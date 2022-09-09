Louis Domingue's debut New York Rangers mask has been released by the artist -- Sylvie Marsolais -- and there is something beautifully off-putting about it. Take a look:. If you recall, Louis Domingue was thrust into a starting position during the Rangers' playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Domingue nearly stole the show. This is not the first, nor will it be the last example of a team struggling against a particular player who they later acquire. It really does happen all the time. Goaltender Glenn Healy going from the New York Islanders to the Rangers via free agency is a classic example.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO