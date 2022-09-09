Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: Affordable flagship launched with a 144 Hz screen, Snapdragon 888+ and 68 W fast charging

Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Samsung updates hundreds of millions of aging phones
What just happened? Anyone still using Samsung Galaxy phones between roughly 2014 and 2018 — of which there could be half a billion — should check for firmware updates. The updates Samsung is pushing are minor but unusual because the affected models are far older than the oldest phones that typically receive security patches.
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Which should you buy?
Apple unveiled its 2022 flagships and brought some exciting changes across the board. The iPhone 14 Pro models, in particular, get much-needed upgrades to the camera system, and the new pill notch is undoubtedly a conversation starter. You’ll set your sights on the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max if you want the best of the lot. But there’s plenty of competition in the flagship space, with Samsung leading the charge as always.
Phone Arena
Amazon kicks off US Asus ROG Phone 6 availability... with distant delivery estimates
Asus might not be the most prolific (or the most popular) smartphone vendor in the world, but the company is unusually active on the Android product launch front right now, preparing among others the announcement of an "ultimate" new ROG Phone 6 edition shortly after putting the compact Zenfone 9 powerhouse up for pre-order stateside.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Projector Mini launches as portable gadget with gaming mode
The Xiaomi Projector Mini has launched in China. The projector has a 720 p native resolution and a 1.2:1 throw ratio, casting images in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device has an LED light source with a maximum brightness of 250 ANSI lumens and over 20,000 hours of expected lifetime.
NFL・
The Verge
OnePlus 11 Pro leaks show an alert slider and a massive camera redesign
Leaked renders of the anticipated OnePlus 11 Pro have been shared online by Smartprix (in collaboration with OnLeaks), showing a new circular camera housing and the return of the iconic alert slider. These renders appear to be based on an early prototype of the OnePlus 11 Pro, so the design might not reflect the final product, but it does give us some idea of what to expect when the phone releases sometime in 2023.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 is set to launch alongside a 14-inch laptop later in September 2022
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Laptop Smartphone Tablet. The Honor X40 is officially on the way as a higher-end counterpart for the existing X40i, and as such is now thought to launch with an equally premium sibling of that smartphone's MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. In terms of more...
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 900-powered Doogee V30 family coming later this year
Doogee has big plans for the end of the year, with an entire family of devices powered by 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity processors in the making. The V30 family will include the regular edition, as well as the V30 Pro, V30 Max, and V30 Max Pro. These rugged handsets should hit the market in about two months.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a great combination of phone and tablet — but is it worth $1,799?
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a substantial device that feels weighty in the hand. But that hefty build aids in durability.
Khadas VIM1S Low-Power SBC Gets Processor Refresh
The VIM1S Raspberry Pi rival arrives six years after the original VIM1.
Digital Trends
Wi-Fi 7 officially hits 5Gbps, five times the speed of your current router
Intel and Broadcom have collaborated on a Wi-Fi 7 demo ahead of its prospective 2023 certification, according to PC Gamer. The two companies showcased the upcoming connectivity standards, successfully demonstrating 5Gbps speeds going between an Intel laptop and a Broadcom access point. The speeds are five times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. They also have the potential to get even faster as Wi-Fi 7 develops as an ecosystem, the publication added.
Android Authority
The best iPhone 14 series alternatives: 7 phones to consider before you buy
From Samsung and OnePlus to Apple itself, there's no shortage of alternatives on offer. Apple has unleashed its flagship smartphones for 2022 — the iPhone 14 series. With standard-sized iPhones, Pro-tier ultra-premium handsets, and the return of the Plus range, there’s a bit of something for everyone here. Well, as long as you’ve got a minimum of $800 to spend and weren’t looking for another iPhone Mini (sorry, it’s gone!). Yet as solid as Apple’s phones look, what if you’re looking for something a little different? Take a look at our rundown of the best iPhone 14 alternatives you can buy.
Apple launches ‘most advanced’ smartphone display with iPhone 14
Apple has launched its “most advanced” smartphone yet with the iPhone 14, which features battery life and camera upgrades over its predecessor.Its four new models are between 6.1 and 6.7 inches in length, meaning they have larger screens than the iPhone 13, while lasting all day on a single charge.However, one expert noted that Apple had reserved the “biggest leaps” – such as a more powerful processor – for the Pro, its more expensive handset.The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus feature an upgraded 12MP camera, while the Pro and Pro Max have a 48MP camera.All are equipped with a larger...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold: New prototype appears in Android 13 code with premium camera hardware
It appears that Google's development of the first Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad has taken another twist. Previously, there has been evidence to suggest that the company had developed 'Passport', the development of which is thought to have been stopped in favour of 'Pipit'. Based on new code findings by Kuba Wojciechowski, Google may have now replaced 'Pipit' with 'Felix', a hitherto unknown codename.
AGM H5 Pro rugged phone review: An ideal outdoor companion
The phone's 109dB loudspeaker is its main selling point, but will it be enough to drown out the competition?
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is set to launch as India's first color-changing smartphone
Tecno's latest smartphone release is pitched at those who enjoy some of the more interesting trends with their tech. Not only is the new Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition finished in the strategic grid required for its name, it will become the world's latest color-changing mobile device on its launch.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14-series independent battery tests reveal striking parity with 13-series capacities
Apple has introduced the new 14 series as one containing "the best battery life of any iPhone to date", while neglecting to cite the actual measurements involved as usual. Fortunately, that no longer matters as Chemtrec is back with its yearly third-party reveal of the values in question in watt-hours (Wh).
