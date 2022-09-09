ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Daily Free Press

BU Students rally behind Brookline Starbucks strike as the semester begins

On Boston University’s West Campus, a tent stands over lawn chairs and protest signs outside of 874 Commonwealth Avenue — the site of the longest strike in Starbucks history, which has been maintaining an indefinite 24/7 picket line since July 18, nearly 60 days. Employee Taylor Dickerson said...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Boston city residency requirement temporarily lifted to address hiring shortages

The City’s Residency Compliance Commission, which ensures people employed by the City of Boston live within city limits, has temporarily allowed waivers for potential workers outside of Boston to fill select government positions due to recent scarce prospects when hiring workers. The City and Boston Public Schools are also...
BOSTON, MA

