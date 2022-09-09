Read full article on original website
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
UPDATE: Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near […]
ksl.com
Professional bull rider 'Ouncie Mitchell' shot, killed at Salt Lake apartment
SALT LAKE CITY — A professional bull rider was shot and killed in what police are calling a domestic violence-related homicide early Monday in Salt Lake City. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, of Fresno, Texas, was killed just hours after he competed in the Utah State Fair. Allen was known by fans as "Ouncie Mitchell," according to a statement from Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason.
Gephardt Daily
New information surrounding fatal shooting in Ballpark neighborhood domestic violence case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Arrest documents reveal more details after a fatal shooting overnight in an alleged domestic violence case. Suspected shooter LaShawn Denise Bagley, 21, was booked into jail at 9:50 a.m. Monday on suspicion of:. Murder, a first-degree felony. Felony discharge...
Memorial, rally held for Utah man killed by police in 2014
Family members and community activists are still trying to get answers and come to terms with the death of Darrien Hunt, who was shot by police exactly eight years ago in Saratoga Springs.
kslnewsradio.com
One man murdered at Salt Lake apartment
SALT LAKE CITY — An investigation into a domestic violence related homicide is underway after a man was shot at an apartment complex. Police received information about a man who had been shot at an apartment located near 900 South 200 West. The information came in at around 12:06 this morning.
Cyclist hit, killed by car in Murray
According to Murray Police, the cyclist was riding on Cottonwood Street around 6:40 a.m. when he was hit at the intersection of Cottonwood and Vine Street.
Man arrested for Ogden double stabbing caught on video
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Ogden early September. On September 3, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of 200 25th. St, Ogden, Utah. The caller reported that two men had been stabbed and had been taken […]
ksl.com
Man threatens employees with knife, grabs Salt Lake officer's gun, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly attempted to hijack a truck early Friday, and then put his hands on an officer's gun while being arrested, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. Salvado Lagunas, 44, was arrested at about 5 a.m. for investigation of aggravated...
KUTV
Violent parole fugitive caught in Utah County after stop for minor traffic violation
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A violent parole fugitive has been caught in Utah County after officials said he was stopped for a minor traffic violation. A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle at approximately 2:20 p.m. Sunday for a registration violation in the area of 2700 North Main Street in Spanish Fork.
wyo4news.com
Body of Utah man discovered in Flaming Gorge
September 11, 2022 – According to KSL News/Radio, the body of a Utah man has been discovered in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The body was discovered around 11 P.M. yesterday, September 10. Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man is a white male in his 30s, from Midvale,...
ksl.com
'The Letter': A gun and a death wish
Editor's note: This is the third in a series highlighting a KSL podcast series titled "The Letter." It explores the many aspects of grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness stemming from a 1996 Utah murder that veteran police detectives said was unlike any other they had ever investigated.
gastronomicslc.com
More than 30 new restaurants and bar openings in Salt Lake City
Roll up, roll up. It’s time to rapidly run down the list of new, notable and next. In the year to date so far we’ve seen a whirlwind of openings – and it doesn’t look set to slow any time soon. Since the last recap in July there’s another three dozen or so places to report on – so strap in and get your best eating pants in the wash. As ever I choose to start out of alpha-numeric-time-space as is my prerogative (see, pretty pictures).
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigate early morning shooting; victim suffers life threatening injuries
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City shooting victim has been hospitalized with life threatening injuries after an early morning incident near 500 South Post St. in the vicinity of 900 West. SLCPD spokesperson Brent Weisberg told Gephardt Daily on scene that...
ksl.com
Man who ran over wife at Salt Lake airport, killing her, is sent to prison
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan man who admitted to running over his wife in the parking garage at the Salt Lake City International Airport, killing her, was ordered to prison Friday. Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, pleaded guilty to criminal automobile homicide while driving under the influence, a...
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man arrested, accused of beating woman with vise grips
PLEASANT GROVE — A Pleasant Grove man was arrested Sunday and accused of hitting a woman in the head with vise grips, causing severe injuries. Ronald Lynn Pace, 61, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of attempted murder, criminal mischief, damaging or interrupting a communication device, intoxication and violation of a pretrial protective order.
Layton man charged for double stabbing in Ogden
A Layton man is facing two counts of attempted murder among other charges for stabbing two people in Ogden on Sept. 3.
Body of possible drowning victim recovered at Flaming Gorge
Search and rescue crews have found the body a man who may have drowned Saturday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Car hits shop sign, ‘splits in two’ in Taylorsville, driver in extreme critical condition
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A car was split in two in Taylorsville Saturday, leaving the driver in “extreme critical condition,” according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver says that the car was travelling eastbound on 5400 S when the vehicle hit a curb. After colliding with the curb, the vehicle reportedly […]
‘You’d feel better,’ says Utah’s top cop if the public knew all the ways Utah is battling terrorism
When the subject is protection from terrorism, Jess Anderson, director of the Utah Department of Public Safety, is the state’s watchdog. He says coordination between state and federal law enforcement agencies has improved efforts to prevent terrorism.
Case dismissed against 'Real Housewives of SLC' star
Criminal charges have been dropped against "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby. In a court filing obtained by FOX 13 News, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office dropped
