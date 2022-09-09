About 15 minutes before the 74th Emmy Awards began, an announcement: “If you timed your edibles just right, now is the time to take your seats.” That microdose of chaos set the tone for Emmy night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. After a virtual ceremony in 2020 and a COVID-compliant hybrid in 2021, this year marked a return to the Emmys before the pandemic. Instead of row seating, attendees sat at gala tables facing a runway-style stage that ran through the center of the theater. As always, the telecast had its highs and lows and many moments didn’t make it...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO