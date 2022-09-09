ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Broncos draw with UC Davis, 2-2

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

The Boise State women’s soccer team got offense, but it turned out not to be enough for a win Thursday.

The Broncos drew with UC Davis 2-2 in a nonconference match at Davis, California.

Boise State (2-2) got goals from Grace Sommers and Evva Vail.

“I thought we played really, really well,” Boise State coach Jim Thomas said. “One thing we’re looking for long term is whether or not we are preparing the right way to give ourselves a chance to win the game. I thought our preparation this week was exemplary.”

Sommers became the third Bronco to score multiple goals this season. Boise State outshot the Aggies 13-10.

Boise State visits CSU Bakersfield on Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL

TIMBERLINE 12, MIDDLETON 2: The Wolves (9-0-1, 6-0-0) handled the Vikings in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.

Kai Hatten and Zayne Davis each had hat tricks while Jack Buehler, Patrick Kane, Mason Pierce and Kai Anitok each scored.

Dawson Vidrio scored both goals for Middleton.

EAGLE 5, CAPITAL 0: The Mustangs (3-4-1, 2-3-1) handled the Eagles in a 5A SIC match.

Logan Monsen had two goals and Krew Christensen, Ashton Smith and Lucas Boockholdt each scored.

CALDWELL 6, VALLIVUE 0: The Cougars (8-0-0, 5-0-0) cruised past the Falcons (5-2-1, 3-1-1) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.

Fabian Arguello and Axel Gonzalez each had two goals, David Galvan had a goal and an assist and Sam Yeakley had a goal. Yahir Esquivel had three assists and Xavier Cuevas had two assists.

RIDGEVUE 4, COLUMBIA 1: The Warhawks handled the Wildcats in the 4A SIC match.

Cole Hernandez had two goals and Tye DeSouze and Logan Miller each scored.

CENTENNIAL 3, BISHOP KELLY 2: The Patriots edged the Knights in a nonleague match.

Austin Carmack, David Muyolo and Gabe Maxfield scored for the Patriots.

GIRLS SOCCER

CENTENNIAL 1, BISHOP KELLY 0: The Patriots topped the Knights in a nonleague match.

Asia Lawyer scored for Centennial.

RIDGEVUE 4, COLUMBIA 0: The Warhawks topped the Wildcats in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.

Tyleigh Quarders had three goals and Isis Villafane scored for Ridgevue.

VOLLEYBALL

BISHOP KELLY 3, VALLIVUE 0: The Knights swept the Falcons 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.

Kaylee Sanchez led Vallivue with 15 digs.

EAGLE 3, KUNA 0: The Mustangs swept the Kavemen 25-16, 25-14, 25-16 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.

Madi Hauskins had 11 kills to lead Eagle, Avery Charles had 11 digs and Teagan Scott had 18 assists.

