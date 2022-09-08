Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Is Not Invited to Queen’s Funeral, and Joe Biden Will Have to Take the Bus
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.If Donald Trump thought that his hagiography of Queen Elizabeth published on his Truth Social website and the Daily Mail in the days after her death would secure him an invite to her funeral, he will be disappointed.For it has been revealed that Trump, who is believed to have been angling for an invite, will not after all receive an invitation to attend the queen’s funeral on Monday next week in London.In a departure from tradition, former US...
Speculation over FBI probe mounts as Trump unexpectedly lands in DC
Donald Trump’s unannounced landing at an airport 26 miles west of Washington DC this weekend has led to a mountain of online speculation about the reason for his unannounced visit to the US capital.On Sunday, the former president was seen landing at Dulles international Airport after reportedly flying from his Bedminster residence and golf resort in New Jersey.Video shared on social media by @PenguinSix, a freelance journalist based in DC, showed Mr Trump disembarking the Cessna Citation X jet he has used for air transport since leaving office before getting into a black Sport Utility Vehicle. Mr Trump appeared...
kitco.com
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius agrees to examiner review
(Reuters) - Crypto lender Celsius Network has agreed to the U.S. Department of Justice's demand for an independent examiner to review its finances and operations in bankruptcy, after reaching a deal that limited the proposed scope of the investigation. Celsius said in a Thursday filing in U.S. bankruptcy court in...
Arizona's Latino voters and political independents could spell midterm defeats for MAGA candidates
Two years after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump’s resentment over losing continues to energize his supporters in Arizona. That resentment played out during the Aug. 13, 2022, Republican primaries that saw Trump-endorsed candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and state attorney general sweep the GOP ticket. While each of the candidates made Trump’s false claims that he won the presidential contest a central part of their campaigns, it’s unclear whether that message will resonate among Arizona’s increasingly diverse registered voters in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Trump-endorsed Blake Masters beat his Republican challengers and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iran and the US appear unlikely to reach a new nuclear deal – leaving everyone more unsafe
Iran’s standoff with the United States over its potential nuclear weapons program is unlikely to ease anytime soon. The U.S. and Iran launched talks in 2021 to renew a now-defunct political deal that would curb Iran’s nuclear program. But the window for Iran and the U.S. to rejoin and return to compliance of the lapsed 2015 nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is quickly closing. China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. all agreed to the plan with Iran in 2015. The U.S. pulled out of the deal in 2018, effectively derailing it. But U.S....
Ukraine keeps up momentum, claims it reached Russian border
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine claimed Monday that it took several more villages, pushing Russian forces right back to the northeastern border, part of a lightning counteroffensive that forced Moscow to withdraw troops from some areas in recent days. After months of little discernible movement on the battlefield, Kyiv’s sudden momentum has lifted Ukrainian morale and provoked outrage in Russia and even some rare public criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war. As Ukrainian flags began to flutter over one city emerging from Russian occupation, a local leader alleged the Kremlin’s troops had committed atrocities against civilians there similar to those...
Comments / 0