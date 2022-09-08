ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

'When I met the Queen...': Brits reveal their memories of coming face-to-face with Her Majesty as they pay tribute following her death

By Eleanor Dye, Elena Salvoni For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The British public and admirers from around the Commonwealth and world are remembering the moment they met the Queen following Her Majesty's death at the age of 96.

There has been an outpouring of grief from many including public figures and world leaders online following Buckingham Palace's announcement this evening.

But some of the most touching tributes have come from the 'ordinary' people who met her, with many taking to social media to reminisce about the time they were fortunate enough to have an audience with Queen Elizabeth II.

One BA flight attendant said he was 'humbled' to have met the monarch at an event in 2019.

The monarch also met her fair share of athletes, with several posting tributes to her along with photos of the time they met.

Rugby player Will Carling said he 'was truly honoured to have met the Queen a number of times.

'She was such an impressive person.'

Neil Back MBE, a former rugby union international footballer for England, thanked the Queen for her years of service, which he said were 'delivered with grace and dignity'.

Scottish track and field athlete Jamie Bowie posted a snap of his meeting with Queen Elizabeth over 10 years ago.

He captioned it: 'Incredible lifetime of service to our country, in 70 years as Queen! One was fortunate enough to have met Queen Elizabeth over 10 years ago.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wQZl_0ho3KipQ00
One BA flight attendant said he was 'humbled' to have met the monarch at an event in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXBSA_0ho3KipQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3leJQx_0ho3KipQ00
Scottish track and field athlete Jamie Bowie meeting Queen Elizabeth over 10 years ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223gp3_0ho3KipQ00
Neil Back MBE said the Queen conducted her reign with 'such grace and dignity' and said he was honoured to have met her

MailOnline readers sent in their own memories of meeting the Queen and the impact she made on their lives.

Beverley Bowman met the Queen in 2019 when she opened the Haig Housing Estate in Morden, south London.

Beverley said: 'She came into our house and she spoke with our family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27L8gQ_0ho3KipQ00
Beverley Bowman sent in a picture from meeting the Queen in 2019 when she opened Haig Housing Estate. She said: 'Nothing but good words for her, she entranced everyone when she was here'

'She was a lovely woman and made us feel at ease. She knew about our daughter who we lost at birth.

'She was genuinely interested which was lovely and interacted with our sons. Nothing but good words for her, she entranced everyone when she was here.'

Readers also noted the Queen's impact throughout generations of their families.

Angela Walker Crosby said her dad Robert Fletcher met the Queen in 2006 and was awarded an MBE after 46 years of service.

A bus driver from Merseyside, Robert was moved by the Queen recalling the winter of 1962 and how tough it would have been in his job then.

Helen McLean's father Wing Commander R W Guy was Station Commander and RAF Kemble and received the Queen when she used the base to fly in and out of the area.

Helen said: 'Dad was very taken with her and remarked how she showed genuine interest in the people she met and what she was shown, taking the time to listen and look at things.'

Di Bellis also shared pictures of meeting the Queen and Prince Philip in Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire, including one of Robert Bellis handing the monarch some flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25P6SU_0ho3KipQ00
Bus driver Robert Fletcher from Merseyside met the Queen in 2006. She recalled the winter of 1962 and how tough it must have been as a bus driver then
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aS83q_0ho3KipQ00
Wing Commander R W Guy met the Queen when she flew in and out of RAF Kemble. He remarked how she showed a genuine interest in the people she met
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlTnS_0ho3KipQ00
Di Bellis sent in a collage of pictures from meeting the Queen at Waddesdon in Buckinghamshire

Others were lucky enough to exchange a few words with Her Majesty as they received honours from her.

Food campaigner Mary Long-Dhonau OBE said 'I feel so privileged to have met our lovely Queen on two occasions. RIP your majesty. You will be missed by so many!'

Writer Catrina McHugh, who founded the Open Clasp Theatre Company, recalled when she was awarded her MBE.

'When I met the Queen I wanted to hug her, I felt overwhelmed and she reminded me of my aunty Maggie. She was kind.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etioy_0ho3KipQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmOcz_0ho3KipQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMg8i_0ho3KipQ00
Some of those who were lucky enough to exchange a few words with Her Majesty as they received honours from her

Paralympian Hannah Cockroft posted along with a picture of her shaking the Queen's hand: 'Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II.

