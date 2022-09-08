Cooper Kupp makes marvelous catch for Rams touchdown

With his footwork, Cooper Kupp should be on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The 2021 triple crown-winning receiver made another magnificent catch for a Los Angeles Rams touchdown as the Super Bowl champs opened their title defense Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.

Kupp managed to get both feet down in the back of the end zone on the 4-yard pass connection with Matthew Stafford.

After the PAT, the Rams trailed 10-7 in the second quarter.

His former Rams teammate — and current free agent — Odell Beckham Jr. was wowed.

It was the second consecutive Stafford to Kupp touchdown for the Rams at SoFi.

You might remember the previous one from February: