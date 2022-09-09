Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her beloved Balmoral
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle on Sunday as the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral. Gamekeepers from Balmoral, the summer retreat where the queen died...
Live updates: King Charles, siblings escort mother's coffin
EDINBURGH, Scotland — The children of Queen Elizabeth II are accompanying their mother’s coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital. A military bagpiper played mournful music as the coffin, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse Monday.
Prince William speaks out on grandmother Queen Elizabeth's death: 'She was by my side during the saddest days of my life'
Prince William is speaking out after the death of Queen Elizabeth — not just as a royal, but as a grieving grandson. Queen Elizabeth, the monarch of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her son is now King Charles, while his wife Camilla Parker Bowles is the queen consort — a title indicating the spouse of the reigning king.
Kate Middleton shares Prince Louis's reaction to the queen's death
Kate Middleton, now known as the Princess of Wales, has shared the "sweet" reaction Prince Louis had to hearing that Queen Elizabeth II had died earlier this week. A video has captured the moment the royal gave an insight into how how she had broken the sad news to her three children of their great-grandmother's passing on Thursday.
Princess Anne Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin in Powerful Moment
Princess Anne paid a subtle and emotional tribute to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin entered the Palace of the Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Sunday. The 72-year-old daughter of the late monarch curtsied before the queen's coffin as she stood alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. The...
Prince Harry pays tribute to "granny" Queen Elizabeth
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute on Monday to his "granny", the late Queen Elizabeth, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with her and how he would honour his father as the new king. In a statement, Harry, who stepped down from...
Charles III formally proclaimed king as sons reconcile
LONDON (AP) — Two days after his mother's death elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch Saturday in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live on television and online. Charles,...
Oprah weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's potential reconciliation with royal family
Oprah Winfrey is looking back at her "bombshell" 2021 interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as it appears a reconciliation may be possible between the couple and the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. At the Toronto Film Festival promoting Sidney, a documentary about acting legend...
Here’s What an Emmy Is Actually Worth
Emmy season is in the air. Television’s biggest night falls on Sept. 12 this year. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?. Winning an Emmy is a prestigious honor for those who work in the television industry, but you might wonder how much the award itself is actually worth? Here’s a look at the cost of each statuette and the value of winning one.
HBO And HBO Max Surge Past Netflix In Reversal Of Emmy Fortune
HBO and HBO Max surged past rival Netflix in this year’s overall Emmys tally, winning a dozen prizes tonight for a total of 37 spanning the Creative Arts and Primetime shows. Netflix took home a total of 26 trophies, but just three tonight. The showings represent nearly the mirror opposite of 2021, when Netflix had 44 total Emmys, to HBO and HBO Max’s 19. Here’s the full scorecard for multiple winners: With multiple wins for limited series The White Lotus (which had 10 wins in all) and Succession, plus key pickups for shows like Euphoria, Hacks and Last Week Tonight, HBO/HBO Max dramatically...
'Drama Behind The Scenes' Kept Meghan From Traveling To Balmoral With Harry
Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stayed in England amid news that the Queen was placed under medical supervision on Thursday. Their husbands Prince Harry and Prince William traveled to Balmoral to be at her bedside. But apparently, there was some "behind the scenes drama" regarding Meghan's plans. Meghan Markle...
Jason Sudeikis Thanks Kids Otis & Daisy After Emmys Win Amid Custody Battle With Olivia Wilde
Jason Sudeikis thanked his kids with Olivia Wilde, Otis (born in 2014) and daughter Daisy (born in 2016), as he rose for the second time at the Emmys on Monday night to receive an award — this time for Outstanding Comedy Series for his feel-good TV show Ted Lasso. “Otis, Daisy, I love you very much” he said, teasing a return for season 3. “We’ll see you for season 3 at some point!” He also spoke at length about the how the production tackles “good and evil.” “Thank you so much to everybody that’s watched this show,” he said, in part.
Inside Emmys 2022: Here’s What You Didn’t See at Home
About 15 minutes before the 74th Emmy Awards began, an announcement: “If you timed your edibles just right, now is the time to take your seats.” That microdose of chaos set the tone for Emmy night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. After a virtual ceremony in 2020 and a COVID-compliant hybrid in 2021, this year marked a return to the Emmys before the pandemic. Instead of row seating, attendees sat at gala tables facing a runway-style stage that ran through the center of the theater. As always, the telecast had its highs and lows and many moments didn’t make it...
Black Twitter heard Halle Bailey as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ and it luvs her!
Disney’s reimagining of “The Little Mermaid” will feature beloved songs from the original animated classic. Black Twitter is over the moon about Disney’s first look teaser trailer for the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey. Bailey joined acclaimed director Rob Marshall...
Just 11 Super Awkward Moments From The 2022 Emmy Awards
I am so annoyed with Jimmy Kimmel...
What Quinta Brunson Really Thought Of Jimmy Kimmel Lying Onstage
It was a big night for Quinta Brunson and her show Abbott Elementary, but the jubilant writer-actress had to share her time on stage with an unexpected sidekick — Jimmy Kimmel. For those who missed the gimmick, Will Arnett dragged the late night star on stage for a bit before he announced the winner for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. Brunson won, but Kimmel — who said nothing during the entire skit but did give a thumb’s up to the Emmy winner — opted to stayed put. Brunson even tried by saying “Jimmy, wake up. I won,” but he wouldn’t...
2022 Emmy Awards Winners List (Updating)
The 74th Emmy Awards are here — and with them, some of the world's favorite TV stars are taking home gold and glory. A spate of winners were already announced at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend of Sept. 3. Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf were...
