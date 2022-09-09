Read full article on original website
Related
US presidents were desperate for state visit with Queen Elizabeth – but she was closest with three, expert reveals
EVERY US President was "desperate" for a state visit with Queen Elizabeth II, but Her Majesty was closest with three former commanders-in-chief, an expert revealed. The Queen had met every US president elected during her reign since taking to the throne in 1952 – except for Lyndon B. Johnson.
Queen Elizabeth’s long and special relationship with America
She met every sitting US president but one. She stayed with another president, Harry Truman, before she was even the monarch, and met one more, Herbert Hoover, 20 years after he had left office.Queen Elizabeth II – who has died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne – made six official trips to the US, including three state visits with all the pomp and ceremony that involved. She also made a number of private visits, many of them in pursuit of her love of horse racing and the thoroughbreds of Kentucky.She was just 25 and still a princess when she,...
Every living US president pays tribute to Elizabeth
Every living past American president is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the longest-serving British monarch’s death at 96. Elizabeth died on Thursday at her estate in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced. During her lifetime, the queen had met with all but one of the American presidents, Lyndon Johnson,...
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Britain is now facing the unthinkable
Queen Elizabeth II was the very model of a monarch. Will King Charles III have what it takes to keep the world's respect for the royals?
U.K.・
Comments / 1