Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN EXPECTS MACKENZIE WEEGAR TO GET A LUCRATIVE EXTENSION
In recent days, it has been apparent that the Calgary Flames and MacKenzie Weegar are working towards a contract extension, and according to one highly credible insider, that extension could be a very pricey one. Speaking on this 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke on what he is hearing in...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL COACH CLAUDE JULIEN HEADS OVERSEAS FOR WORK
Claude Julien - former coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils - is headed to Europe for his next gig. HC Ambrì-Piotta of the Swiss National League has announced Julien will be joining the team for two weeks to share his knowledge and experience with staff and players.
markerzone.com
AUSTON MATTHEWS CALLS FOR ONE SMALL CHANGE HEADING INTO 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs' whole identity in 2022 is the NHL's largest team (by volume) who hasn't won a Stanley Cup since 1967 nor a playoff series since 2004. Leafs fans ride a wave of excitement each year, yet somehow they are always let down. If you told me with...
markerzone.com
RANGERS GM CHRIS DRURY COMMENTS ON RUMOURS SURROUNDING NILS LUNDKVIST
Just over two weeks ago, it was reported by Larry Brooks of the New York Post that Rangers 2018 first round pick Nils Lundkvist is frustrated with his current role on the team and that he may not report to training camp. Brooks added that the Rangers actively looking to move the 22-year-old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
THIS 2019 ALMOST-TRADE WOULD HAVE SHAKEN THE HOCKEY LANDSCAPE DRAMATICALLY
Yesterday on his own program, Jeff Marek of Sportsnet shared a crazy story that would have blown up the landscape of the NHL. According to Marek, the Tampa Bay Lightning were actively shopping forward Nikita Kucherov at the 2019 Entry Draft in Vancouver (this has been widely reported). Recently, he learned what the return would have been, had the trade been executed: Leon Draisaitl.
markerzone.com
WINNIPEG JETS TO STRIP BLAKE WHEELER OF CAPTAINCY, OPTING FOR NEW LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE
Rick Bowness was only recently hired by the Winnipeg Jets, and he did not wait very long to drop a nuke in the room. The team announced today that Blake Wheeler will no longer serve as captain of the Jets, and they are restructuring its leadership group heading into the upcoming season.
markerzone.com
TIMELINE FOR BRAD MARCHAND'S RETURN OFFERS BAD NEWS FOR BRUINS FANS
Brad Marchand underwent double hip surgery this spring, leaving Boston with a glaring hole on their top line. GM Don Sweeney found a low-key great replacement fit in Pavel Zacha for the low-low price of Erik Haula. However, Zacha will never be Marchand. And as though Marchand's absence was bad...
markerzone.com
ZDENO CHARA SPOTTED WORKING OUT AT NHL CLUB'S FACILITIES
Zdeno Chara's career is currently suspended between retirement and playing another season. The 45-year old could retire tomorrow and be a shoe-in for the Hockey Hall of Fame, but he clearly has something else driving him. Is it another Cup? Is it the doom & gloom of retirement? Perhaps he just wants to squeeze every juice out of his abnormally large body that he can. Nevertheless, it is clear that he still has the itch to play.
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
HABS PROSPECT LEVELS DEVILS' TOP PROSPECT AND DROPS THE GLOVES IN PROSPECT CHALLENGE (VIDEO)
Montreal rookie-tryout John-Parker Jones needs to separate himself from the chaff if he wants a shot at making in the Habs' organization. He is doing a great job so far, catching everyone's attention now. Jones lined up New Jersey's second-overall pick Simon Nemec, knocking the Slovak's helmet from his head,...
