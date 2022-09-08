ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Shark swims yards from shore & swimmers after one tourist is mauled to death & another left critically injured

By Danielle Cinone
The US Sun
 4 days ago
BEACHGOERS spotted a shark near the coast of South Carolina over Labor Day weekend amid an big uptick in attacks across the US.

On Sunday, a blacktip shark was caught on video close to the shore on Hilton Head Island.

A blacktip shark is seen close to shore on Hilton Head Island Credit: Facebook/We ❤️ Hilton Head Island
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5DFC_0ho3L24U00
The shark appeared to be swimming very close to the shoreline as waves crashed over it Credit: Facebook/We ❤️ Hilton Head Island

The sighting comes just two days after an American tourist was killed in a shark attack in the Bahamas.

Emily Wentz made the recent sighting in South Carolina and took to Facebook to share a 48-second clip of her encounter.

The shark appeared to be swimming very close to the shoreline as waves crashed over it.

Emily said the footage was taken at Alder Lane Beach at approximately 1.30pm on September 4.

Shortly after, Jill Baricikowski Horner also spotted what appeared to be the same shark on the beach.

Jill told ABC affiliate WJCL that she noticed the shark in shallow waters near Forest Beach on Hilton Head Island.

She told the news outlet her sighting took place at around 3.15pm.

Horner captioned her post: "Time to get out of the water. #blacktippedshark."

In the video clip, a shark's tail and fin are seen as the waves crash onto the shore.

It appears the type of shark spotted isn't that unusual for the area, as the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources explains: "The primary users of South Carolina's estuaries are the Atlantic sharpnose, the sandbar, the bonnethead, the blacktip, the finetooth, and the scalloped hammerhead.

"The spinner, the bull and the blacknose shark are also observed to a lesser degree."

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania college worker Caroline DiPlacido was killed by a shark attack while on vacation in the Bahamas.

The 58-year-old was snorkeling with family in Nassau when she was mauled to death by the bull shark.

Caroline lived in Millcreek Township and did work as a project coordinator at Gannon's Erie, Pennsylvania campus, the New York Post reported.

She was with her daughter, son, and husband on vacation in the Bahamas when the horror attack happened.

Footage shared online showed medics trying to revive Caroline as she was brought to shore, then rushed to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Caroline was a passenger on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Harmony of the Seas, which left Florida on September 4.

After the fatal mauling, she was pulled from the water by her relatives and a tour operator.

Her family suspect she was attacked by a bull shark, which are renowned for their aggression, according to CBS News.

Male bull sharks can grow up to seven feet long, while females can exceed 11 feet.

Her death comes after a string of shark attacks have been reported in recent weeks.

A woman was mauled off the coast of Hawaii on September 3.

Officials said the victim, 51, who may have been snorkeling, suffered a serious shark bite at Paia Bay.

The attack happened when the water was murky following heavy rain.

Two swimmers were mauled off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina within hours of each other on August 15.

Jameson Reeder Jr, 10, was forced to have part of his leg amputated after being bitten by a shark while on vacation in the Florida Keys.

Caroline DiPlacideo was mauled by a bull shark this week Credit: Facebook

John
3d ago

people sometimes make fun of me when I go to the beach and only go to my knees.....THIS is WHY.....if I want to go swimming I'll go in a pool if I'm at a hotel or somewhere else....I go to to the beach to people watch and enjoy the views....swimming is NOT why I go to the beach, once in the water you're in their house and they make the rules, remember that

Brandon Robinson
3d ago

Stop going in the goddamned ocean if you want the surety of not being bitten or mauled. And stop overfishing to feed a mostly useless population. You take away their food and they make you food. Fair trade.

Severino
3d ago

would you approach a bear in the woods? or a lion or any other dangerous apex predator? sharks aren’t going away , my suggestion , buy a pool.. much safer

The US Sun

