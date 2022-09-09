Calgary has played its cards beautifully this summer, turning what should have been a disastrous offseason into a prosperous one. Upon losing two 100-point scorers, they went out and acquired another one in return, plus one of the NHL's top two-way defenders, and a first-round pick to boot. The ultimate determinant in whether or not their offseason was a success is if they can sign Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.

