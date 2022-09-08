ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022

The Denver Broncos will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks for a Week 1 showdown. It’s Monday Night Football! Are you ready? Well, it is time to get ready for our NFL odds series, as we deliver a Broncos-Seahawks prediction and pick. When the Broncos start their season in Seattle, there […] The post NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter reacts to Prescott injury with Jimmy G trade speculation

When the 49ers opted to keep veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, they did so with perhaps the intention of a trade surfacing in the middle of the 2022 NFL season. Garoppolo is proven in the league, taking the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV and the 2022 NFC Championship Game. As a result, any team that sees their starting quarterback go down could give San Francisco a call.
What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss

CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks Prediction: Russell Wilson's Denver Debut Comes in Seattle on Monday Night Football

"Monday Night Football" kicks off its slate of games for the 2022 NFL season with what should be an intriguing contest with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos visiting the Seattle Seahawks. The scene should be fantastic as the "Bronco Busters" shirts will be back in force. In addition, the 12s get a bonus Super Bowl and Christmas rolled into one with the return of Wilson to Seattle. The reaction should be wild and place Wilson safely as the most hated superstar to leave Seattle, surpassing Alex Rodriguez by a significant margin.
NFL Week 1 overreactions and reality checks: Dak Prescott injury, Carson Wentz highlight wild opening Sunday

What an exciting Week 1 the NFL provided, as plenty of games went down to the wire and numerous feats were reached in the opening week of the regular season. There were seven game-tying or go-ahead scores in the final two minutes of regulation and a tie during the afternoon state, the third Week 1 deadlock since overtime was instituted in 1974 (three of which have occurred in the past five seasons).
49ers QB Trey Lance drops brutally honest 8-word take on his sluggish performance vs. Bears

The Trey Lance era with the San Francisco 49ers officially kicked off in Week 1, and it opened up with a lowly 19-10 road defeat to the Chicago Bears. Not much went Lance’s way over the course of the game. Lance anchored 11 total drives and guided the offense to a mere two scoring drives, […] The post 49ers QB Trey Lance drops brutally honest 8-word take on his sluggish performance vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
