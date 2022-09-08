Read full article on original website
San Diego's Best Bars for Boozing by the Beach
If drinking at the beach was a competitive sport, San Diego would be the equivalent of Super Bowl Champions. Not only do we have over 70 miles of stunning coastline, and famously perfect weather, but the sheer number of SD bars a stone’s throw from the ocean is practically endless. From Mission Beach to Oceanside, we’ve checked out the best of the best and gathered our 15 favorite beach bars into this handy guide, so all you have to do is relax and enjoy the sunset.
Baileys Just Introduced a New S'mores-Flavored Liqueur
While pumpkin spice gets all the hype these days, there's another autumnal treat that's practically been begging to make its transition to liquid form. That's right. I'm talking about the fireside icon and camping favorite, s'mores. Now, that irresistible flavor profile of crunchy graham crackers, slightly burnt marshmallows and smooth...
Sneakerheads, Rejoice! This Genius $12 Cleaning Tool Restores White Sneaker Soles to Like-New Condition
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Excited about that brand-new pair of super cool sneakers you just got, but terrified to actually wear them anywhere? What if they get dirty? Or scuffed?! We feel you. It’s almost physically painful when a pristine pair of pumped-up kicks get a smudge. But that fabulous footwear deserves to be worn! So, what’s a girl to do? Put them on, lace them up, strut your stuff — and be prepared with an easy way to clean your sneakers when they inevitably get a scuff or stain with this genius sneaker cleaning tool Amazon shoppers are raving about.
The Ultimate Glen Park Dining Guide
Glen Park is a quaint, low-profile residential neighborhood in San Francisco that lies southeast of Twin Peaks and above the Excelsior and the Mission. It’s next to the 101-acre Glen Canyon Park, which has creekside trails, a rope swing, a rec center, and more. The neighborhood has developed a great food scene in the past couple of decades, is super walkable, and is easily accessible by BART. The cheery business corridor, Glen Park Village, has mouth-watering dining from brunch spots to the neighborhood bakery to family-owned Italian joints. While in the neighborhood, be sure to check out Bird & Beckett Books and Records, an indie bookstore with great acoustics that hosts live jazz every weekend. And here’s where to eat and drink before or after that:
Denny's Has a New All-Day Value Menu with 10 Options Starting at $5.99
Denny's wants to help ease the burden on our wallets this fall by launching a new value menu with meals starting at just $5.99. All Day Diner Deals will offer 10 meal options you can enjoy day or night. The most expensive option on the menu is $10.59, meaning you can walk away from a dinner for two without needing more than $20.
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Musical Will Debut the Same Day the Pizza Returns to Menus
The highly-anticipated return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is mere days away, but that's not the only thing dropping on September 15. To celebrate its relaunch, Mexican Pizza: The Musical—starring none other than Doja Cat and Dolly Parton—will premiere that same day. While Taco Bell is mainly keeping...
Van Leeuwen Is Releasing a Mexican Hot Chocolate Ice Cream with Tapatío Hot Sauce
Van Leeuwen is anything but vanilla. The now-iconic shop, which started as just a yellow ice cream truck on the streets of New York City, has been churning out new flavors since its start in 2008—including some controversial pints, like Grey Poupon dijon mustard and Kraft Mac n' Cheese.
Wendy's Is Quietly Discontinuing a Popular Sauce
Earlier this year, Wendy's introduced its Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich. Fall has not officially arrived, and those sandwiches are ready to go the way of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza. (That is to say that it's leaving the menu, but there's certainly nothing that guarantees it won't be back.) A Wendy's...
This Hand-Painted, 'Alice in Wonderland'-Inspired Art Exhibit & Bar Is Coming to NYC
Ready to immerse yourself in 26,000 square feet of hand-painted magic? Then Alexa Meade's new "Wonderland Dreams" exhibit may be just for you. The project, which is loosely inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, is done in Meade's signature 3D painting style, allowing guests to feel like they're stepping directly into a work of art. The painting extends across every inch of 20 different rooms, where guests of all ages can explore Meade's unique vision.
This Rare Whiskey Advent Calendar Sells Out Every Year & It's Available Now
It's that part of September when we pretend it is fall, even though it is weeks away, still. But if fall can creep up the calendar and pumpkin spice drinks can, then why not advent calendars as well?. Flaviar offers a whiskey advent calendar every year. It's a hugely popular...
Find Your Next Read at the Top Bookstores in Philly
Move over big box retailers. While it may be tempting to order up your next read online or pop into a national retailer, Philadelphia has a number of great independent bookstores to satisfy any reading need. Stocking nonfiction, new releases, and rare finds that are worth a pretty penny, these...
Sleep on a Sailboat on This Car-Free French Island
When people think of islands off the coast of France, they tend to look west to Île de Ré and the handful of spots strewn around Brittany’s jagged shores. But at the very southern edge of Provence, before veering into the star-studded spots lining the French Riviera, there’s a trio of islands dubbed “les îles d’Or,” or “the Golden Isles,” that are frequented more by sailors than the party-centric crowd you’d find in nearby Saint-Tropez. Beyond being remote, since no road connects to them, a couple of the islands are also completely car-free. For all those people who'd rather not learn the rules of the road for another country but still want to go beyond metro-serviced, crowded cities when traveling, this one’s for you.
