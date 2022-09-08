ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

The problem with tenant screening reports

Claudinne Feliciano was probably the unluckiest winner of New York City’s housing lottery. In July 2015, she was selected for an affordable apartment at Hunter’s Point South Commons, a city-backed development in Queens. But instead of getting a new, rent-stabilized unit on the Long Island City waterfront, she ended up moving back in with her parents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

CityMD unleashes wave of surprise bills for COVID-19 tests

An exterior view of a CityMD Urgent Care facility on March 24, 2020. New Yorkers are starting to receive surprise bills for COVID-19 tests taken as far back as the early days of the pandemic. Some New Yorkers and Jerseyans are fighting charges of hundreds of dollars for tests they thought would be free. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
Maryland State
theaviationgeekclub.com

The emotional story of Massachusetts Air National Guard’s F-15 Eagle pilots who became the first military response to 9/11 attacks on New York

While reports were still coming in alerting of the hijackings, amidst the initial chaos and confusion, the Massachusetts Air National Guard F-15 Eagle fighter jets were the nation’s first military response to New York on that horrific day. Sgt. Alfred Tripolone recalls on Massachusetts National Guard Facebook page how...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
jcitytimes.com

Speakers Hammer DeGise as Council Approves Dirt Bike Crackdown

It was another night of drama Thursday night at City Hall as 24 members of the public rose to demand the resignation of Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise for her role in a July 19 hit-and-run at Forest Street and Martin Luther King Drive in which a male cyclist collided with her car after he went through the intersection against the light. The councilwoman reportedly waited six hours before reporting the incident to Jersey City police.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#New York City#Census Data#Study Finds#Nj Com Jersey City
Daily News

Retired NYC municipal workers enraged by Mayor Adams’ bid to recruit City Council in Medicare Advantage battle: ‘It’s a betrayal’

Mayor Adams’ administration is leaning on the City Council to amend a local law as part of a long-running effort to shift thousands of retired municipal workers into a controversial, cost-cutting Medicare plan — infuriating retirees who maintain that such a switch would wreck their health coverage. The administration’s push to enroll the city’s roughly 250,000 eligible retirees in a so-called ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New York City has plenty of water

How’s New York City’s water supply holding up during this period of concern about low rainfall? Pretty well, thank you. The huge system run by the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was a week ago at 72.0 percent of capacity. The historical average at this time of the year is 81.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

10 N.J. universities among nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report

New Jersey is yet again home to some of the nation’s top colleges and universities, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings of 1,500 schools released Monday morning. For the 12th year in a row, Princeton topped the nation’s list of national universities. In the top 100, Rutgers-New Brunswick tied for 55th, Stevens Institute of Technology tied for 83rd, and New Jersey Institute of Technology tied for 97th. Among public universities, Rutgers ranked 19th in the nation, up from 23rd last year.
PRINCETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Daily Voice

Construction Begins On $9.5 Billion 'New Terminal One' At JFK Airport

Construction is now underway on a $9.5 billion, 2.4 million-square-foot terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking for the New Terminal One on Thursday, Sept. 8. "Our state-of-the-art renovations of New York State's airports are critical and long overdue - especially at...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

New 9/11 memorial in North Bergen

NEW JERSEY - Sunday marks 21 years since the worst terror attack on U-S soil. Several ceremonies will take place across the U.S. including in New York City to honor the nearly three thousand lives lost on 9-11. 750 New Jersey residents lost their lives during the terrorist attacks - of those, 155 of the victims were Hudson County residents.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
anash.org

New ‘Kevutzah’ Welcomed With Joyous Dance

A large group of bochurim from Eretz Yisroel arrived in New York on Thursday night to spend the coming year in the ‘kevutzah’ program at 770. They were greeted enthusiastically by their peers, and immediately broke into a spirited dance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy