GREENVILLE, Calif. - Assemblywoman Megan Dahle said she has secured $7 million for the community of Greenville as it recovers from the Dixie Fire. “The North State has been hit hard by wildfires. Our communities have experienced some of California’s most devastating fires and seen entire communities destroyed. After relocating, some residents have even lost homes multiple times,” Dahle said in a news release.

GREENVILLE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO