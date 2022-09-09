Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Soccer Match Against FIU Declared No Contest
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Due to weather conditions, Sunday's match between the FGCU women's soccer team and FIU was called in the 35th minute with no score. The game still may be resumed at a later date to be determined. The play of the first 35 minutes came in the...
fgcuathletics.com
Men’s Soccer Earns 3-2 Victory at Mercer in the Final Minutes
MACON, Ga. – A pair of Eagles goals within the last four minutes of the second half proved to be the difference maker as FGCU (3-0-1) defeated 2021 SoCon champions and NCAA Tournament qualifier Mercer (2-2-2), on Sunday evening at Betts Stadium. The Eagles will return to action on Friday, Sept. 16 as they open ASUN play at Jacksonville (2-2-1). Graduate forward Jovoney Brown (Savanna-La-Mar, Jamaica/North Florida) delivered the first goal of the match and for the Eagles and his first for the season with a header that was assisted by junior midfielder Landon Ameres (Palmetto, Fla./Virginia Tech) that stunned the keeper. In the second half senior Davi Alves (Belo Horizonte, Brazil/West Florida) tied the match with a shot off a pass from graduate midfielder Abdul Kuku (Sydney, Australia/Seattle) that connected into the left side of the net. That was Alves second goal of the season.
fgcuathletics.com
Four Men's Golf Individuals To Compete At Streamsong Invitational
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Four FGCU Men's Golf student-athletes will be suiting up as individuals at the Streamsong Invitational Monday and Tuesday in Bowling Green, Florida. The invitational is hosted by Lipscomb University at the Streamsong Blue Course, a par-72 and 7,276-yard course. Sam Baker (Cloquet Minn.), Sebastian Frau (Italy),...
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Soccer Set to Host FIU
Match 7 FGCU (2-4) vs FIU (2-3) Date // Time Sunday, September 11 // 1 p.m. Location Fort Myers, Fla. // Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team returns home on Sunday as they welcome Florida International to Pickering Field. The Eagles are 2-4 on the season and are coming off a tough 5-0 loss at #8 Florida State while FIU is 2-3 and have not played an official match since last Sunday when they fell to Lipscomb. Its game on Thursday against Alabama A&M was deemed a no contest in the 22nd minute due to lightning.
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Golf Finishes Eighth, Fallotico Places Top 10 Individually
DURHAM, N.C. - FGCU Men's Golf finished eighth at the Rod Myers Invitational Saturday to begin the fall season. The Rod Myers Invitational, hosted by Duke University, comprised of seven top-55 programs. #49 Alabama captured both the team and individual titles. The Crimson Tide posted a team to-par score of -13, 851.
wtxl.com
Florida A&M football team defeats Albany State for 1st win of season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University football team defeated Albany State 23 to 13 Saturday night inside Bragg Stadium on the campus of Florida A&M University. Albany State (1-1), an NCAA Division II program, played well against the Rattlers as running back Marcuis Fulks scored on a...
Florida High boys hoops gets state championship rings
The Florida High boys basketball team got their state championship rings on Friday.
FSU Football appears on more ballots, but drops in voting for this week's AP Top 25
Florida State actually dropped two spots in the voting for the Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Sunday. The Seminoles, 2-0 on the season and enjoying their bye during a chaotic Saturday in college football, went from No. 30 to No. 32 overall based on the 'others receiving votes' in the updated AP Top 25.
thefamuanonline.com
Rattler Round-Up strikes out: recap
Efferson Student Union and Activities host a mandatory event for Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) club and organization members. This event took place in the Grand Ballroom. Attendance for each organization is a requirement to continue being active and hosting events on campus. Several campus club and organization members...
News4Jax.com
Florida Missing Children’s Day: Local families to attend ceremony at Florida Capitol
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – There are eight active Amber Alerts and three missing children notices currently posted on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website. For the 24th year — families of currently missing children and those once reported missing will gather for Florida Missing Children’s Day. The ceremony is dedicated to acknowledging all of the missing children throughout the state with the hopes to bring closure or peace to some of their families.
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for the Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor's Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 8-11, 2022
Tracy Walker, 43, Jakin, Georgia: Violation of probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Carr, 39, Tallahassee, Florida: Hold for Leon County, hold for Wakulla County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Green, 26, Grand Ridge, Florida: Battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. September 10, 2022. Scotty Williams, 43, Greenwood,...
southfloridareporter.com
Takeaways From Tallahassee — Do We Have To Let It Linger?
Floridians’ arrest records might be costing the state $40 billion a year. The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Associated Industries of Florida joined forces to release a report Wednesday on the impact arrest records have on Floridians who want to join the workforce. More than 6 million Floridians...
WCTV
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
WJHG-TV
Local non-profits work to revitalize Downtown Blountstown
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heading up State Road 20, you drive right through Main Street Blountstown. While some buildings surely have some fixing up to do, there’s a charm to the area that locals are working hard to bring to light. “We are a hidden gem is what I...
WCTV
Truck plunges into Chipola river in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A city of Chipley employee wound up in the hospital and his work truck wound up in the Chipola River after a crash early Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was driving westbound on County Road 162 when it drifted to the right and brushed the guardrail.
WCTV
Quincy giving utility customers a break
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - People in Quincy will get a break on their power bills. The City Commission has voted to give a $100 utility credit, which will appear in the accounts of all city customers on September 14. The city says the one-time credit will be covered using community...
WCTV
First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
Florida woman arrested for allegedly 'twerking on' teen at Christian school prom
A Florida woman was arrested on allegations that include lewd conduct with a student after a teenager alleged she rubbed against him at his prom when she was a teacher. Julie Kinsey Hoover was jailed based on an arrest warrant that alleges she was an authority figure who solicited or engaged in lewd conduct with a student and contributed to the delinquency of a minor who attended a private school in Perry, where she was employed, authorities said.
WCTV
Tallahassee man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing his girlfriend was found guilty Thursday evening and sentenced to life in prison. Anthony Nealy was on trial for the 2018 murder of Georgetta Crawford. Jurors deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict, prosecutors say, and the judge...
