Zdeno Chara's career is currently suspended between retirement and playing another season. The 45-year old could retire tomorrow and be a shoe-in for the Hockey Hall of Fame, but he clearly has something else driving him. Is it another Cup? Is it the doom & gloom of retirement? Perhaps he just wants to squeeze every juice out of his abnormally large body that he can. Nevertheless, it is clear that he still has the itch to play.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO