ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Officials release the names of 2 deputies in Georgia who were shot, killed

By Bob D'Angelo, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBk3I_0ho3YhRd00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies in suburban Atlanta died Thursday night after being shot while serving a warrant, authorities said.

Update 5:50 p.m. EDT Sept. 9: According to WSB-TV, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office identified the two deputies who were killed in the line of duty Thursday as Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, and Jonathan Koleski, 40.

Both Ervin and Koleski were married. Ervin was a father of two children, according to WSB-TV.

Update 2:40 p.m. EDT Sept. 9: Officials on Friday identified the suspected shooters as Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden, WSB-TV reported. They are expected to make their first appearances in court later Friday, according to the news station.

Earlier, Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said that two of his deputies were “ambushed” as they were serving a warrant. Authorities have not released the deputies’ names.

Update 1:56 a.m. EDT Sept. 9: “We lost two young, bright deputies,” Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said during a news conference Thursday night. “They served with dignity and honor.”

Owens said that two suspects were in custody and were being questioned by the Cobb County Police Department.

“My two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed,” Owens told reporters, adding that they were shot after getting out of their cars and began talking to the suspects. “What words can you say when you lose a family member? And those words don’t come easy.

“Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County. Our hearts are definitely broken.”

The sheriff said the warrant being served was for failure to appear by theft of deception. Owens added that when the standoff ended, both suspects surrendered peacefully.

Owens added that the names of the deputies will be released after next-of-kin notification.

Original report: According to a tweet by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies were killed by a suspect who remained barricaded inside a building.

Cobb County SWAT and Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Teams (FAST) were at the scene in the Marietta area of Cobb County, WSB-TV reported.

The names of the deputies and the suspect have not been released. It was unclear what type of warrant was being served.

“We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available,” the sheriff’s office said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County officer who hit, killed moped driver was looking at computer while driving

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police Officer Michael Brady is accused of causing a deadly crash while he was driving and looking at his computer at the same time. The accident happened in the intersection of J.White and McEver Road in Hall County early Friday morning as Brady was on his way to work at the police department. Troopers say he didn’t see the moped rider right in front of him. Brady rear-ended Dwayne Claffey, knocking him off his moped.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Grady is awarded $130M aid package to help increase capacity in wake of AMC closure announcement

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Grady Hospital will get a $130 million aid package to help it handle the expected influx of patients once Atlanta Medical Center closes on Nov. 1. Governor Brian Kemp, along with Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and leaders from area hospitals, made the announcement Thursday morning at the state Capitol.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Marietta, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Owens
WSB Radio

Fight sends DeKalb high school student to hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Yet another fight broke out Wednesday at a DeKalb County high school where three teens were arrested for fighting Tuesday, leaving a teenager injured. The principal at the school injured her knee trying to break up the fight. Some students at Towers High School say...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv
WSB Radio

Drug trafficking sting targets Dallas recording studio, nets 25 arrests

DALLAS — Twenty-five suspected drug traffickers are facing a host of charges following the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s “Operation Papercheck Fresh.”. The large-scale operation targeted nine Dallas-area locations, including a recording studio, DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez stated in a news release issued Wednesday.
DALLAS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

After 7 decades, iconic Buckhead restaurant closing its doors

ATLANTA — After serving ice cream, Chubby Deckers, and footlong chili dogs to Buckhead for decades, an iconic restaurant is closing. The Zesto at 2469 Piedmont Road will close its doors for the last time on Sunday. Jimbo Livaditis, who owns Zesto with his siblings told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
44K+
Followers
92K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy