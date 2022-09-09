ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

markerzone.com

ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN EXPECTS MACKENZIE WEEGAR TO GET A LUCRATIVE EXTENSION

In recent days, it has been apparent that the Calgary Flames and MacKenzie Weegar are working towards a contract extension, and according to one highly credible insider, that extension could be a very pricey one. Speaking on this 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke on what he is hearing in...
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER NHL COACH CLAUDE JULIEN HEADS OVERSEAS FOR WORK

Claude Julien - former coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils - is headed to Europe for his next gig. HC Ambrì-Piotta of the Swiss National League has announced Julien will be joining the team for two weeks to share his knowledge and experience with staff and players.
NHL
markerzone.com

AUSTON MATTHEWS CALLS FOR ONE SMALL CHANGE HEADING INTO 2022-23

The Toronto Maple Leafs' whole identity in 2022 is the NHL's largest team (by volume) who hasn't won a Stanley Cup since 1967 nor a playoff series since 2004. Leafs fans ride a wave of excitement each year, yet somehow they are always let down. If you told me with...
NHL
Sports
markerzone.com

THIS 2019 ALMOST-TRADE WOULD HAVE SHAKEN THE HOCKEY LANDSCAPE DRAMATICALLY

Yesterday on his own program, Jeff Marek of Sportsnet shared a crazy story that would have blown up the landscape of the NHL. According to Marek, the Tampa Bay Lightning were actively shopping forward Nikita Kucherov at the 2019 Entry Draft in Vancouver (this has been widely reported). Recently, he learned what the return would have been, had the trade been executed: Leon Draisaitl.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

TIMELINE FOR BRAD MARCHAND'S RETURN OFFERS BAD NEWS FOR BRUINS FANS

Brad Marchand underwent double hip surgery this spring, leaving Boston with a glaring hole on their top line. GM Don Sweeney found a low-key great replacement fit in Pavel Zacha for the low-low price of Erik Haula. However, Zacha will never be Marchand. And as though Marchand's absence was bad...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

ZDENO CHARA SPOTTED WORKING OUT AT NHL CLUB'S FACILITIES

Zdeno Chara's career is currently suspended between retirement and playing another season. The 45-year old could retire tomorrow and be a shoe-in for the Hockey Hall of Fame, but he clearly has something else driving him. Is it another Cup? Is it the doom & gloom of retirement? Perhaps he just wants to squeeze every juice out of his abnormally large body that he can. Nevertheless, it is clear that he still has the itch to play.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

THE GREAT ONE'S LEGENDARY 34-YEAR OLD TRADE TREE FINALLY COMES TO AN END

Wayne Gretzky's trade from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings went down as one of the most iconic moments in sports history, serving both as an agent to grow the game and as the dismemberment of arguably the greatest dynasty ever. August 9, 1988 -- 34 years, one month and five days ago -- the trade was made official:
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

BLUES SIGN RUSSIAN FORWARD TO A PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT

The St. Louis Blues will kick-off training camp next Thursday and they've added a second player to their roster on a professional tryout contract. Former University of Michigan commit Andrei Bakanov, who was with the Blues for development camp in the summer, has been added to their training camp roster.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

NHL DEPUTY COMMISSIONER BILL DALY SHARES UPDATE ON NEXT WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY

As was previously known, the National Hockey League along with the Players Association and the IIHF are planning to hold the next edition of the World Cup of Hockey in February 2024. In an interview with DailyFaceoff, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said that while nothing is finalized, talks with...
NHL
markerzone.com

SENATORS BRING BACK VETERAN FORWARD AND ADD FORMER FIFTH OVERALL PICK TO PTO'S

A day after signing Tyler Motte to a one-year contract, the Ottawa Senators aren't done looking to beef up their forward group ahead of training camp next week. According to Ian Mendes of The Athletic, the Senators are bringing back veteran forward Derick Brassard, as well as signing 2014 fifth overall pick Michael Dal Colle to professional tryout contracts.
NHL
markerzone.com

WEEGAR & FLAMES WORKING ON CONTRACT EXTENSION

This offseason saw one of the biggest blockbuster trades in some time, as the Calgary Flames parted ways with Matthew Tkachuk, sending him to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a 2025 conditional first-round pick. This trade was viewed instantly as a win...
NHL
markerzone.com

KYLE BEACH RETURNS TO HOCKEY IN COACHING ROLE

Former 1st round NHL draft pick Kyle Beach is going behind the bench for the 2022-23 season. Not having played professional hockey since the 2020-21 season when he was in Germany, Beach has reportedly taken a position with the Trinity Western University's men's team in B.C. has an assistant coach.
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER NHL COACH JACQUES MARTIN HIRED BY OHL TEAM IN ADVISORY ROLE

After sitting on the sidelines during the 2021-22 season, former NHL coach Jacques Martin in back in the game. On Friday, the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League announced that they've hired Martin in a Senior Advisory role effective immediately. Martin, 69, had been coaching in the NHL either...
NHL
markerzone.com

P.K. SUBBAN TO PRODUCE PEYTON MANNING-ESQUE PROGRAM FOR 2022-23 SEASON

According to the NHL's CMO, Scott Mayer, P.K. Subban will produce an NHL talk-show titled, 'P.K.'s Places' set to air in May 2024, just in time for playoffs. The show's concept was ripped straight from the NFL's 'Peyton's Places,' which has proved a smashing success in its short tenure. Mayer appeared on Elliotte Friedman's 32 Thoughts podcast to break the news.
NHL

