WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Kite Festival at Seattle Chinese Garden
If you are looking for something low-impact to do this afternoon, the Seattle Chinese Garden‘s Kite Festival is on until 5 pm. You can make a kite .. fly yours and/or watch someone else fly theirs …. listen to guzheng music by Angell Li …. and enjoy the garden,...
West Seattle-wide food drive, Camp Long Mountain Fest, Kite Festival, park concert, much more for your Saturday
(Photo by Caity Gerhardt) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:. -We will be paving Admiral Way SW between SW Hanford and SW Olga St. We anticipate this work...
Book event, spraypark’s final week, more for your West Seattle Monday
From today’s listings on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup – and to drop off your bagged results, too – is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), until 6 pm.
SO LONG, SMOKE: West Seattle weekend wraps up with super sunset
8:02 PM: Thanks to everyone who has sent photos of tonight’s “so long, smoke” sunset:. David Hutchinson‘s photo features sunset-watchers looking toward the Olympics, which were invisible behind the wildfire smoke at the same time a night earlier. Here’s a wider angle from Jan Pendergrass:
FOUND DOG: 46th/Stevens – September 12, 2022 12:55 pm
This dog has been hanging out in my backyard for a good 30 minutes and now is hanging on the porch with me. We are at 46th and Stevens. Small white dog with black spots. 206-372-6565. There was one other dog with him, who is black, but has since run...
FOLLOWUP: Vandalized signal-box mural restored
Odd son September 10, 2022 (5:28 pm) Graffiti has been bad for the last couple of years. I report it with FIFI with mixed results. Sad to see it “evolve” to destroying art work and that of a local legend in 2 locations. Buddy September 10, 2022 (5:47...
FOUND DOG: Junction area – September 11, 2022 5:46 pm
My girlfriend and I found this brown and white jack russell terrier looking dog in west Seattle at the corner of 41st Ave SW and SW Oregon St. He was pretty skittish at first but now that he’s warmed up is pretty friendly. Not neutered or microchipped. 630-532-2846.
VIDEO: Peace Pole planted at new Children’s Peace Garden outside Fauntleroy Church
On this somber anniversary of deadly attacks followed by years of war, a garden gathering in West Seattle today sowed seeds of hope for peace. The new Children’s Peace Garden outside Fauntleroy UCC Church is centered on a Peace Pole installed by the Rotary Club of West Seattle, one of a quarter-millions placed by Rotarians around the world. This morning’s gathering was a celebration of the garden’s completion. Many people worked to bring it to reality:
FOUND DOG: Near Westwood Village – September 10, 2022 11:14 am
Found this pup running down SW Henderson near Westwood Village. Seems pretty young. Intact male. No collar. Please call 206.334.8512 if you recognize him.
HELPING: 6 locations for your food donations to ‘Celebrate Community’
Sea Scouts Gavin, Remy, and Milo are among the volunteers collecting your donations for the West Seattle Food Bank at six grocery stores around West Seattle until 1 pm. They’re at PCC West Seattle (California/Stevens; WSB sponsor); the Sea Scouts are affiliated with the Lions Club of West Seattle, one of the service clubs leading today’s “Celebrate Community” food drive. The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle also is leading it:
UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ in Morgan Junction, quickly downsized
Stephanie September 11, 2022 (8:34 pm) I definitely smelled it. Glad it was small and uneventful. Brian September 11, 2022 (9:11 pm) Thanks to the witnesses and neighbors that alerted me to the fire. I was able to quickly grab a hose and start working on the fire. If no one had been home, or I wasn’t alerted quickly, it could have easily spread to the house. Folks pitched in to point out where it was still burning and employees from the Bridge helped dump some water, too. Thank you. Someone from down the street said there was a similar fire in bamboo a block or so away within the last couple nights. Keep an eye out for your property!
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 notes!
(Pileated Woodpecker, photographed in Lincoln Park by Kathryn Smith) One week until the West Seattle Bridge is scheduled to reopen. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:. -We’re repaving the street near California Ave...
METRO: Here’s what else is changing for West Seattle buses, besides return to high bridge
On Sunday Monday*, Metro buses – along with other vehicles – return to the West Seattle Bridge after 2 1/2 years. But that’s not the only change for West Seattle Metro riders starting this weekend. Saturday (September 17th) brings the almost-fall twice-annual service change, when schedules are revised system-wide. This time, dozens of West Seattle trips will be cut, as Metro continues struggling with staffing. Here are the planned changes:
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Student meal pickup moved to city facilities
After logistics challenges, Seattle Public Schools has moved student meal pickup during the Seattle Education Association strike to city facilities, starting Monday. Here are the West Seattle locations:. Alki Community Center – 5817 SW Stevens. E.C. Hughes Playground – 2805 SW Holden. Hiawatha Playfield – 2700 California Ave...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday notes, 6 days until West Seattle Bridge reopening
Morning clouds, afternoon sun, mid-70s predicted . *Classes are canceled for a fourth day at Seattle Public Schools as the educators’ strike continues. From 10 pm tonight until 5 am Tuesday, SW Spokane will be closed between Delridge and Avalon so crews can do seismic work beneath the bridge. That also means Metro routes 21 and the RapidRide C Line will be rerouted.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplift-turned-robbery attempt, plus 3 reader reports
ATTEMPTED SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: Thanks for the tip. This happened at Junction True Value about an hour and a half ago. We talked to a witness who just spoke with police. She said a man and woman had armloads of merchandise and tried to leave without paying. Staff and customers intervened and got the items back; she said some scuffling was ensued, which is what turned it from shoplifting to robbery. The witness said the would-be robbers ran out to a waiting getaway car with a third person driving. She described the two as a Hispanic man, 5’7″, in sunglasses and a ball cap, who limped as he crossed the street to the getaway car, and a Hispanic woman, 5’3″, very long hair. She described the car as a silver Honda type car, with CD and 91 in the plate. If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 22-242742.
FOLLOWUP: Closed structure at Alki Playground removed, won’t be replaced before school rebuild
2:19 PM: Thanks for the tips and photos. The closed/fenced-off play structure at Alki Playground has been removed. Seattle Parks had said they’d do that before the start of the school year; the educators’ strike apparently bought them some extra time. The play structure was taken out of service in early August; Parks told us afterward that a “safety inspection revealed a major structural issue with the wood decking.” At the time, they hadn’t decided what would happen once it was removed – whether it would be replaced before Alki Elementary closed next year for its rebuild – so we have an inquiry out to see if that decision’s been made yet, and will update when we hear back.
FOLLOWUP: Alki Avenue speed humps installed
Balderdash September 11, 2022 (1:19 pm) Pete September 11, 2022 (2:23 pm) They are the dinky ones though, they’ll just speed right over those. KD September 11, 2022 (4:43 pm) ‘dinky’ … that little word description just cracks me up! 😆. vibrant.savior_02@icloud.com September 11, 2022 (5:40 pm)
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: District says ‘extremely productive’ talks continue tonight
Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and Seattle Education Association (SEA) are making good progress on negotiations. The bargaining teams are working late into the evening. We are optimistic an agreement will be reached so our students can begin school as soon as possible.=s and is posted to the website at: https://www.seattleschools.org/news/start-of-school-delay … We will update families and staff as early as possible on Sunday.
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Talks continue; no classes Monday
4:32 PM: Seattle Public Schools has officially canceled classes for a fourth day as the Seattle Education Association strike continues. The district just sent this update:. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and Seattle Education Association (SEA) are making good progress on negotiations as they worked throughout the weekend but have not yet reached an agreement. We continue to bargain and remain ready to start school as soon as an agreement is reached.
