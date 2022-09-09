One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year, who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.

