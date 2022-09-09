For the first time, Serena Williams will get to march to the beat of her own drum as she says goodbye to her legendary tennis career. Williams said on Monday that part of “exploring her freedom” was having a no-work policy before 10 a.m. The 40-year-old was presenting her clothing line S by Serena and jewelry line Serena Williams Jewelry at Spring Studios in New York City.