'Our longest reigning monarch, the only I've ever know, & and inspiration to all. I am honoured to have met you, & served you as Deputy Lieutenant of Calderdale.

'Thank you for your years of duty, service and dedication to the Commonwealth.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4mXV_0ho3KipQ00
'I was in first year architecture,' she one woman. 'I got the chance to see her and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, in person.'

One woman tweeted pictures from 1997 of the Queen visiting her at the National College of Arts in Lahor.

'I was in first year architecture,' she said. 'I got the chance to see her and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, in person.'

Millie Robson was visited by the Queen at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital after the Manchester Arena attack in 2017.

She was 15 at the time and posted on Twitter today to honour Her Majesty, saying: 'This moment meant so much to me.'

Garth Dallas was one of many who reflected on the touching impression the Queen made on everyone she greeted.

He recalled the special moment they met, particularly when 'she looked me in the eye and smiled beamingly'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZOZv_0ho3KipQ00
Millie Robson, from County Durham was visited by the Queen in hospital when she was 15. She said today she was 'grateful and honoured' by the visit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JU2aj_0ho3KipQ00
Garth Dallas, a consulting CEO and non-executive director at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, said the Queen 'smiled beamingly' at him when they met

Tributes poured in after Her Majesty died peacefully at her home in Balmoral surrounded by her family, including her son Charles and grandson William.

The Queen's death will see Britain and her Commonwealth realms enter into a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

Tributes from world leaders and public figures have come in from leaders around the world.

***Did you meet the Queen? Send your pictures and memories of her to tips@dailymail.com***

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

It's time to go! King Charles III gently grabs Queen Consort Camilla's arm as he ushers her to their car after making historic first address to MPs and peers in Parliament during another busy day

They have a busy day ahead, so perhaps it's no wonder King Charles III was seen ushering his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, into their vehicle after making his historic first address to MPs and peers in Parliament today. His Majesty, 73, was captured gently grabbing Camilla, 75, by the...
U.K.
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Prince Andrew is heckled as he follows Queen's coffin through Edinburgh by lone spectator who called him a 'sick old man' - before bystanders and police tackle him to the ground

Prince Andrew was heckled by a protester today as he followed the Queen's coffin through Edinburgh in his suit after being banned from wearing his military uniform. A young man was filmed shouting 'Andrew, you're a sick old man' as the disgraced Duke of York, 62, passed behind his mother's hearse before the protester was bundled onto the floor by an onlooker and a policeman.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Moment Prince William offers Queen Consort Camilla a steadying hand as she walks up steps in King Charles proclamation - signifying a new, warmer stage in the heir's relationship with his stepmother

This is the touching moment Prince William offers his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort, a guiding hand before she signed her husband's declaration. It marks a new era for the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort after years of a difficult relationship while his mother Princess Diana split from Charles in 1992, and later divorce in 1996.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Hannah Cockroft
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Anne says Queen did 'exactly the right thing' after Princess Diana died by keeping Princes William and Harry in Balmoral - and praises her parents' 'important partnership' in unseen interview from 2017

Princess Anne has said the Queen did 'exactly the right thing' by staying in Balmoral with Princes William and Harry in the days after the death of Princess Diana in an unseen interview from 2017. The Princess Royal, 72, spoke to ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship about her mother's...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

CNN reporter is blasted for 'disrespectfully' referring to William and Kate as 'the other two royals' during report about Windsor truce walkabout in wake of Queen's death

CNN angered monarchists on Saturday by referring to Harry and Meghan by name - only to dismiss Prince William and Kate Middleton as 'the other two royals' moments later. Scott McLean, CNN's international correspondent based in London, made the gaffe while reporting on the newly-promoted Prince and Princess of Wales' and Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise joint walkabout in Windsor Saturday, two days after Queen Elizabeth died aged 96.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Brits#Her Majesty#Track And Field#Uk#Commonwealth#Ba#Scottish
Daily Mail

