Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Chico Fire Department and community remember victims of 9/11

A bell was rung several times in memory of each life lost in the 9/11 attacks and also signifies the end of the firefighters' duty. Chico Fire Department and community remember victims of 9/11. A bell was rung several times in memory of each life lost in the 9/11 attacks...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Dozens of survivors gather for Bear Fire remembrance

BERRY CREEK, Calif. - Two years ago, the Bear Fire took lives and destroyed homes but it didn't destroy the community's bond. Dozens gathered on Saturday to honor those losses and reflect on how far they've come. Steve Sheldon has lived in Berry Creek for about 62 years and rebuilt...
BERRY CREEK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters put out early morning fire near a Chico school

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters put out an early morning vegetation fire that burned right behind a Chico elementary school. The fire broke out Monday around 2 a.m. in the creek bed behind Little Chico Creek Elementary School off Amanda Way. The fire burned about half an acre before firefighters extinguished...
CHICO, CA
Chico, CA
Chico, CA
Chico, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital

CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward Fire near Manton burns 160 acres, 30% contained

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 8:20 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE said Monday morning that the Forward Fire has burned 160 acres and is 30% contained. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says that the evacuation warnings in Shasta County have been lifted. CAL FIRE says that all evacuation orders have been reduced...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Sons & Daughters of Italy host 23rd annual charity golf classic

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Sons and Daughters of Italy hosted its 23rd annual charity golf classic. The event includes a round of golf, plus an Italian lunch and dinner. However, meatballs aren't on the menu. They're on the golf course. Participants competed in the frozen meatball putting contest. Dozens...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gridley students encountering new security technology at their school

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Unified School District is implementing new ways to make its schools more secure. Students at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School are testing out a new way to enter class by pressing a buzzer. Once a student steps through the door, someone checks them in. "I do...
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

$7 million secured to help rebuild Greenville

GREENVILLE, Calif. - Assemblywoman Megan Dahle said she has secured $7 million for the community of Greenville as it recovers from the Dixie Fire. “The North State has been hit hard by wildfires. Our communities have experienced some of California’s most devastating fires and seen entire communities destroyed. After relocating, some residents have even lost homes multiple times,” Dahle said in a news release.
GREENVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland celebrates Opening Day

Family-friendly destination celebrates the season with Farm, Food, & Fun. Wheatland, Calif. – The season of jack o’ lanterns, goblins and sweet treats is fast approaching! In Wheatland, that means one thing! Farm, food, & fun at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm. Today, September 10 is opening day and the excitement happens place all day, from 9:00 am – 9:pm.
WHEATLAND, CA
Paradise Post

Berry Creek community remembers fire that killed 16

BERRY CREEK — As a disrupted community remembered the second anniversary of the Bear Fire which leveled the communities of Berry Creek and Feather Falls, some were still waiting to rebuild their lives while others stayed optimistic. The Bear Fire was part of the North Complex Fires which affected...
BERRY CREEK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 women found dead in Linda last week, deputies increase patrols

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two bodies were found in Linda last week as the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office investigates the cases, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the two female bodies were found at two different locations and do not match a missing persons...
LINDA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homes evacuated in Chico after crash causes gas leak

CHICO, Calif. 11 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene of a crash into a gas line in Chico that has caused evacuations in the area. The Chico Fire Department says the crash is in the area of W. 11th Avenue and Meadow Road. One vehicle crashed into the...
CHICO, CA

