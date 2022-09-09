Read full article on original website
RANGERS GM CHRIS DRURY COMMENTS ON RUMOURS SURROUNDING NILS LUNDKVIST
Just over two weeks ago, it was reported by Larry Brooks of the New York Post that Rangers 2018 first round pick Nils Lundkvist is frustrated with his current role on the team and that he may not report to training camp. Brooks added that the Rangers actively looking to move the 22-year-old.
FORMER NHL COACH JACQUES MARTIN HIRED BY OHL TEAM IN ADVISORY ROLE
After sitting on the sidelines during the 2021-22 season, former NHL coach Jacques Martin in back in the game. On Friday, the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League announced that they've hired Martin in a Senior Advisory role effective immediately. Martin, 69, had been coaching in the NHL either...
JETS' BLAKE WHEELER IS NOT HAPPY AFTER LOSING CAPTAINCY
Blake Wheeler will no longer serve as captain of the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced today. Clearly, new head coach Rick Bowness, along with management, do not see Wheeler as the leader of the group. Although, the team's official stance on the subject suggests the move is an effort to get other players more involved with leadership.
LOUIS DOMINGUE'S NEW MASK IS BEAUTIFUL, BUT THERE IS SOMETHING OFF ABOUT IT
Louis Domingue's debut New York Rangers mask has been released by the artist -- Sylvie Marsolais -- and there is something beautifully off-putting about it. Take a look:. If you recall, Louis Domingue was thrust into a starting position during the Rangers' playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Domingue nearly stole the show. This is not the first, nor will it be the last example of a team struggling against a particular player who they later acquire. It really does happen all the time. Goaltender Glenn Healy going from the New York Islanders to the Rangers via free agency is a classic example.
WINNIPEG JETS TO STRIP BLAKE WHEELER OF CAPTAINCY, OPTING FOR NEW LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE
Rick Bowness was only recently hired by the Winnipeg Jets, and he did not wait very long to drop a nuke in the room. The team announced today that Blake Wheeler will no longer serve as captain of the Jets, and they are restructuring its leadership group heading into the upcoming season.
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN EXPECTS MACKENZIE WEEGAR TO GET A LUCRATIVE EXTENSION
In recent days, it has been apparent that the Calgary Flames and MacKenzie Weegar are working towards a contract extension, and according to one highly credible insider, that extension could be a very pricey one. Speaking on this 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke on what he is hearing in...
ZDENO CHARA SPOTTED WORKING OUT AT NHL CLUB'S FACILITIES
Zdeno Chara's career is currently suspended between retirement and playing another season. The 45-year old could retire tomorrow and be a shoe-in for the Hockey Hall of Fame, but he clearly has something else driving him. Is it another Cup? Is it the doom & gloom of retirement? Perhaps he just wants to squeeze every juice out of his abnormally large body that he can. Nevertheless, it is clear that he still has the itch to play.
FORMER NHL COACH CLAUDE JULIEN HEADS OVERSEAS FOR WORK
Claude Julien - former coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils - is headed to Europe for his next gig. HC Ambrì-Piotta of the Swiss National League has announced Julien will be joining the team for two weeks to share his knowledge and experience with staff and players.
AUSTON MATTHEWS CALLS FOR ONE SMALL CHANGE HEADING INTO 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs' whole identity in 2022 is the NHL's largest team (by volume) who hasn't won a Stanley Cup since 1967 nor a playoff series since 2004. Leafs fans ride a wave of excitement each year, yet somehow they are always let down. If you told me with...
THIS 2019 ALMOST-TRADE WOULD HAVE SHAKEN THE HOCKEY LANDSCAPE DRAMATICALLY
Yesterday on his own program, Jeff Marek of Sportsnet shared a crazy story that would have blown up the landscape of the NHL. According to Marek, the Tampa Bay Lightning were actively shopping forward Nikita Kucherov at the 2019 Entry Draft in Vancouver (this has been widely reported). Recently, he learned what the return would have been, had the trade been executed: Leon Draisaitl.
