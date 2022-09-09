Read full article on original website
Art Mason
3d ago
LiberalsDemocrats hardly think anything through. Hand out money, no one wants to work. Decriminalized shop lifting... Now, smash and grabs. No bail... Now, 2 Cops dead. Decriminalized drug use... Now, drug zombies everywhere. Outlaw new gas cars... but we have power shortages... Lord help us if we get this joker in the White House.
Julie V
3d ago
another example ... what a great job the governor is doing... buy hey don't forget to buy your electric car... just don't charge it...
kclu.org
Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties
A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
Washington Examiner
Inside LA's out-of-control juvenile jails where violence rules in the Newsom era
This is the first of a four-part series looking into the juvenile justice system in Los Angeles as told by people who work there. It’s a world where youth convicted of violent felonies are said to control the jails, while law enforcement is helpless to stop it due to defunding and downgrades to formerly strict laws.
fox40jackson.com
Terrell rips Los Angeles Democrat whose guns were stolen from home: ‘No one feels safe here’
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell ripped Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., for claiming she still feels “safe” in the city after her home was burglarized and guns were stolen. Terrell joined “America’s Newsroom” to discuss Bass’ candidacy to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, saying she will win on her “gender and skin color” since she does not stand for “law and order.”
foxla.com
Some LA County employees racked up personal miles in take-home work vehicles
LOS ANGELES - It's a gas pump perk that many of us wish we had. A FOX 11 investigation found LA County employees racked up personal miles in their home-assigned cars. FOX 11 put in a Public Records Act request for county-home-assigned vehicles for the years 2020 and 2021. Those were both pandemic years, and there were months when the county was under a stay-at-home order.
westsidetoday.com
Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results
Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside. The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA) has released the results of the 2022 homeless count showing a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside. This year’s count was LA County’s first...
Where Los Angeles ranks among California’s most polluted cities
What are the most polluted cities in California?
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
SFGate
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
foxla.com
Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA
Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.
KCET
A Brief History of L.A.'s Vintage Street Lights
Electric light first fell on Los Angeles in 1882 from eye-searing arc lamps at the top of a mast 150 feet tall. By 1885, there were 30 of these "moonlight towers" in the downtown business district and 200 more in the city's suburbs. The pervasive glow all night long became an annoyance that insomniacs, chickens and strolling lovers could do without.
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
15 tiny houses for veterans go up in flames in west Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed 15 tiny homes that were housing homeless veterans in west Los Angeles overnight. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Administration’s West Los Angeles Campus at 11301 W. Wilshire Blvd. Fire crews arrived to find more than a dozen tiny houses […]
KTLA.com
3 firefighters hurt as historic Los Angeles church is engulfed in flames
Three firefighters were injured battling a fire at a century-old church in South Central Los Angeles early Sunday, including one firefighter who needed to be rescued when the ceiling collapsed on him, authorities said. Fire crews responded to Victory Baptist Church at 4802 S. Mckinley Ave. around 2:20 a.m. and...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and [..]
