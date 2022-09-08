"Monday Night Football" kicks off its slate of games for the 2022 NFL season with what should be an intriguing contest with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos visiting the Seattle Seahawks. The scene should be fantastic as the "Bronco Busters" shirts will be back in force. In addition, the 12s get a bonus Super Bowl and Christmas rolled into one with the return of Wilson to Seattle. The reaction should be wild and place Wilson safely as the most hated superstar to leave Seattle, surpassing Alex Rodriguez by a significant margin.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO