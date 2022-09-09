Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
Related
themadisonrecord.com
The Knott Mother-Daughter Coaching Team Makes For A Great Connection At Madison Academy
MADISON- Having a lovable and everlasting relationship is something every mother and daughter hope for. Add a unique fact both are coaches and handling those duties on the same team can make for a family connection like no other. For Nikki Knott and her daughter, Olivia Knott, the idea to...
Look: Ray Hardy leads Bob Jones to 33-0 win over Grissom
MADISON - Ray Hardy showed why he's one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state, rushing for 141 yards and a touchdown and throwing a 42-yard TD pass to lead Bob Jones to a 33-0 victory over Grissom in a Class 7A Alabama high school football game on Friday night. Hardy, a ...
northjacksonpress.com
Black Bear Sighting In Ider
By Bonita Wilborn On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a black bear was spotted in the Town of Ider, Alabama. Yes, […]. By Bonita Wilborn On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a black bear was spotted in the Town of Ider, Alabama. Yes, you read that correctly, a black bear in Ider. While this was a very rare event, as bears have been practically non-existent in our area for many years, bear sightings…
The 29th annual Trail of Tears motorcycle ride to travel through north Alabama
BRIDGEPORT, Ala — Motorcyclists from across the southeast will come together on September 17, for a scenic ride across the north Alabama region to honor Native American Indians. Now in its 29th year, the Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride travels from Bridgeport in the northeastern part of Alabama...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall. At first, you will notice little change. The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out. They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
WHNT-TV
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One of the founding members of the country band, “Alabama” was arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, Ala. on Monday. Teddy Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trustmark offering drive-thru shredding Thursday in Huntsville
Those bringing items are asked to bring no more than three large trash bags/boxes full of documents to be shredded and remain in their vehicles.
WAAY-TV
Gov. Ivey celebrates more manufacturing jobs coming to North Alabama
A multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Athens celebrated its grand opening Monday. The new facility, along with the hundreds of jobs it has brought to the area, is all a result of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville. The joint venture between Toyota Boshoku AKI (TBAKI) and Systems Automotive Interiors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monte Sano Art Festival brings more than 130 local artists to Huntsville
The two-day Monte Sano Art Festival brings together nature and art each year.
WHNT-TV
Arcadia Groundbreaking in Research Park
Dirt was tossed and construction has officially begun for Research Park's latest expansion on the east side of the park. The newest mixed-use addition, Arcadia, will be placed on the corner of Bradford and Wynn Drive.
WHNT-TV
Valuable, Rare Sports Card Collection Stolen From Huntsville Home
A sports collection decades in the making was stolen from a home in Huntsville. The owner says that the collection was in honor of his dad.
WAFF
Child attacked by pack of dogs
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
Scottsboro store celebrates 50th Anniversary
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — Scottsboro’s Unclaimed Baggage, America’s only lost luggage retail store, celebrated the end of its 50th Anniversary Road Tour today. The store’s road tour team returned after a four-month journey all throughout the country. They visited all 50 states over the summer.
3 injured after wreck in Toney
Three people were injured after a wreck in Toney Friday night.
WAFF
MidCity District announces $110 million development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District announced its plans Friday for a $110 million development in Huntsville. According to a Facebook post from MidCity District, the development will be called Anthem House and will be a multifamily development. The post says that Anthem House will feature furnished units, shorter leases...
WAAY-TV
Major development coming to Huntsville
The city recognized as the best place to live in the U.S. keeps on growing. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new major mixed-use development in Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. "Live, work and play" is the focal point of this new development. Developers and officials say this project...
When is peak fall foliage?
While fall begins on Sept. 22, leaf peepers in most parts of the United States will have to wait a few weeks until peak foliage time, according to one prediction map.
African servals escape from Alabama pet store: One year later
It's officially been one year since a pair of African servals escaped from an exotic pet store in Huntsville.
northjacksonpress.com
Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County
By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
WAAY-TV
1 seriously injured in wreck on Pulaski Pike
One person is in serious condition after a two-vehicle wreck on Pulaski Pike late Friday evening. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said three people were hurt in the crash, though only one was in serious condition. Heath Jones with the Toney Volunteer Fire Department said the patient...
Comments / 0