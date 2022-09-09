Huawei announces CE-certified on-wrist blood pressure monitoring for Watch D and ECG for Watch GT 3 Pro in over 30 European countries

Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Huawei just beat the iPhone 14 to a key new feature
Just a week ago we were reporting on how the iPhone 14 might be the first smartphone to offer satellite communication, but as it turns out it won’t – because Huawei just got there first with the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. These two newly announced...
hypebeast.com
Check Out the Global Price List for the Apple iPhone 14
After being announced at the recent Apple Keynote, many are now gearing up to get their hands on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. We now have a price list for Apple‘s upcoming flagship phone series from tech insider Nukeni. The price...
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14-series independent battery tests reveal striking parity with 13-series capacities
Apple has introduced the new 14 series as one containing "the best battery life of any iPhone to date", while neglecting to cite the actual measurements involved as usual. Fortunately, that no longer matters as Chemtrec is back with its yearly third-party reveal of the values in question in watt-hours (Wh).
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Moto X30 Pro global model launches to take on the flagship competition with an exciting array of features
Motorola has lifted the lid on the Edge 30 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphone. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 144 Hz pOLED display, the Edge 30 Ultra can also fully replenish its large battery in just 22 minutes, thanks to 125 W fast charging. The Edge 30 Ultra has a 200 MP primary camera with OIS too, among other features.
Android Central
Motorola's 200MP camera phone gets a global launch
Motorola has just launched its latest flagship Edge 30 Ultra in Europe and a few other regions, sporting a 200MP primary camera. Two other smartphones launched alongside the flagship, the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo.
notebookcheck.net
Ethereum Merge event may land early to cut electricity use 99% as Norway explores ETH-based digital currency
According to Google's tracking queries, Ethereum's long-awaited Merge event may happen on Thursday, September 15, instead of the "soft" deadline of September 19 or later listed on the cryptocurrency's own website. The Merge is nothing more than moving from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake transaction concept that will cut electricity usage by 99.95% and make validations much faster:
Engadget
Samsung says hackers obtained some customer data in newly disclosed breach
The company says Social Security numbers and payment details weren't accessed. has another cybersecurity incident. While earlier this year led to hackers getting their hands , this time around, attackers obtained some customers' personal information. The company says that Social Security numbers, as well as credit and debit card numbers,...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Projector Mini launches as portable gadget with gaming mode
The Xiaomi Projector Mini has launched in China. The projector has a 720 p native resolution and a 1.2:1 throw ratio, casting images in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device has an LED light source with a maximum brightness of 250 ANSI lumens and over 20,000 hours of expected lifetime.
Phone Arena
Samsung likes the Galaxy S22 so much that it will only swap the S23's processor
Old wine ages best, said Samsung, and didn't change a thing about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ from their predecessors but the processing power upgrade. We kid, but that's exactly what comparatively credible Samsung leaker Ice Universe tips for the S23 series phones that don't carry the Ultra moniker. "Same...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
The Independent
Apple launches ‘most advanced’ smartphone display with iPhone 14
Apple has launched its “most advanced” smartphone yet with the iPhone 14, which features battery life and camera upgrades over its predecessor.Its four new models are between 6.1 and 6.7 inches in length, meaning they have larger screens than the iPhone 13, while lasting all day on a single charge.However, one expert noted that Apple had reserved the “biggest leaps” – such as a more powerful processor – for the Pro, its more expensive handset.The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus feature an upgraded 12MP camera, while the Pro and Pro Max have a 48MP camera.All are equipped with a larger...
Android Police
New report confirms Samsung's Wear OS dominance with the Galaxy Watch 4
Smartwatches are ubiquitous today with innumerable brands rolling out their low-cost and premium offerings across the globe. Samsung, for instance, unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5 last month while Apple took the wraps off its premium smartwatches — the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra — earlier this week. Its common practice among smartwatch producers to slash the prices of their existing products ahead of a big release, which is exactly what Samsung did with the Galaxy Watch 4 a few months ago. Combining those extra discounts with already-strong sales performance, Samsung has plenty to crow about to its investors.
All Earth's Records Are Being Broken: 'The Natural Cycle No Longer Applies'
Thousands of temperature records were set this summer, and we can expect more of the same in the coming years.
notebookcheck.net
AYA NEO 2 GEEK: Pricing, colour options and name change confirmed for RDNA 2-based gaming handheld
AYA NEO has outlined more details about the AYA NEO 2 GEEK. Now called the AYA NEO GEEK, the device sits within its own product category and will be available in a striking Violet Transparent colour option. Pricing has changed from AYA NEO's initial announcement too. AYA NEO has confirmed...
notebookcheck.net
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is set to launch as India's first color-changing smartphone
Tecno's latest smartphone release is pitched at those who enjoy some of the more interesting trends with their tech. Not only is the new Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition finished in the strategic grid required for its name, it will become the world's latest color-changing mobile device on its launch.
notebookcheck.net
New Sony Xperia compact smartphone based on the Xperia Ace IV could be heading for a global launch
Fans of Xperia compact smartphones who live outside of Japan can start crossing their fingers, as a new rumor has surfaced that Sony may be planning on expanding its product portfolio beyond the shoreline of its domestic market. While Xperia brand lovers can choose between new releases like the performant Xperia 1 IV and the feature-packed Xperia 5 IV, there is a shortage of selection for those seeking a device that sits under a 6-inch diagonal display measurement. Even the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which has been promoted by the company with the tagline “go compact”, is a lofty 6.1-inch device.
Asian stocks gain ahead of US inflation report
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained...
Twitter’s key data centre in California knocked out by extreme heat, report says
Extreme heat in California has knocked out one of Twitter’s key data centres in the state, according to a new report.Citing an internal company memo, CNN reported that another outage at one of the other main data centres of the social media company may lead to the service going dark for some Twitter users.The record-setting heatwave in the state strained the US state’s power supply that barely avoided large-scale “rolling blackouts” planned as a last-ditch scenario.Amid the heatwave, controlling temperatures across data centres – warehouses with computers, servers and data storage systems – would have been crucial for companies...
Clashes erupt along Armenia-Azerbaijan border, potentially reigniting an old conflict
A decades-old conflict may be on the verge of reigniting, as reports emerged this week of attacks along the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