TIMELINE FOR BRAD MARCHAND'S RETURN OFFERS BAD NEWS FOR BRUINS FANS
Brad Marchand underwent double hip surgery this spring, leaving Boston with a glaring hole on their top line. GM Don Sweeney found a low-key great replacement fit in Pavel Zacha for the low-low price of Erik Haula. However, Zacha will never be Marchand. And as though Marchand's absence was bad...
THE GREAT ONE'S LEGENDARY 34-YEAR OLD TRADE TREE FINALLY COMES TO AN END
Wayne Gretzky's trade from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings went down as one of the most iconic moments in sports history, serving both as an agent to grow the game and as the dismemberment of arguably the greatest dynasty ever. August 9, 1988 -- 34 years, one month and five days ago -- the trade was made official:
HABS PROSPECT LEVELS DEVILS' TOP PROSPECT AND DROPS THE GLOVES IN PROSPECT CHALLENGE (VIDEO)
Montreal rookie-tryout John-Parker Jones needs to separate himself from the chaff if he wants a shot at making in the Habs' organization. He is doing a great job so far, catching everyone's attention now. Jones lined up New Jersey's second-overall pick Simon Nemec, knocking the Slovak's helmet from his head,...
NATHAN GERBE RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY, JOINS HOCKEY OPERATIONS STAFF IN NASHVILLE
After parts of eleven seasons in the National Hockey League and a handful of others in the AHL and Europe, 35-year-old Nathan Gerbe is retiring and joining the Nashville Predators in a hockey operations role. "I'm proud to announce the latest additions to our ever-growing hockey operations staff prior to...
NHL DEPUTY COMMISSIONER BILL DALY SHARES UPDATE ON NEXT WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY
As was previously known, the National Hockey League along with the Players Association and the IIHF are planning to hold the next edition of the World Cup of Hockey in February 2024. In an interview with DailyFaceoff, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said that while nothing is finalized, talks with...
BLUES SIGN RUSSIAN FORWARD TO A PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
The St. Louis Blues will kick-off training camp next Thursday and they've added a second player to their roster on a professional tryout contract. Former University of Michigan commit Andrei Bakanov, who was with the Blues for development camp in the summer, has been added to their training camp roster.
DUNCAN KEITH REPORTEDLY SIGNING PLAYER DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT, STARTING HIS EXECUTIVE CAREER
Duncan Keith's early retirement was a blessing for the Oilers. Not only are they saving his $5.5 million salary and then pawn the recapture penalty on the Chicago Blackhawks, they now receive all the intangibles of his guidance without any of the on-ice liability. A rare win-win-win-win. Keith is reportedly...
NATHAN MACKINNON CANDIDLY DISCUSSES CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS, WANTS A DEAL BEFORE SEASON'S START
Rumors that Nathan MacKinnon was seeking to be the NHL's highest paid player caught the attention of hockey fans everywhere. Initially started by Denver-based journalist Adrian Dater, the notion that MacKinnon would be the highest paid NHLer made a lot of sense given the fact that he now boasts a Stanley Cup ring and is arguably Colorado's best player.
THE OTTAWA SENATORS ARE SIGNING FORWARD TYLER MOTTE
The Ottawa Senators are signing forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, $1.35 million contract:. Motte, 27, is a veteran of 269 NHL games across four teams, totaling 62 regular season points and another 7 points in 32 career playoff games. After being traded to the New York Rangers last season, Motte had trouble landing a contract this summer, eventually settling for a one-year deal.
RYAN MACINNIS, SON OF LEGENDARY DEFENCEMAN, TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER OVERSEAS
Ryan MacInnis, a former 2nd round draft pick (43rd overall) of the Arizona Coyotes, is leaving North America to continue his professional hockey career. The 26-year-old forward has signed a contract with Amur Khabarovsk of the KHL for the remainder of this year. MacInnis is the son of Hockey Hall-of-Fame...
