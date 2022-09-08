Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old RemainsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Liberty, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Man jailed Saturday on $1.6M in bonds on charges of threatening judges in Chambers County
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:16 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a suspicious phone call from an unknown male subject. During the course of the phone call, he threatened the lives of both Chambers County District Judges. Dispatchers immediately notified the on-duty supervisor who sent Deputies to check both judge’s residences where they remained providing security.
Mother of teen with special needs who was beaten to death at Harris County Jail files lawsuit
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Harris County and the Harris County Sheriff's Office after her 19-year-old son with special needs was killed while he was in jail. Fred Harris died Oct. 29, 2021. According to court documents, Harris was beaten and stabbed...
thevindicator.com
Pct. 4 Constable’s Office arrests five in raid
DAYTON - On Sept. 8, the Liberty County Precinct 4 Constables Office concluded an investigation regarding the trafficking of marijuana and firearms from a residence located at 5670 County Road 602 in Dayton by executing a search warrant for the premises, issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain.
Man with tire iron shot, killed by Liberty County officer at restaurant, HPD says
A man died after he was shot by a uniformed investigator with the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office who was working security at a restaurant Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just after the restaurant closed around 11 p.m. at 300 Gulfgate Mall near the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LIBERTY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Houston Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 300 Gulfgate Center Mall. Early reports are a Liberty County Deputy and another officer from an agency in Liberty County were working an extra job at the Doneraki Mexican Restaurant when a patron was asked to leave. That patron returned with a tire iron and was shot by one or both officers. The suspect is dead on the scene. The officers were not injured.
League City man threatened judges and called in multiple bomb threats, officials say
The 30-year-old suspect made phone calls saying that there was a bomb inside the Chambers County courthouse, officials say. It was evacuated immediately.
bluebonnetnews.com
LCSO: Toddler’s death considered ‘suspicious’
The death of a 3-year-old boy is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ken DeFoor. Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the boyfriend of the child’s mother called the LCSO dispatch center to report that the child was in distress and was “gagging,” DeFoor said.
bluebonnetnews.com
Constable’s Office releases names, charges for persons arrested in sting Thursday in Dayton
The Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office has concluded an investigation regarding the alleged trafficking of marijuana and firearms from a residence located at 5670 County Road 602 in Dayton by executing a search warrant for the premises, issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain. The Precinct...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocomotive.com
Texas sheriff says fentanyl should be classified as weapon of mass destruction
(The Center Square) – Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson says the illicit drug fentanyl that’s pouring into Texas through the southern border should be labeled as a “weapon of mass destruction.” He told Fox News, “fentanyl is poison that’s being introduced to our country. The illicit manufacturing of…
Video captures 4 armed suspects park next to Channelview home seconds before attempted forced entry
Surveillance footage obtained only by Eyewitness News shows four suspects arrive to the scene and park next door before two are seen running back outside two minutes later.
Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious death' of 3-year-old boy near Cleveland
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office are investigating after deeming the death of a 3-year-old boy as suspicious. The boy died early Saturday morning. The boyfriend of the child's mother called the Liberty County Sheriff's Office around 5:30 a.m., stating the child was in distress.
Click2Houston.com
2 men charged in death of Pct. 3 deputy were both out on bond for previous murder charges, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Friday. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder. On Sunday, Aug. 29, 37-year-old Deputy Ursin was fatally shot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Texas authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 3-year-old boy
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy over the weekend. Authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that they responded to the child’s home in Cleveland on Saturday morning. The boyfriend of the child’s mother told authorities that the child...
Man found shot to death in Westchase apartment while visiting friends, Houston police say
Investigators said the victim did not live at the apartment complex and was visiting his friends.
Man, woman killed after multiple shootings in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two people are dead and another person was shot after two shootings all within several blocks, according to the Houston Police Department. Both shootings happened Saturday night just hours apart on Liberty Road in northeast Houston. Police were responding to the first shooting off of 3500 Liberty...
Lake Charles American Press
Houston man gets 120 months in federal prison for drug trafficking in La.
Aron Winter Mosquera-Castro, 28, of Houston has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of a communications facility. The Court further sentenced him to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
Investigation underway after 3-year-old boy 'suspiciously' dies in Liberty County, sheriff says
Investigators said the boyfriend of the child's mother called and reported the child was in distress and described his condition as "gagging."
HCSO: Teen shoots, kills 2 men during attempted home invasion in Channelview
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were shot and killed by a teen armed with a shotgun during an attempted home invasion, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened Friday night just after 10:30 p.m. on 1st Street in the Channelview area. Gonzalez said three masked...
hellowoodlands.com
Conroe Police Department implements Mounted Patrol Unit
The Conroe Police Department is proud to introduce its first Mounted Patrol Unit to the streets of Conroe. The unit will consist of four full-time police officers and a supervisor who will provide horse-back police patrol in neighborhoods, shopping centers, and the Downtown area. In addition to everyday patrols, the Mounted Officers will be an invaluable tool in the search of missing persons or rural area canvasing and bringing back that small-town feel to the community. The Mounted Unit will participate in community events and provide highly visible security for events like parades, park events, Downtown events, the Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival, the Montgomery County Fair, and National Night Out.
iheart.com
Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home
A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
Comments / 4