Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D
Deep Ellum plans to create a community center to commemorate its 150th anniversaryJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Derek Carr gets brutally honest on struggles in Week 1 loss vs. Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tried to pin the blame on himself for the lackluster performance of his team’s offense in Sunday’s 24-19 road loss to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic:. Derek Carr was outplayed by Herbert, as he...
NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022
The Denver Broncos will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks for a Week 1 showdown. It’s Monday Night Football! Are you ready? Well, it is time to get ready for our NFL odds series, as we deliver a Broncos-Seahawks prediction and pick. When the Broncos start their season in Seattle, there […] The post NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
One surprise NFL team was ready to sign Jimmy Garoppolo if 49ers had decided to release him, per report
If the 49ers had made the decision to release Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, he wouldn't have been a free agent for very long and that's because it appears that one of San Francisco's NFC West rivals was ready to pounce on the quarterback. Although the Seahawks were one of the...
NBC Sports
Twitter reacts to Prescott injury with Jimmy G trade speculation
When the 49ers opted to keep veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, they did so with perhaps the intention of a trade surfacing in the middle of the 2022 NFL season. Garoppolo is proven in the league, taking the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV and the 2022 NFC Championship Game. As a result, any team that sees their starting quarterback go down could give San Francisco a call.
49ers fan sues Rams over 'cold-cocked' punch that left him in coma outside SoFi Stadium
A San Francisco fan sued the Rams over an attack by a fan that left him comatose during last season's NFC championship game.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss
CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
AthlonSports.com
Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks Prediction: Russell Wilson's Denver Debut Comes in Seattle on Monday Night Football
"Monday Night Football" kicks off its slate of games for the 2022 NFL season with what should be an intriguing contest with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos visiting the Seattle Seahawks. The scene should be fantastic as the "Bronco Busters" shirts will be back in force. In addition, the 12s get a bonus Super Bowl and Christmas rolled into one with the return of Wilson to Seattle. The reaction should be wild and place Wilson safely as the most hated superstar to leave Seattle, surpassing Alex Rodriguez by a significant margin.
16 ex-Broncos will play against Denver this season
The Denver Broncos are set to play against 16 of their former players during the 2022 NFL season. Here’s a quick look at those 16 players.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 1 overreactions and reality checks: Dak Prescott injury, Carson Wentz highlight wild opening Sunday
What an exciting Week 1 the NFL provided, as plenty of games went down to the wire and numerous feats were reached in the opening week of the regular season. There were seven game-tying or go-ahead scores in the final two minutes of regulation and a tie during the afternoon state, the third Week 1 deadlock since overtime was instituted in 1974 (three of which have occurred in the past five seasons).
CBS Sports
How to watch Seahawks vs. Broncos: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game
The Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Lumen Field to kick off their 2022 seasons. Denver struggled last year, ending up 7-10. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Seattle (7-10), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Wiggins Minutes May be Hard to Find With Loaded OKC Roster
After earning a contract last season, Aaron Wiggins may have to earn any minutes this season with a full roster in front of him.
49ers QB Trey Lance drops brutally honest 8-word take on his sluggish performance vs. Bears
The Trey Lance era with the San Francisco 49ers officially kicked off in Week 1, and it opened up with a lowly 19-10 road defeat to the Chicago Bears. Not much went Lance’s way over the course of the game. Lance anchored 11 total drives and guided the offense to a mere two scoring drives, […] The post 49ers QB Trey Lance drops brutally honest 8-word take on his sluggish performance vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers elevate WR, S from practice squad for Week 1
The 49ers on Saturday announced a couple roster moves before Sunday’s season opener in Chicago. They elevated wide receiver Malik Turner and safety Tashaun Gipson from the practice squad to the active roster, so both will be available for San Francisco. Turner was a player some pegged to make...