markerzone.com
THE GREAT ONE'S LEGENDARY 34-YEAR OLD TRADE TREE FINALLY COMES TO AN END
Wayne Gretzky's trade from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings went down as one of the most iconic moments in sports history, serving both as an agent to grow the game and as the dismemberment of arguably the greatest dynasty ever. August 9, 1988 -- 34 years, one month and five days ago -- the trade was made official:
markerzone.com
BLUES SIGN RUSSIAN FORWARD TO A PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
The St. Louis Blues will kick-off training camp next Thursday and they've added a second player to their roster on a professional tryout contract. Former University of Michigan commit Andrei Bakanov, who was with the Blues for development camp in the summer, has been added to their training camp roster.
markerzone.com
DUNCAN KEITH REPORTEDLY SIGNING PLAYER DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT, STARTING HIS EXECUTIVE CAREER
Duncan Keith's early retirement was a blessing for the Oilers. Not only are they saving his $5.5 million salary and then pawn the recapture penalty on the Chicago Blackhawks, they now receive all the intangibles of his guidance without any of the on-ice liability. A rare win-win-win-win. Keith is reportedly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
NATHAN GERBE RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY, JOINS HOCKEY OPERATIONS STAFF IN NASHVILLE
After parts of eleven seasons in the National Hockey League and a handful of others in the AHL and Europe, 35-year-old Nathan Gerbe is retiring and joining the Nashville Predators in a hockey operations role. "I'm proud to announce the latest additions to our ever-growing hockey operations staff prior to...
markerzone.com
NHL DEPUTY COMMISSIONER BILL DALY SHARES UPDATE ON NEXT WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY
As was previously known, the National Hockey League along with the Players Association and the IIHF are planning to hold the next edition of the World Cup of Hockey in February 2024. In an interview with DailyFaceoff, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said that while nothing is finalized, talks with...
markerzone.com
FLYERS' PROSPECT EMIL ANDRAE REQUIRES 30 STICHES AFTER PRESEASON GAME, WILL MISS SEASON OPENER (PHOTOS)
A tough break for Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Emil Andrae. Andrae, 20, was playing with HV71 against Djugarden in a preseason game Wednesday when he was hit in the face hard by a puck. Andrae required 30 stiches to fix the gash. He will not play in the season opener...
markerzone.com
SENATORS BRING BACK VETERAN FORWARD AND ADD FORMER FIFTH OVERALL PICK TO PTO'S
A day after signing Tyler Motte to a one-year contract, the Ottawa Senators aren't done looking to beef up their forward group ahead of training camp next week. According to Ian Mendes of The Athletic, the Senators are bringing back veteran forward Derick Brassard, as well as signing 2014 fifth overall pick Michael Dal Colle to professional tryout contracts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
WEEGAR & FLAMES WORKING ON CONTRACT EXTENSION
This offseason saw one of the biggest blockbuster trades in some time, as the Calgary Flames parted ways with Matthew Tkachuk, sending him to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a 2025 conditional first-round pick. This trade was viewed instantly as a win...
markerzone.com
KYLE BEACH RETURNS TO HOCKEY IN COACHING ROLE
Former 1st round NHL draft pick Kyle Beach is going behind the bench for the 2022-23 season. Not having played professional hockey since the 2020-21 season when he was in Germany, Beach has reportedly taken a position with the Trinity Western University's men's team in B.C. has an assistant coach.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL COACH JACQUES MARTIN HIRED BY OHL TEAM IN ADVISORY ROLE
After sitting on the sidelines during the 2021-22 season, former NHL coach Jacques Martin in back in the game. On Friday, the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League announced that they've hired Martin in a Senior Advisory role effective immediately. Martin, 69, had been coaching in the NHL either...
markerzone.com
P.K. SUBBAN TO PRODUCE PEYTON MANNING-ESQUE PROGRAM FOR 2022-23 SEASON
According to the NHL's CMO, Scott Mayer, P.K. Subban will produce an NHL talk-show titled, 'P.K.'s Places' set to air in May 2024, just in time for playoffs. The show's concept was ripped straight from the NFL's 'Peyton's Places,' which has proved a smashing success in its short tenure. Mayer appeared on Elliotte Friedman's 32 Thoughts podcast to break the news.
Comments / 0