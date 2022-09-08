ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Man jailed Saturday on $1.6M in bonds on charges of threatening judges in Chambers County

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:16 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a suspicious phone call from an unknown male subject. During the course of the phone call, he threatened the lives of both Chambers County District Judges. Dispatchers immediately notified the on-duty supervisor who sent Deputies to check both judge’s residences where they remained providing security.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Pct. 4 Constable’s Office arrests five in raid

DAYTON - On Sept. 8, the Liberty County Precinct 4 Constables Office concluded an investigation regarding the trafficking of marijuana and firearms from a residence located at 5670 County Road 602 in Dayton by executing a search warrant for the premises, issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain.
DAYTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LIBERTY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Houston Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 300 Gulfgate Center Mall. Early reports are a Liberty County Deputy and another officer from an agency in Liberty County were working an extra job at the Doneraki Mexican Restaurant when a patron was asked to leave. That patron returned with a tire iron and was shot by one or both officers. The suspect is dead on the scene. The officers were not injured.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

LCSO: Toddler’s death considered ‘suspicious’

The death of a 3-year-old boy is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ken DeFoor. Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the boyfriend of the child’s mother called the LCSO dispatch center to report that the child was in distress and was “gagging,” DeFoor said.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man, woman killed after multiple shootings in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Two people are dead and another person was shot after two shootings all within several blocks, according to the Houston Police Department. Both shootings happened Saturday night just hours apart on Liberty Road in northeast Houston. Police were responding to the first shooting off of 3500 Liberty...
HOUSTON, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Houston man gets 120 months in federal prison for drug trafficking in La.

Aron Winter Mosquera-Castro, 28, of Houston has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of a communications facility. The Court further sentenced him to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Conroe Police Department implements Mounted Patrol Unit

The Conroe Police Department is proud to introduce its first Mounted Patrol Unit to the streets of Conroe. The unit will consist of four full-time police officers and a supervisor who will provide horse-back police patrol in neighborhoods, shopping centers, and the Downtown area. In addition to everyday patrols, the Mounted Officers will be an invaluable tool in the search of missing persons or rural area canvasing and bringing back that small-town feel to the community. The Mounted Unit will participate in community events and provide highly visible security for events like parades, park events, Downtown events, the Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival, the Montgomery County Fair, and National Night Out.
CONROE, TX
iheart.com

Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home

A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

