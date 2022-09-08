Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighter, John Barnott, said he considers first responders all around the world to be his family. “We made that promise 21 years ago, that we would never forget those guys, and it’s on the shirt right in the front,” Barnott said. Their shirts...
WKYT 27
UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again; as the temperatures fall, the leaves begin to change. Experts say things are looking good this year in terms of bright colors in the bluegrass. Last year after a promising start, the fall foliage turned way later than expected,...
WKYT 27
Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A benefit concert to help Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington. “Kentucky Rising” will be held at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: West Virginia Loses to Kansas
Recapping WVU's loss to Kansas.
Daily Athenaeum
Pride of West Virginia member marches in nationally recognized drumline
For many marching band members across the United States, performing on the biggest stages at the highest level would be a dream come true. For Ty Slaugenhoup, a junior at WVU and quad drummer for the Pride of West Virginia, the dream became a reality. Slaugenhoup was able to be...
WKYT 27
Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
Late heroics help WVU outlast Kansas
Jalon Daniels hit Quentin Skinner for a 4-yard touchdown in overtime and Cobee Bryant followed with an 86-yard pick-6 as
WKYT 27
Lexington man remembers nephew who died on 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all remember where we were on that fateful September morning. For Peter Berres, September 11, 2001 is a day he will never forget. Berres was preparing to drive from his home in Lexington to Bowling Green for a meeting when what was once a beautiful day took horrific turn. He watched as black smoke filled the New York City sky on his television. A plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 1.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas
The Mountaineers Now staff predicts Saturday's game.
voiceofmotown.com
The Possible Return of a Real Mountaineer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his more than 3 seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout – $20 million if he’s fired today, $16.9 million if he’s fired...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU will Owe Neal Brown $16.7 Million if Fired After the Season
Following West Virginia’s (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12), CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd tweeted out Neal Brown’s contract information. As many fans may be calling for an exit in Morgantown for Brown, it turns out that’ll be an expensive price for West Virginia to pay.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fans call for Power 5 head coach to be fired after 0-2 start
It’s only Week 2, but college football fans are getting restless, especially in West Virginia where the Mountaineers are off to an 0-2 start. The latest example came when Neal Brown’s team lost to Kansas on Saturday, as the Jayhawks sealed the win with a Pick-6 in overtime. Many of the WVU fans were irritated with Brown after he made a video to reassure them following the season-opening loss last week to Pitt.
Former WVU basketball player and Detroit man found guilty in drug conspiracy case
Two men have been found guilty of a drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown, selling methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, announced United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
Tractor-trailer rolls over in Ohio County
A tractor-trailer rolled over this morning in Ohio County. Officials say a tractor-trailer was coming down I-470 and turned onto U.S. 250 N in Wheeling and rolled over. The driver only experienced minor injuries. Officials say the Northbound lane of the I-470 250 connector is shut down. Stick with 7News for updates.
WKYT 27
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. It wasn’t until she and her son were...
32nd Annual WV Black Heritage Festival weekend begins
The thirty-second annual West Virginia Black Heritage Festival held its opening ceremony on Clarksburg's Main Street at 12 p.m. on Sept. 10.
SportsZone Highlights: Hedgesville at East Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Hedgesville defeated East Fairmont (1-2) by a final score of 28-14. East Fairmont faces Braxton County next week.
SportsZone Highlights: Lewis County at Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Lewis County (2-1) defeated Elkins (0-2) by a final score of 47-7 in the first game on Elkins High School’s new field. Lewis County faces Roane County next week, and Elkins will take on Robert C. Byrd.
Big Daddy Guns no longer coming to Morgantown’s University Ave
Big Daddy Guns is no longer coming to "The Deck" development in Morgantown, the director of lease negotiations for Hardy World LLC, which manages the new property, confirmed to 12 News on Friday.
