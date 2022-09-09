Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
Popular Wilmington Pizzeria Making Its Way to Charlotte
If there is one thing that I love and cannot get enough of, that’s pizza! Pizza is my all-time favorite dish and I can eat it just about any time of the day. I love fresh, authentic pizza with fresh ingredients. Just thinking about it as I type is making me hungry. Chefs kiss!
country1037fm.com
6 Of The Best Places To Get Milkshakes In Charlotte
Growing up Milkshakes were my favorite! I could rank just about every place in Charlotte by the quality of their milkshake. As I got older I drifted away from them being my go-to beverage and dessert. But with today being National Chocolate Milkshake Day, I figured it was a good time to visit this frosty treat. There are many many places you can get milkshakes in Charlotte. Everyone knows to go to chains whether fast food or ice cream and their milkshake offerings. I will forever be a fan of Cookout milkshakes for one! But there are some more localized spots you may or may not have tried. And those places are what this list is about!
Lawyers hold a scheduling conference Monday to discuss Tyler Harding case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lawyers held a scheduling conference on Monday to discuss Tyler Christopher Harding, the man facing multiple charges in connection with a high-speed chase across Charlotte. Harding's next official court date will be determined at a later date. Harding is facing numerous felony charges in connection with...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Has One Of The Top Cities For Beer Lovers
Here in Charlotte, we love our beers. In fact, the entire state of North Carolina is filled with beer lovers. So that’s why I wasn’t surprised to discover that one North Carolina city made HomeToGo’s list of the Top 17 US Cities for Beer Lovers. It may come as a bit of a shock (or maybe not), that it isn’t in fact Charlotte. It’s not Raleigh, either. Think you know? You’re probably right. I’ll give you a hint, this beer lovers’ paradise is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is one of my favorite places to visit. Though I have to say, I haven’t spent much time in the brewery scene. Maybe this will convince me to change that!
Evictions in Mecklenburg County rising back to pre-pandemic levels
Forced evictions are steadily rising in Mecklenburg County and are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, based on new data from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. In response to a request from WFAE, the sheriff's office provided data showing the number of writs of possession the office received on a monthly basis dating back to August 2019.
country1037fm.com
Young Kids Trying To Force Way Into Cars In Charlotte, NC Neighborhood
According to WSOC-TV, a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars. This is happening even when the drivers are still in the car!. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off. She told Channel 9 they were very young. She said “But he looked, they were pretty little. They were definitely younger kids.”
Sports book opens at NC casino near Charlotte; site already has 1,000 slot machines
The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be open 24 hours a day — just like the rest of the gambling facility which is just 35 miles west of Charlotte on I-85.
Atrium Health seeks approval to build $85.8M hospital in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, N.C. — Atrium Health is looking to add another hospital in the Charlotte region amid a flurry of expansion activity in recent months. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced recently that Atrium, operating as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, filed a certificate-of-need application for a new satellite hospital in Harrisburg.
Fire at home in east Charlotte intentionally set, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a blaze they said was intentionally set in east Charlotte overnight Saturday. Firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant home along Commonwealth Avenue, not far from Eastway Drive around 10 p.m. Firefighters were able to the fire in 20 minutes, according to the department.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
Teen musician signs contract to play at Little Theater of Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia musician is already making quite a name for himself at the young age of 17. His name is Kadir Muhammad, but he goes professionally by The Giftt. James Muhammad, his dad and manager, said Kadir Muhammad was a preemie baby who almost didn't make it -- and is now thriving in every way.
BET
Charlotte Is The Most Diverse City In North Carolina
Charlotte, North Carolina is officially the most diverse city in North Carolina. According to a report from the national personal financial institution WalletHub, among cities with more than 300,000 residents, Charlotte ranks number 23 as the most diverse city in the United States and the most diverse in North Carolina.
travelexperta.com
Top 4 Historic Hotels in North Carolina You Won’t Believe
If you enjoy staying at hotels with roots embedded in local history combined with modern conveniences, consider a tour of North Carolina’s hip hotels for your next vacation. Several North Carolina hotel owners have transformed classic structures into chic showplaces that offer luxurious accommodations and fine dining. Visit these historic places that cater to the sophisticated traveler. Here are some historic hotels in North Carolina for you to stay at!
Mecklenburg County DA asks SBI to investigate Charlotte City Councilman
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather is asking the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to launch an inquiry into Councilman James Mitchell, the DA’s office confirmed. The inquiry comes as Mitchell disputes his ownership stake in the uptown construction company RJ Leeper, which has multiple...
WCNC
Attorneys call for state investigation into Cabarrus County 'ticket-fixing arrangement'
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — An estimated 20 defense attorneys are expected to file a "notice of concern" with the North Carolina State Bar and state investigative agencies this week after WCNC Charlotte uncovered unequal justice at the Cabarrus County Courthouse. WCNC Charlotte's Nate Morabito obtained a preliminary draft lawyers...
‘Disturbing’: Two women attacked on two different walking trails within a week
The Matthews man who spearheaded the effort says it started because he didn't want his wife and his two-year-old child to be alone on the trail.
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
Thieves in infamous Charlotte-area bank heist still owe as much as they stole in 1997
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During one overnight shift, a bumbling conspiracy of thieves just west of Charlotte stole more than $17 million from Loomis Fargo. Paying the money back has taken a lot longer, and time is running out for the U.S. government to collect. Turns out, most of the...
CMPD Chief answers questions on new public information policy
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department introduced a new public information policy that officials say is meant to streamline the information-gathering process, but Channel 9 is speaking with Chief Johnny Jennings about concerns that the policy may actually be hindering timely access to information. Channel 9′s Allison Latos spoke...
