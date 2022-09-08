ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WKYT 27

Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighter, John Barnott, said he considers first responders all around the world to be his family. “We made that promise 21 years ago, that we would never forget those guys, and it’s on the shirt right in the front,” Barnott said. Their shirts...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again; as the temperatures fall, the leaves begin to change. Experts say things are looking good this year in terms of bright colors in the bluegrass. Last year after a promising start, the fall foliage turned way later than expected,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A benefit concert to help Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington. “Kentucky Rising” will be held at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man remembers nephew who died on 9/11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all remember where we were on that fateful September morning. For Peter Berres, September 11, 2001 is a day he will never forget. Berres was preparing to drive from his home in Lexington to Bowling Green for a meeting when what was once a beautiful day took horrific turn. He watched as black smoke filled the New York City sky on his television. A plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
LEXINGTON, KY
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 1.0

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Possible Return of a Real Mountaineer

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his more than 3 seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout – $20 million if he’s fired today, $16.9 million if he’s fired...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU will Owe Neal Brown $16.7 Million if Fired After the Season

Following West Virginia’s (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12), CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd tweeted out Neal Brown’s contract information. As many fans may be calling for an exit in Morgantown for Brown, it turns out that’ll be an expensive price for West Virginia to pay.
MORGANTOWN, WV
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fans call for Power 5 head coach to be fired after 0-2 start

It’s only Week 2, but college football fans are getting restless, especially in West Virginia where the Mountaineers are off to an 0-2 start. The latest example came when Neal Brown’s team lost to Kansas on Saturday, as the Jayhawks sealed the win with a Pick-6 in overtime. Many of the WVU fans were irritated with Brown after he made a video to reassure them following the season-opening loss last week to Pitt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Tractor-trailer rolls over in Ohio County

A tractor-trailer rolled over this morning in Ohio County. Officials say a tractor-trailer was coming down I-470 and turned onto U.S. 250 N in Wheeling and rolled over. The driver only experienced minor injuries. Officials say the Northbound lane of the I-470 250 connector is shut down. Stick with 7News for updates.
OHIO COUNTY, WV