'I might give it to George, thank you very much': Touching moment Prince William accepts a Paddington Bear toy from little girl among Windsor crowds and reveals he may give it to eldest son

A young royal fan stood tall on her father's shoulders as she gifted the newly appointed Prince of Wales a Paddington Bear toy as crowds gathered to mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William was joined with his wife, the Princess of Wales, along with Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tears for a beloved mother and grandmother: Heartbroken royals led by Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew embrace and share emotional moment of unity as they stop to read tributes at Balmoral service to honour Queen

The late Queen's close family publicly grieved over the death of the elderly monarch at a private church service in Balmoral this afternoon - as Prince Andrew consoled his weeping daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, before making a touching tribute about his mother and thanking well-wishers who laid floral tributes outside the gates of the Aberdeenshire estate.
U.K.
Daily Mail

The Princess Royal's grief: Anne is teary-eyed as she is supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen - after she was by her mother's bedside when she died

Princess Anne was teary-eyed today as she was supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen. The Queen's only daughter, who was known to have a close relationship with the late monarch, was by her side when she died peacefully on Thursday aged 96 at Balmoral Castle.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Ex Royal Marine friend of Prince Harry, JJ Chalmers, reveals Queen penned a note to his dad when he was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing saying she'd 'enjoyed' his son's performances

Broadcaster and former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers has revealed he found out that the Queen watched him perform on Strictly after she sent a handwritten note to his father. JJ, who counts Prince Harry, 37, among his friends, was seriously injured in Afghanistan in 2011, in a blast that killed two of his colleagues.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

‘At least Grannie is with great grandpa now’: ‘Tearful’ Princess of Wales reveals son Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to great-grandmother the Queen while meeting with crowds outside Windsor Castle

A 'tearful' Princess of Wales has revealed Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to his great-grandmother the Queen. Prince William and Harry, along with their wives Kate and Meghan Markle, went on a 40-minute walkabout at Windsor Castle inspecting the sea of floral tributes this evening. Among the crowd on the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Keeping up with tradition: Moving moment Princess Anne maintains royal protocol with a deep curtsey as the Queen’s coffin is brought to the Palace of Holyroodhouse – after escorting hearse from Balmoral to Edinburgh

This is the poignant moment Princess Anne maintained royal protocol with a deep curtsey towards the Queen as her mother's coffin was brought into the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The Princess Royal, 71, performed the moving tribute as the coffin was carried into the palace, having travelled with the cortege from Balmoral to Edinburgh today.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Prince Andrew was not 'worried by inhibitions' as he hugged his daughter and gestured to the crowd with 'empathetic praying hands' after memorial church service in Balmoral, says body language expert

Prince Andrew seemed 'less worried' by inhibitions than other senior members of the royal family who gathered in Balmoral today to pay tribute to the Queen, according to a body language expert. Her Majesty died at the Scottish estate on Thursday, aged 96, with a Buckingham Palace statement saying the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

BBC are blasted for 'poor error of judgement' after pair were spotted taking photos on their phones in background as emotional Huw Edwards announces Queen's death to the nation

As BBC presenter Huw Edwards delivered the sombre news of Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death, two newsroom staff appeared to be taking photos in the background. The moment sparked outrage among viewers who said the commotion was both distracting and insensitive. Edwards, 61, has received widespread praise for his sensitive...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Meghan’s mixed reaction as she returns to royal life: Duchess is embraced by young women during walkabout at Windsor - while others in crowd offer out a handshake with stony faces

Meghan Markle tonight received a mixed reaction from a crowd in Windsor as she returned to royal life alongside Prince Harry for a surprise appearance with the Prince and Princess of Wales. King Charles III's warring sons Prince William and Harry and their wives Kate and Meghan all appeared in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?' Queen state funeral rules banning world leaders' private planes and demanding they are bussed in together spark incredulous reaction

Demands that world leaders use commercial jets and coaches to reach the funeral of Queen Elizabeth instead of private planes and cars have been met with disbelief. Embassies that were sent invites to the solemn send-off over the weekend were told that all attendees will be asked to board a buses from a secret location in West London to Westminster Abbey because of 'tight security and road restrictions'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

591K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy