nbc15.com

20th anniversary of IRONMAN Wisconsin kicks off

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 20th anniversary of IRONMAN Wisconsin kicks off Sunday in Madison, with participants from ages 18-72 competing in this triathlon. Participants begin with a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Monona, followed by a 112 mile bicycle ride through the city and finish off with a 26.2 mile run across downtown Madison, finishing at the State Capitol.
nbc15.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!. Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Live music will feature polka, rock, country and blues in downtown New Glarus. The Oktoberfest King and...
Channel 3000

9 spots to pick up fried dough delights in Madison

It may not be the healthiest option for the most important meal of the day, but there’s something about a doughnut glazed with frosting and washed down with a hot cup of coffee that helps you start the day with a smile. Maybe it’s because doughnuts usually show up when there’s something to celebrate. Here are a few spots that put their own spin on this iconic pastry. Keep them in mind the next time you want to treat yourself or bring in a dozen to share with coworkers.
nbc15.com

Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
nbc15.com

Milton community member makes a Ukrainian family’s dream come true

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family living in Milton received a free truck from community member Shawn Sullivan so they can live more independently in the United States. NBC15 News shared the Nialka’s story about fleeing war-torn Ukraine to live with Gretchen Kingsley’s family in Milton, Wisconsin in June. The Sullivan family saw this story and wanted to help Misha Nialka by gifting him a truck so he can drive on his own with his international drivers license.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Residents displaced after apartment fire in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Several people were displaced after a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in Madison Saturday night. The fire started around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of N Thompson Dr. and crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to a press release. No injuries were reported but one cat died in the fire. According to Justin...
nbc15.com

Milton family gives truck to Ukrainian refugees

Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11. American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT. |. This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports...
nbc15.com

Culver’s cofounder pledges $1M to mental health services in South Central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Culver’s co-founder Lea Culver and her three daughters are giving $1 million to expand mental health treatment at UnityPoint Health — Meriter. The money pledged by Culver on Friday will go towards expanding Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (CAP) at UnityPoint Health — Meriter to improve mental health services in South Central Wisconsin. Unity Point Health said the donation comes at a time of unprecedented demand and need for these services.
wiproud.com

125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked

(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville woman brought to hospital house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was brought to the hospital after her house caught fire. The Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to 477 S. Garfield Ave. around 7:49 a.m. Saturday for reports of a residential fire, according to the department. Firefighters saw the entire second story of the house in flames when they […]
nbc15.com

Mercyhealth doctor donates hair to charity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In addition to providing medical care during a global pandemic, one Mercyhealth doctor continues to give, this time in the form of hair. Dr. Christopher Wistrom, emergency medicine doctor and EMS Medical Director at Mercyhealth, said he had gone without a haircut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison close to finalizing deal to bring new full-service grocery store to south side

MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison leaders announced Thursday they’re close to finalizing negotiations that would bring a full-service grocery store to the city’s south side. The new 24,000-square-feet grocery store — if and when finalized — would be run by Kristie Maurer of Maurer’s Urban Market within the Truman Olson development project located at 815 Cedar St. Plans for...
