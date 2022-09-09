Read full article on original website
CALGARY FLAMES WORKING ON CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH NEWEST DEFENDER
Calgary has played its cards beautifully this summer, turning what should have been a disastrous offseason into a prosperous one. Upon losing two 100-point scorers, they went out and acquired another one in return, plus one of the NHL's top two-way defenders, and a first-round pick to boot. The ultimate determinant in whether or not their offseason was a success is if they can sign Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.
DAVID PASTRNAK REPORTEDLY UNWILLING TO SIGN WITH BOSTON RIGHT NOW
The Boston Bruins' window to contend is quickly closing, as the contracts of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and several others all expire after this season. The Bruins only have five forwards signed after the upcoming season, and rumor has it David Pastrnak is one guy who is not willing to sign right now.
FLAMES SIGN 701-GAME NHL VETERAN TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
NHL training camps are right around the corner, with most teams opening up on September 19th or 20th. There are several prominent free agents still available, along with depth players who are looking for a PTO to earn an NHL contract. One of those depth players appears to be off...
