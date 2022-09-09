ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

UPDATE: Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near […]
ksl.com

Professional bull rider 'Ouncie Mitchell' shot, killed at Salt Lake apartment

SALT LAKE CITY — A professional bull rider was shot and killed in what police are calling a domestic violence-related homicide early Monday in Salt Lake City. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, of Fresno, Texas, was killed just hours after he competed in the Utah State Fair. Allen was known by fans as "Ouncie Mitchell," according to a statement from Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason.
kslnewsradio.com

One man murdered at Salt Lake apartment

SALT LAKE CITY — An investigation into a domestic violence related homicide is underway after a man was shot at an apartment complex. Police received information about a man who had been shot at an apartment located near 900 South 200 West. The information came in at around 12:06 this morning.
ABC4

Man arrested for Ogden double stabbing caught on video

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Ogden early September. On September 3, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of 200 25th. St, Ogden, Utah. The caller reported that two men had been stabbed and had been taken […]
wyo4news.com

Body of Utah man discovered in Flaming Gorge

September 11, 2022 – According to KSL News/Radio, the body of a Utah man has been discovered in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The body was discovered around 11 P.M. yesterday, September 10. Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man is a white male in his 30s, from Midvale,...
ksl.com

'The Letter': A gun and a death wish

Editor's note: This is the third in a series highlighting a KSL podcast series titled "The Letter." It explores the many aspects of grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness stemming from a 1996 Utah murder that veteran police detectives said was unlike any other they had ever investigated.
gastronomicslc.com

More than 30 new restaurants and bar openings in Salt Lake City

Roll up, roll up. It’s time to rapidly run down the list of new, notable and next. In the year to date so far we’ve seen a whirlwind of openings – and it doesn’t look set to slow any time soon. Since the last recap in July there’s another three dozen or so places to report on – so strap in and get your best eating pants in the wash. As ever I choose to start out of alpha-numeric-time-space as is my prerogative (see, pretty pictures).
ksl.com

Pleasant Grove man arrested, accused of beating woman with vise grips

PLEASANT GROVE — A Pleasant Grove man was arrested Sunday and accused of hitting a woman in the head with vise grips, causing severe injuries. Ronald Lynn Pace, 61, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of attempted murder, criminal mischief, damaging or interrupting a communication device, intoxication and violation of a pretrial protective order.
