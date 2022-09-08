In August, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted two operations in the Bogalusa area to identify businesses which might sell alcohol to underage persons. On August 12, fourteen businesses were visited and clerks at five of the establishments were cited for failing to check for age identification and selling alcohol to an underage person. Those five businesses were the Carolina Stop and Save, Highway 10 One Stop, JZ Quick Stop, Highway 10 Chevron and Jr. Food Mart.

