Ruston, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop alum, Quaterius Hawkins three touchdowns helps Grambling top Northwestern State, 47-21

By: Brian Howard SHREVEPORT, La. | Quaterius Hawkins threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and Maurice Washington provided the spark in the ground game as the Grambling State University football team gave head coach Hue Jackson his first collegiate coaching victory with a 47-21 win in the Shreveport Classic over Northwestern State on Saturday night at […]
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Big LHSAA changes will impact Lincoln Parish programs

It was a surprising day for many Louisiana High School Athletics Association (LHSAA) teams Friday. And an almost seismic one for a few, including Lincoln Parish’s Choudrant High School. The biggest overall change is that there will now be only eight classes statewide. That includes the same number of...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KSLA

Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a complex of ancient mounds, hidden in the woods of north Louisiana, south of Monroe known as “Watson Brake.”. We walked about a half mile through the woods as the trail blended with the raw forest. Our footsteps echoed through the green canopy of leaves. We were stepping on the ground where ancient people lived thousands of years ago.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

PRCC to host watch party for AGT’s Finals episode

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host a free outdoor watch party for the America’s Got Talent (AGT) Finals episode in support of local stars, Chapel Hart. Chapel Hart is a country music band from Poplarville. The trio is made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea […]
POPLARVILLE, MS
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Dept. and Chief Bim Coulberston report the. following arrests: Austin Prince, 21 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested in 7-1-22 for Felony Theft, Simple Burglary, Resisting an Officer and Resisting an Officer by Flight. Dadrian Morgan, 28 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 7-5-22 for Entering and Remaining after being Forbidden, Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication and Resisting an Officer.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Local junior high hosts ribbon cutting, becomes “smart school”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A ribbon cutting was hosted at Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School on Friday, Sept. 9. The new school, located in Monroe at 1709 Parkview Drive, will be a smart school and cost between $17-19 million to complete. The lights and the doors are operated through a centralized computer system to enhance security.
MONROE, LA
L'Observateur

Bernice Man Succumbs to Injuries From Motorcycle Crash

Lincoln Parish – On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, just after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 167 north of LA Hwy 545. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Roger E. Ferrar, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after more than two years of being wanted for armed robbery and attempted second degree murder. In Feb. 2020, Monroe Police responded to a local hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon investigation, detectives said the victim had been lured to Parkview Apartments by a girl.
MONROE, LA
an17.com

Sheriff's Office conducts two underage drinking operations

In August, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted two operations in the Bogalusa area to identify businesses which might sell alcohol to underage persons. On August 12, fourteen businesses were visited and clerks at five of the establishments were cited for failing to check for age identification and selling alcohol to an underage person. Those five businesses were the Carolina Stop and Save, Highway 10 One Stop, JZ Quick Stop, Highway 10 Chevron and Jr. Food Mart.
BOGALUSA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery; girlfriend allegedly help set up the robbery

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a victim suffering from gunshot wound in February of 2020. According to authorities, the victim of the shooting was enticed to come to Parkview Apartments by a female. Police discovered in their investigation that the […]
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

Foster Farms makes push for 600 new employees and higher pay

Effective September 11, Foster Farms increased the entry level wage rate for its Farmerville, processing facility team members to $17.30 per hour from the current start rate of $12.70 per hour. Farmerville team members also qualify for a very comprehensive health care plan, as well as disability and life insurance coverage.
FARMERVILLE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Sept. 7, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Sept. 7, 2022:. Brandon Lee, illegal possession of a stolen firearm. McKayla Cornish, registration-failure to change/secure, child restraint violation-first offense, driver’s license-none, possession of marijuana-simple, illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Aundre Moseley, illegal possession of a stolen...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

