Jackson, MS

Natchez Democrat

Watson leads Tigers to victory, look ahead to East Marion

CRYSTAL SPRINGS — Led by junior quarterback Jabari Watson and senior outside linebacker/strong safety Tylan Collins, the Jefferson County High School Tigers defeated the Crystal Springs High School Tigers 22-14 last Friday night. Most teams would have to run the ball in less-than-ideal fields and weather conditions like those...
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Lt. Samuel Keith Winchester honored by hundreds

A funeral ceremony for Lt. Samuel Keith Winchester was held at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium in Vicksburg on Saturday. “Sam was an extraordinary man with many skillsets and a beautiful soul.”. Lt. Samuel Keith Winchester, Sr., called Sam or Keith by his friends and family, lived a genuine life...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Louisiana rape suspect arrested at Jackson hotel

Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a Louisiana rape suspect on Monday. According to Officer Sam Brown, 23-year-old Ramon Stevenson was hiding out in Jackson at a local hotel. Warrants were issued for Stevenson from Lincoln Parish. Brown […]
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Stolen Lives: Remembering the Tragedy of Slavery

A half moon disappeared as the sun rose out of the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, 1832. The humid coastal winds filled the sails and carried the ship through the waves as J.W. Martin captained the Schooner Wild Cat, a 40-plus ton sailboat, out of the port of Charleston, S.C.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
JACKSON, MS
Phys.org

Jackson water issues result of environmental racism, expert says

While water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Miss., the water is still not safe to drink and a boil order remains in effect. The ongoing issues are a result of years of neglect and of environmental racism, said an expert at Washington University in St. Louis. "When local government...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Overnight house fire rips through northwest Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight house fire broke out inside a home in northwest Jackson. It happened at the corner of Tougaloo and Mayes Streets, around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters said the person who lived there was not inside. There’s no word yet on what started the fire....
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Groups bring 25 trucks of water to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Atlanta-based mega church partnered with a charity organization to get clean water to people in Jackson. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia and Life Beyond Water and Partners gave out water at New Horizon Church. More than 100 vehicles lined up to get water as Jackson remains under […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Scheduled power outage to affect Brandon businesses

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 30 businesses are expected to experience a scheduled power outage in Brandon on Sunday, September 18. City officials said Entergy’s scheduled power outage will take place from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. They said the following businesses will be affected: Advance America Arnold Law Firm Audible AutoZone Baker Law Firm […]
BRANDON, MS

