Fort Hall, ID

Post Register

City Council approves purchase of fire station from Bonneville County

The city of Idaho Falls is continuing to grow its fire and emergency services coverage area after purchasing a fire station in the southern part of the city previously owned by Bonneville County. “It’s not very often that we get to purchase a fire station that is actually move-in ready,”...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Fort Hall equine-based youth program starts new session Tuesday

FORT HALL — In the spring of 2022, a group of students stood in a horizontal line in a horse corral, side-by-side with their hoofed companions. Their goal was to reach the end of the corral but only as a team, and they all had to walk in a symmetrical line the entire length, if they didn’t want to have to restart.
FORT HALL, ID

