Red Cross Opens Multiple Shelters In Oregon
The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires, Cedar Creek fire burning near Oakridge, Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls, Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem, and the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelters are located at:. Milo McIver...
beachconnection.net
September's Bounty at N. Oregon Coast Farmers Markets: What's New
(Manzanita, Oregon) – It only seems like a long summer in Oregon and Washington, with all the above-average heat. But in actuality, summer got off to a late start, really only starting in July – and then just barely. Which means on the Oregon coast, its vast collection of farmers markets are still cookin' – as in lively, jumpin' and buzzing with activity. (Photo of heirloom tomatoes in Tillamook County, courtesy photo)
Red Cross shelters set up for evacuees across Oregon
There are several shelters set up for Oregon residents under Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation orders for wildfires burning across the state.
2023 solar eclipse path will cross Oregon
Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oregon in 2017 to stand in the path of the solar eclipse. In 2023, they’ll have the chance to do it again.
thatoregonlife.com
Dayville Cafe in Oregon is a Rural Feast Like No Other
Dayville Cafe is stuck between Mt. Vernon and Mitchell in a dusty part of Eastern Oregon. It looks like something out of the 19th century with a carriage wheel sitting on the deck, bales of hay, and a raw wood facade. You might be tempted to pass by unless you need a pit stop, and you’d probably find yourself determined to keep your wallet closed if you do. But that would be a mistake.
thatoregonlife.com
Lincoln City Oregon 2022 Fall Kite Festival to Return in October
If you’re looking for an excuse to head to the Oregon Coast soon, you won’t want to miss the Kite Festival in Lincoln City as we head into fall 2022. Held on the beach at the D River State Recreation Site, the annual Fall Kite Festival is a longstanding family vacation tradition. Experience two days of kite-flying activities and let your heart soar!
nbc16.com
A major milestone for Oregon and the entire country in addressing the mental health crisis
Senator Ron Wyden announced today that Oregon is the first state to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of community-based mobile crisis intervention services that help those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. This great news for Oregon clearly demonstrates how our state continues to lead the nation...
KGW
Oregon hospitals in crisis: Samaritan CEO says it could take a generation to recover
PORTLAND, Ore. — As CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Care Systems, Becky Hultberg has a close-up view of the crisis gripping the state's health care sector — and she spends sleepless nights thinking about what the future holds. More than two and a half...
focushillsboro.com
Reader’s Response: The Oregon State’s Terrible Education Suggestions
Was anyone else horrified by the suggestion to decrease the educational requirements and standards for Oregon high school graduation? (“Oregon should mandate a financial literacy course and make high school certificates easier to obtain,” September 3). Does the Oregon Board of Education believe that by not insisting that...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
opb.org
Oregon wildfires spur evacuations and planned outages over the weekend
Your browser does not support the audio element. Two years ago, high east winds ripped through a large swath of bone-dry western Oregon, intensifying wildfires and sparking new blazes. So Oregonians had plenty of reasons to be fearful heading into this past weekend when all of those same elements were in play. While fires increased, and many Oregonians had to evacuate, the emergency response this time around was much different than the response during the Labor Day fires in 2020. Andrew Phelps is the director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. He joins us to talk about the latest emergency response to the wildfires, and lessons learned from previous disasters.
kbnd.com
Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon
BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Governor Kate Brown Provides Wildfire Update, Urges Oregonians to be Prepared
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Governor’s Office) Governor Kate Brown provided an update September 8th on how the state and partners are preparing and responding to the wildfire situation in Oregon. She was joined by Oregon Department of Forestry Fire Chief Mike Shaw, Oregon State Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Medema, Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps, Chief Executive Officer of Portland General Electric Maria Pope, and Vice President of Transmission and Distribution from PacifiCorp Allen Berreth.
KATU.com
Measure 111 looks to ensure affordable healthcare access in Oregon
This November with Ballot Measure 111, voters in Oregon will have a chance to add a fundamental right to the state constitution - the right to affordable healthcare. But what would this change to the constitution mean for the state, and how could Measure 111 change your healthcare?. State Senator...
Readers respond: State’s appalling education recommendations
Was anyone else appalled by the recommendation to lower educational standards and requirements for graduating from high school in Oregon? (“Oregon should make high school diplomas easier to earn, require a financial literacy course, education department says,” Sept. 3) Does the Oregon Board of Education think it’s doing...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Pioneer resort housed on Lower Metolius River
El Rancho included a lodge, cabins and outbuildings and widely known home-cooked meals El Rancho is a former resort site located along the Metolius River, six miles northwest of Perry South Campground. Carl T. Hubbard and his wife, Maude Mastin Hubbard, homesteaded at this site shortly after the turn of the 20th Century and patented a claim July 2, 1915. Access to the ranch was limited to a trail for several years, and a road was built in the 20s. When he first took his wife to the homestead, he tipped the wagon over on a steep descent and scattered...
beachconnection.net
So Much Port Orford, So Little Time: Seriously Multilayered on S. Oregon Coast
(Port Orford, Oregon) – Saunter into this little burgh with its mix of soaring, rocky bluffs and blobs along with the usual sandy goodness, you'll soon find yourself in not just a pleasant beach town but a haven for whale watching as well. Those intricate sea stacks and coves seem to attract them, and the bluffs allow great vantage points. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
Double Creek Fire has torched more than 230 square miles
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said.
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
philomathnews.com
Fire & Rescue Calls: Sept. 2-8, 202
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Sept. 2-8: FRIDAY, SEPT. 2. • Small fire, 11:43 a.m., 2800 block of Newton Place; bark dust fire...
