Yuma Police Department on July 12 and was charged with Premeditated Murder in the 1st degree for the murder of Juan Alfredo Ruiz. The post Yuma man charged for premeditated murder, held on more than $1M bond appeared first on KYMA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kprl.com
Arrest in San Luis 09.09.2022
Two people arrested in San Luis after their car alarm attracted the attention of police. A 22-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were parked on Calle Joaquin, near some motels off Los Osos Valley road near 101 when their car alarm went off Saturday night. Officers searched the two occupants and...
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
holtvilletribune.com
Women Promote Firearm Safety, Proficiency
EL CENTRO — As someone who was not raised around firearms, it was hard for Imperial Valley resident Jennifer Goodsell to imagine she would ever own one. But now, as the proud owner of a Glock 19 9mm, Goodsell is not only well versed about how to handle a handgun safely and responsibly but has a membership at a local shooting range, too.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 9-11
PHOENIX — Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women, a New York woman was given prison time for interfering with flight crew members on a plane that diverted to Phoenix, and police released video Friday of a suspect who fatally shot two people before turning the gun on himself last month.
Young mother beheaded outside California home ID’d, suspect in custody
Police say the shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 27-year-old mother of two was attacked outside her Northern California apartment.
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
kyma.com
Woman from Brawley was shot in the leg
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Brawley Police Department, a woman was shot in the area of North Imperial Avenue on September 7 around 5:45 a.m.. The Brawley Police Department said the adult female was found with a gunshot wound on her lower leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Comments / 0