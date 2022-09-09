Read full article on original website
Mid-Plains Community College to address budget
The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will host two public hearings on Wednesday where they will consider the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget. The first at 6:30 p.m. will be the property tax hearing and the second at 6:35 will offer the public an opportunity to speak about the budget.
Custer County 4-H'ers participate at 2022 Nebraska State Fair
Seventy 4-H members from Custer County participated in various exhibits, competitions, and shows at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The following are top results results sorted by 4-H member:. Megan Cheek, dog obedience beginning novice division C, first place; dog obedience novice B, second place. Mahaya Jones,...
NP planning panel backs beef plant fill-dirt plan; county panel next up
The first of two intended suppliers of “fill dirt” to the Sustainable Beef LLC construction site won endorsement Monday from the North Platte Planning Commission. Monday’s 8-0 vote to recommend a conditional use permit for Gary and Ruth Stearns, 2482 E. State Farm Road, capped the first of four meetings the couple faces to win full approval of one of two “borrow pit” operations tied to the beef plant work.
Lincoln County commissioners change budget hearing date to Sept. 26
The Lincoln County commissioners moved the 2022-23 budget public hearing to 11 a.m. on Sept. 26 at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The public hearing on resetting the...
Daniel Neff opens consolidated Capones restaurant on Halligan Drive
Entrepreneur Daniel Neff of North Platte cut the ribbon on his new restaurant, Capones, on Monday morning. The establishment is located at 2520 Halligan Drive, across the street from his Peg Leg Brewing Company. The grand opening took place on Sept. 5 and is a continuation of the commitment Neff has to the North Platte business community.
Two Lincoln County men receive probation for driving under the influence
A 62-year-old Stapleton man was sentenced on Monday to three years of supervised substance abuse supervision for a fourth conviction of driving under the influence. Scott L. Kramer pleaded guilty to the amended charge in Lincoln County District Court. He will also have his license revoked for 15 years and he was fined $2,000.
NP, Lincoln County to weigh fill-dirt plans for Sustainable Beef work
Special meetings this week by North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s planning commissions will take up plans by two rural landowners to supply fill dirt for Sustainable Beef LLC’s plant site. The city Planning Commission will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, while its county counterpart...
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car — a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, the college said in a press release Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. His ticket...
North Platte boys tennis team hosts second straight home invite
The North Platte boys tennis team finished fifth at their home invite on Saturday against Kearney, Lexington, McCook, Scottsbluff and Holdrege in North Platte. “The thing that I liked the most was it looked like everyone competed hard, playing for every game, every point, and that’s something we tried to emphasize yesterday,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said.
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five; White Balls: twenty-one, twenty-three) (four, six, sixteen, forty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
ESU 16 ‘maintenance budget’ keeps tax rate unchanged
Even with a higher property tax request, Educational Service Unit 16 would charge basically the same tax rate in 2022 as it has the previous 18 years. Board members of the 15-county ESU will hold a public hearing and vote on their 2022-23 budget at 7 p.m. MT Tuesday in its headquarters office at 314 W. First St. in Ogallala.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for September 12
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 12 min ago.
Partisanship? Count us out
Anyone who expects this space to recommend any individual running in the Nov. 8 election will be disappointed. Despite an insinuation in a Telegraph letter to the editor printed last week, this editorial page will continue — as it has for several years now — to refrain from endorsing any candidate, be the office federal, state or local.
GOP candidates in Georgia split over Trump's election lies
ATLANTA (AP) — When asked about his decision to rebuff Donald Trump and certify Joe Biden's narrow victory in his state, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he has no option but to defend his actions. “We are all held accountable by the voters,” the Republican said as...
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 10, Day: 22, Year: 21. (Month: ten; Day: twenty-two; Year: twenty-one) Copyright...
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
