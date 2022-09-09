Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Fire Department and community remember victims of 9/11
A bell was rung several times in memory of each life lost in the 9/11 attacks and also signifies the end of the firefighters' duty. Chico Fire Department and community remember victims of 9/11. A bell was rung several times in memory of each life lost in the 9/11 attacks...
actionnewsnow.com
Oct. 1 set to be grand opening for Glenn County's low cost pet clinic
ORLAND, Calif. - One woman's effort to set up a low cost pet clinic in Glenn County has finally paid off. A building has been secured and it is just days awhile from opening. The clinic is set to open on October 1, 2022, it will be located in the heart of Orland.
actionnewsnow.com
Dozens of survivors gather for Bear Fire remembrance
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - Two years ago, the Bear Fire took lives and destroyed homes but it didn't destroy the community's bond. Dozens gathered on Saturday to honor those losses and reflect on how far they've come. Steve Sheldon has lived in Berry Creek for about 62 years and rebuilt...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters put out early morning fire near a Chico school
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters put out an early morning vegetation fire that burned right behind a Chico elementary school. The fire broke out Monday around 2 a.m. in the creek bed behind Little Chico Creek Elementary School off Amanda Way. The fire burned about half an acre before firefighters extinguished...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
actionnewsnow.com
Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital
CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Fire Department says that smoke in Chico is caused by large fires in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. 10:22 A.M. UPDATE - The Chico Fire Department says that the smoky skies around Chico are being caused by multiple large fires burning in Northern California. There are no large fires burning in or near Chico or Butte County. “Engine 35 and multiple Chico Firefighters have deployed through...
actionnewsnow.com
Dollar General in Oroville evacuated due to smoking AC unit Sunday
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they evacuated the Dollar General on 3rd Street in Oroville on Sunday as a precaution due to a smoking AC unit on the roof. The fire was contained to a refrigeration unit, and all but one engine has returned to quarters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Five Fire on northbound Interstate 5, 2.5 acres, forward progress stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 3:51 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that forward progress of the Five Fire on northbound Interstate 5 and Gyle Road has been stopped. Firefighters will stay at the scene of the 2.5 acre fire for about two more hours. CAL FIRE has named this...
actionnewsnow.com
Some homeless people will consider moving to Red Bluff's Samuel Ayres Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council is asking homeless people to voluntarily move from River Park to Samuel Ayres Park instead. The council said it received several complaints about homeless living in the park prior to their vote on Tuesday. Several homeless people said they're familiar with...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward Fire near Manton burns 160 acres, 30% contained
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 8:20 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE said Monday morning that the Forward Fire has burned 160 acres and is 30% contained. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says that the evacuation warnings in Shasta County have been lifted. CAL FIRE says that all evacuation orders have been reduced...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE crews at scene of vegetation fire in Oroville, evacuation warning lifted
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:55 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff's Office says that the Oroville Police Department has lifted the evacuation warning for people living on the east side of Golden Eagle Road in Thermalito. The fire crossed over Nelson Avenue in Oroville, but forward progress has been stopped. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Sons & Daughters of Italy host 23rd annual charity golf classic
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Sons and Daughters of Italy hosted its 23rd annual charity golf classic. The event includes a round of golf, plus an Italian lunch and dinner. However, meatballs aren't on the menu. They're on the golf course. Participants competed in the frozen meatball putting contest. Dozens...
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley students encountering new security technology at their school
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Unified School District is implementing new ways to make its schools more secure. Students at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School are testing out a new way to enter class by pressing a buzzer. Once a student steps through the door, someone checks them in. "I do...
actionnewsnow.com
$7 million secured to help rebuild Greenville
GREENVILLE, Calif. - Assemblywoman Megan Dahle said she has secured $7 million for the community of Greenville as it recovers from the Dixie Fire. “The North State has been hit hard by wildfires. Our communities have experienced some of California’s most devastating fires and seen entire communities destroyed. After relocating, some residents have even lost homes multiple times,” Dahle said in a news release.
rosevilletoday.com
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland celebrates Opening Day
Family-friendly destination celebrates the season with Farm, Food, & Fun. Wheatland, Calif. – The season of jack o’ lanterns, goblins and sweet treats is fast approaching! In Wheatland, that means one thing! Farm, food, & fun at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm. Today, September 10 is opening day and the excitement happens place all day, from 9:00 am – 9:pm.
Paradise Post
Berry Creek community remembers fire that killed 16
BERRY CREEK — As a disrupted community remembered the second anniversary of the Bear Fire which leveled the communities of Berry Creek and Feather Falls, some were still waiting to rebuild their lives while others stayed optimistic. The Bear Fire was part of the North Complex Fires which affected...
actionnewsnow.com
2 women found dead in Linda last week, deputies increase patrols
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two bodies were found in Linda last week as the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office investigates the cases, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the two female bodies were found at two different locations and do not match a missing persons...
actionnewsnow.com
Homes evacuated in Chico after crash causes gas leak
CHICO, Calif. 11 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene of a crash into a gas line in Chico that has caused evacuations in the area. The Chico Fire Department says the crash is in the area of W. 11th Avenue and Meadow Road. One vehicle crashed into the...
Comments / 0