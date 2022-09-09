Motorola Edge 30 Neo arrives with a colourful look and mid-range specifications

Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 is set to launch alongside a 14-inch laptop later in September 2022
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Laptop Smartphone Tablet. The Honor X40 is officially on the way as a higher-end counterpart for the existing X40i, and as such is now thought to launch with an equally premium sibling of that smartphone's MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. In terms of more...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Projector Mini launches as portable gadget with gaming mode
The Xiaomi Projector Mini has launched in China. The projector has a 720 p native resolution and a 1.2:1 throw ratio, casting images in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device has an LED light source with a maximum brightness of 250 ANSI lumens and over 20,000 hours of expected lifetime.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini details and pricing revealed ahead of launch
Word of the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini surfaced for the first time last week. The camera looks set to debut as a smaller alternative to the Hero 11 Black, and a new leak has now revealed all major details ahead of its launch. As revealed by Roland Quandt, the...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel smartphones receive new features with September Feature Drop
Google has started rolling out a host of new features to many Pixel smartphones, courtesy of a new Feature Drop. From featuring revised Nearby Share functionality to an updated Gboard keyboard app, the September Feature Drop is aimed at making it easier to 'get more done' while also having fun in the process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 series to launch without 512 GB storage option in Europe
Roland Quandt claims to have obtained storage configurations for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's next-generation flagship smartphones barring the surprise introduction of the rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra. As we reported last week, Google has already confirmed that the pair will debut on October 6 at 14:00 UTC, as well as the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company teased that the Pixel 7 series would rely on the Google Tensor G2, its second-generation in-house SoC.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 900-powered Doogee V30 family coming later this year
Doogee has big plans for the end of the year, with an entire family of devices powered by 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity processors in the making. The V30 family will include the regular edition, as well as the V30 Pro, V30 Max, and V30 Max Pro. These rugged handsets should hit the market in about two months.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold: New prototype appears in Android 13 code with premium camera hardware
It appears that Google's development of the first Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad has taken another twist. Previously, there has been evidence to suggest that the company had developed 'Passport', the development of which is thought to have been stopped in favour of 'Pipit'. Based on new code findings by Kuba Wojciechowski, Google may have now replaced 'Pipit' with 'Felix', a hitherto unknown codename.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i7-13700T Geekbench listing reveals core count and base/boost clocks
Even though the laptop versions of Intel's Raptor Lake processors are quite some time away from launch, they've begun showing up on benchmarking platforms. The Intel Core i5-13600HX was spotted on the BAPCo Crossmark database a few days ago, and now it is the Intel Core i7-13700T's turn to make its online debut on Geekbench. Intel's "T" brand of processors was launched as a low-power alternative for small form factor desktops. They have a default TDP of 35 Watts.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Ultra: Updated camera details emerge with twin Sony IMX712 cameras
Developer Kuba Wojciechowski has discovered new information about a potential Pixel 7 series flagship in new Android code. Previously, Wojciechowski observed Pixel 7 Ultra, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet camera details, which we reported on in July. Subsequently, Google has started rolling out QPR1 Beta 1, Android 13's first major update.
notebookcheck.net
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is set to launch as India's first color-changing smartphone
Tecno's latest smartphone release is pitched at those who enjoy some of the more interesting trends with their tech. Not only is the new Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition finished in the strategic grid required for its name, it will become the world's latest color-changing mobile device on its launch.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14-series independent battery tests reveal striking parity with 13-series capacities
Apple has introduced the new 14 series as one containing "the best battery life of any iPhone to date", while neglecting to cite the actual measurements involved as usual. Fortunately, that no longer matters as Chemtrec is back with its yearly third-party reveal of the values in question in watt-hours (Wh).
notebookcheck.net
Google hints at Pixel Tablet Pro release alongside Pixel Tablet in Android code
In May, Google previewed the Pixel Tablet, a device that the company claimed would arrive sometime next year. Teased alongside the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch, the Pixel Tablet raised eyebrows because of its apparent budget or mid-range design. Subsequently, Kuba Wojciechowski observed in Android code that the Pixel Tablet features the old Sony IMX355 for both its camera sensors, another hint that Google will market the tablet as a cheaper device.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11: Leaker downplays hardware pedigree of OnePlus's next-gen vanilla premium phone
Going by recent rumors, the OnePlus 11 Pro looks geared to be OnePlus's most premium device yet, with the flagship supposedly set to match the OPPO Find X6 Pro in terms of hardware. It appears, however, that the vanilla OnePlus 11 may be an entirely different matter. According to leaker...
notebookcheck.net
Raja Koduri comments on Intel Arc cancellation rumours; Arc A770 is supposedly being prepped for launch
Intel's Arc line of discreet graphics cards has had a rocky start due to driver and performance issues. YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead recently posted a video stating that Intel was planning to withdraw from the consumer graphics card market entirely, but a few entry-level Alchemist and Battlemage SKUs would still be produced. Raja Koduri, Intel's GPU head, debunked the claims earlier today on Twitter.
notebookcheck.net
AMD's new naming scheme for its mobile CPUs seems purposefully confusing
Views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author. Looking back at the launch of the first mobile Ryzen CPUs in 2018, things were quite a lot simpler back then. There were two classes of products, Ryzen U with 15 W and Ryzen H with 45 W, and the first lineup, called Ryzen 2000, encompassed nine different CPUs. The top model was the AMD Ryzen 7 2800H.
notebookcheck.net
First OnePlus 11 Pro renders reveal an alert slider and Hasselblad branding for the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship
The OnePlus 11 Pro will succeed the 10 Pro as OnePlus's most premium device. Leaks have already surfaced about the hardware aspirations of the flagship, and the latest report now provides a first look at the design of the OnePlus 11 Pro, well ahead of its launch. As revealed by...
notebookcheck.net
New Sony Xperia compact smartphone based on the Xperia Ace IV could be heading for a global launch
Fans of Xperia compact smartphones who live outside of Japan can start crossing their fingers, as a new rumor has surfaced that Sony may be planning on expanding its product portfolio beyond the shoreline of its domestic market. While Xperia brand lovers can choose between new releases like the performant Xperia 1 IV and the feature-packed Xperia 5 IV, there is a shortage of selection for those seeking a device that sits under a 6-inch diagonal display measurement. Even the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which has been promoted by the company with the tagline “go compact”, is a lofty 6.1-inch device.
notebookcheck.net
Apple may call its USB-C iPhone the iPhone 15 Ultra
The iPhone 14 series has only just been launched and there is already detailed opinion about the likely iPhone 15 range coming in 2023. There have been leaks and rumors about next-year’s offering already, including the possibility that Apple might even produce a truly portless iPhone. Both Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo have been discussing the future of the iPhone with their followers and have come to a similar conclusion: The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, if those names are used, will be a lot more different to each other than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are.
notebookcheck.net
Imagination Technologies aspires to bring RISC-V to next-gen cars in partnership with SoC.one
AI Business E-Mobility Internet of Things (IoT) Software Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) RISC-V Automobiles are getting more and more high-tech by the generation, which is great for electronic development and engineering within this industry, albeit potentially less so in the context of component supply. Imagination Technologies, a...
Comments / 1