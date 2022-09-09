ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Art Mason
3d ago

LiberalsDemocrats hardly think anything through. Hand out money, no one wants to work. Decriminalized shop lifting... Now, smash and grabs. No bail... Now, 2 Cops dead. Decriminalized drug use... Now, drug zombies everywhere. Outlaw new gas cars... but we have power shortages... Lord help us if we get this joker in the White House.

3
Julie V
3d ago

another example ... what a great job the governor is doing... buy hey don't forget to buy your electric car... just don't charge it...

3
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
fox40jackson.com

Terrell rips Los Angeles Democrat whose guns were stolen from home: ‘No one feels safe here’

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell ripped Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., for claiming she still feels “safe” in the city after her home was burglarized and guns were stolen. Terrell joined “America’s Newsroom” to discuss Bass’ candidacy to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, saying she will win on her “gender and skin color” since she does not stand for “law and order.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Some LA County employees racked up personal miles in take-home work vehicles

LOS ANGELES - It's a gas pump perk that many of us wish we had. A FOX 11 investigation found LA County employees racked up personal miles in their home-assigned cars. FOX 11 put in a Public Records Act request for county-home-assigned vehicles for the years 2020 and 2021. Those were both pandemic years, and there were months when the county was under a stay-at-home order.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCET

A Brief History of L.A.'s Vintage Street Lights

Electric light first fell on Los Angeles in 1882 from eye-searing arc lamps at the top of a mast 150 feet tall. By 1885, there were 30 of these "moonlight towers" in the downtown business district and 200 more in the city's suburbs. The pervasive glow all night long became an annoyance that insomniacs, chickens and strolling lovers could do without.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

15 tiny houses for veterans go up in flames in west Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed 15 tiny homes that were housing homeless veterans in west Los Angeles overnight. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Administration’s West Los Angeles Campus at 11301 W. Wilshire Blvd. Fire crews arrived to find more than a dozen tiny houses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

