Post Register
City Council approves purchase of fire station from Bonneville County
The city of Idaho Falls is continuing to grow its fire and emergency services coverage area after purchasing a fire station in the southern part of the city previously owned by Bonneville County. “It’s not very often that we get to purchase a fire station that is actually move-in ready,”...
Fort Hall equine-based youth program starts new session Tuesday
FORT HALL — In the spring of 2022, a group of students stood in a horizontal line in a horse corral, side-by-side with their hoofed companions. Their goal was to reach the end of the corral but only as a team, and they all had to walk in a symmetrical line the entire length, if they didn’t want to have to restart.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Blackfoot struggles to put away Hillcrest, 21-6
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Broncos are ranked second in Idaho’s 4A prep football ranks early in the 2022 season, but they’re finding themselves in a familiar habit that goes back to the 2021 season. The Broncos managed to beat Hillcrest Friday night, 21-6, in a 4A District...
