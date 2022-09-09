MACON, Ga. – A pair of Eagles goals within the last four minutes of the second half proved to be the difference maker as FGCU (3-0-1) defeated 2021 SoCon champions and NCAA Tournament qualifier Mercer (2-2-2), on Sunday evening at Betts Stadium. The Eagles will return to action on Friday, Sept. 16 as they open ASUN play at Jacksonville (2-2-1). Graduate forward Jovoney Brown (Savanna-La-Mar, Jamaica/North Florida) delivered the first goal of the match and for the Eagles and his first for the season with a header that was assisted by junior midfielder Landon Ameres (Palmetto, Fla./Virginia Tech) that stunned the keeper. In the second half senior Davi Alves (Belo Horizonte, Brazil/West Florida) tied the match with a shot off a pass from graduate midfielder Abdul Kuku (Sydney, Australia/Seattle) that connected into the left side of the net. That was Alves second goal of the season.

