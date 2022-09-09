At the end of the first week of classes this semester, I checked off another Cornell first: climbing the clocktower and listening to a chimes concert from the top. It may seem that my inaugural journey up the infamous 161 steps is long overdue: I just began my senior year, and my time in college is ticking rapidly to an end. Yet, as you might imagine, the last three years have provided limited opportunities to scale McGraw’s winding stairway. It has been closed for most of my time on campus, a reminder of the countless ways that the recent Cornell experience has differed from a non-pandemic one.

