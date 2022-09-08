ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Turnovers plague Bills, Rams in NFL opener

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yb3J3_0ho3M5ks00

Call it opening-night jitters or offenses facing strong defenses.

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams were serving turnovers on Thursday at SoFi Stadium as the NFL season opened.

There were three over 9 plays in the first half.

Terrell Lewis started things for the Rams as he picked off Josh Allen.

That was followed by another Buffalo gaffe:

And not to miss out on the party. Matthew Stafford threw a pick to Dane Jackson.

The third turnover turned into a Buffalo field goal by Tyler Bass from 41 yards that gave the Bills a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.

Later in the second quarter, with the lead down to 10-7, Allen was picked again. This time the recipient of the pass from the Buffalo QB was Troy Hill.

That led to a 57-yard field goal by Matt Gay and the teams were tied at 10 at the half.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks after stunning 17-14 loss to Appalachian State

Texas A&M entered this weekend 1-0, ranked 6th in both the AP and USA Today coaches polls, and looked to make a statement at home against an Appalachian State team that was coming off of a heartbreaking 63-61 shootout against North Carolina last Saturday. In one of the ugliest, sloppiest, and just plain embarrassing performances by an Aggies team in recent memory, Texas A&M fell to the Mountaineers 17-14, as the game honestly felt like it was never in question for the king slayers of the Sun Belt conference. Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark came into the game wanting to control...
BOONE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Nbc#Ramsnfl#The Buffalo Qb#Ramshouse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith with magical start for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have a new No. 1 quarterback in Geno Smith. The veteran looked like the previous QB, Russell Wilson, against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Wilson has been able to improvise for his entire career and Smith obviously learned from watching. Check out Smith as he...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers injury updates after win over Bengals

LB T.J. Watt (upper body) The injuries to Watt and Harris felt significant and those Tuesday updates will be huge in terms of their availability. Harris dealt with a Licfranc injury in the preseason so if this is related to that, could force him out of the lineup for a period of time. As for Watt, if the lip readers on social media are correct, Watt believes he tore his pec, which would be devestating for his season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL

The Denver Broncos will meet the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the NFL season at Lumen Field. The Broncos will be looking to improve over last year when they won only 7 games and will look to head coach Nathaniel Hackett and new QB Russell Wilson to shake things up this season. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have moved on from Wilson and will give Geno Smith the start tonight, that could all change with Drew Lock just a snap away if Geno can’t handle the heat.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy