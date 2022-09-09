9/8/22 No. 12 Notre Dame 3 Purdue 1

Right from the beginning of the match the Purdue women's soccer team (3-4) was outmatched by No. 12 Notre Dame (6-0).

Despite Notre Dame controlling the ball for the majority of the first half and denying all of Purdue's attempts to get a clean shot on the goal, both teams went into the half scoreless. Notre Dame struck first, scoring two goals in the 58th minute in the span of 45 seconds to go up 2-0.

Purdue managed to draw back within 1 as freshman forward Kayla Budish scored her first goal of the season in the 61st minute. But Purdue didn't draw any closer, and Notre Dame sealed the game with a final goal in the 82nd minute. Purdue struggled to keep up with Notre Dame, as they were outshot 6-29 and struggled to maintain possession of the ball.

Purdue soccer plays next on Sept. 18 at Northwestern.