Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Neville alum, Ajay Allen scores Nebraska’s game-tying touchdown versus Georgia Southern
It’s been a wild last few hours for anyone who follows Nebraska football. Nebraska was the victim of an upset, courtesy of the Sun Belt’s Georgia Southern Eagles. The Huskers fell 45-42, leading to the dismissal of head coach Scott Frost. Former Louisiana Tech, Grambling and LSU assistant coach Mickey Joseph, a former Nebraska quarterback […]
Bastrop alum, Quaterius Hawkins three touchdowns helps Grambling top Northwestern State, 47-21
By: Brian Howard SHREVEPORT, La. | Quaterius Hawkins threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and Maurice Washington provided the spark in the ground game as the Grambling State University football team gave head coach Hue Jackson his first collegiate coaching victory with a 47-21 win in the Shreveport Classic over Northwestern State on Saturday night at […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Big LHSAA changes will impact Lincoln Parish programs
It was a surprising day for many Louisiana High School Athletics Association (LHSAA) teams Friday. And an almost seismic one for a few, including Lincoln Parish’s Choudrant High School. The biggest overall change is that there will now be only eight classes statewide. That includes the same number of...
KSLA
Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a complex of ancient mounds, hidden in the woods of north Louisiana, south of Monroe known as “Watson Brake.”. We walked about a half mile through the woods as the trail blended with the raw forest. Our footsteps echoed through the green canopy of leaves. We were stepping on the ground where ancient people lived thousands of years ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PRCC to host watch party for AGT’s Finals episode
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host a free outdoor watch party for the America’s Got Talent (AGT) Finals episode in support of local stars, Chapel Hart. Chapel Hart is a country music band from Poplarville. The trio is made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea […]
louisianaradionetwork.com
Calhoun man goes gator hunting for the first time and brings home one heck of a catch
So, imagine your 71-year-old friend who’s never been gator hunting in their life, tells you he caught one that he thought weighed around 400 pounds. You’d laugh at them, right? Well, Jerry Sepulvado of Calhoun did just that Wednesday on Lake St. John. He actually caught three gators and one was a real whopper.
fgazette.com
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Dept. and Chief Bim Coulberston report the. following arrests: Austin Prince, 21 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested in 7-1-22 for Felony Theft, Simple Burglary, Resisting an Officer and Resisting an Officer by Flight. Dadrian Morgan, 28 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 7-5-22 for Entering and Remaining after being Forbidden, Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication and Resisting an Officer.
KNOE TV8
Local junior high hosts ribbon cutting, becomes “smart school”
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A ribbon cutting was hosted at Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School on Friday, Sept. 9. The new school, located in Monroe at 1709 Parkview Drive, will be a smart school and cost between $17-19 million to complete. The lights and the doors are operated through a centralized computer system to enhance security.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for missing 29-year-old Ouachita Parish woman
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 29-year-old Kirsten Leigh Ann Dews. Dews is described as a White female, standing five foot and one inch, and weighing 137 pounds. According to deputies, she was last seen near the Ouachita Correctional Center on September 6, 2022. At the time, she was […]
West Monroe Police attempting to contact 2 individuals for questioning
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two individuals concerning a shoplifting incident at a Walgreens in West Monroe, La. If anyone has any information on the incident, contact West Monroe Police at 318-396-2722.
L'Observateur
Bernice Man Succumbs to Injuries From Motorcycle Crash
Lincoln Parish – On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, just after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 167 north of LA Hwy 545. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Roger E. Ferrar, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet.
Monroe mother arrested; her toddler child found walking near intersection alone
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 12, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on the corner of Colonial Drive and West Elmwood Drive in Monroe, La. According to deputies, the caller advised authorities that a toddler was walking in the road unattended. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after more than two years of being wanted for armed robbery and attempted second degree murder. In Feb. 2020, Monroe Police responded to a local hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon investigation, detectives said the victim had been lured to Parkview Apartments by a girl.
an17.com
Sheriff's Office conducts two underage drinking operations
In August, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted two operations in the Bogalusa area to identify businesses which might sell alcohol to underage persons. On August 12, fourteen businesses were visited and clerks at five of the establishments were cited for failing to check for age identification and selling alcohol to an underage person. Those five businesses were the Carolina Stop and Save, Highway 10 One Stop, JZ Quick Stop, Highway 10 Chevron and Jr. Food Mart.
Monroe man arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery; girlfriend allegedly help set up the robbery
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a victim suffering from gunshot wound in February of 2020. According to authorities, the victim of the shooting was enticed to come to Parkview Apartments by a female. Police discovered in their investigation that the […]
Search continues for juvenile suspects; linked to car theft & high-speed chase through Twin Cities
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On August 28, 2022, a vehicle was reported stolen out of Monroe. Occupants of that vehicle led police on a chase where speeds reached up to 100 MPH. One juvenile suspect was taken into custody, but two are still on the loose. The West Monroe Police Department received a call stating occupants […]
fgazette.com
Foster Farms makes push for 600 new employees and higher pay
Effective September 11, Foster Farms increased the entry level wage rate for its Farmerville, processing facility team members to $17.30 per hour from the current start rate of $12.70 per hour. Farmerville team members also qualify for a very comprehensive health care plan, as well as disability and life insurance coverage.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Sept. 7, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Sept. 7, 2022:. Brandon Lee, illegal possession of a stolen firearm. McKayla Cornish, registration-failure to change/secure, child restraint violation-first offense, driver’s license-none, possession of marijuana-simple, illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Aundre Moseley, illegal possession of a stolen...
Comments / 0