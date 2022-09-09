Read full article on original website
Body Recovered After Paddleboarder Falls Into Colorado Lake
Officials say the person fell into the water and never resurfaced.
Where to find 6 'adults-only' hot spring experiences in Colorado
While most of Colorado's hot springs are geared toward being family-friendly, many offer 'adults-only' experiences, whether that comes in the form of certain clothing-optional hours or exclusive underground thermal caves. Here's a look at a few hot springs around the state where rest and relaxation – for adults – is...
Plan Unveiled But Will Grand Junction Ever Get A Community Rec Center?
Is a community recreation center in Grand Junction's near future?. What is it that Montrose, Delta, Fruita, Durango, and Gunnison have that Grand Junction doesn't have? The answer, of course, is a community recreation center. Montrose was the latest western Colorado town to get a rec center when voters approved a measure in 2014 and the facility was completed in 2017.
Fun Fruita House Includes A Pool & Hot Tub Near Olga Anson Park
If you have ever dreamed of having your own pool and still live close to downtown Fruita, then today could be your lucky day. Take a look at 201 S. Bookcliff Court, presented by Karen McLean-Wilson with The Christi Reece Group. This listing in Fruita, Colorado was added to Realtor.com...
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
What You Need To Know About Required Snowmobile Registration In Colorado
If you own a snowmobile and plan to drive it on public lands and trails in Colorado, you must register your vehicle with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The snowmobile season is fast approaching in Colorado, which means it's time for back-country snow enthusiasts to start preparing for the winter season ahead. That includes making sure the vehicle is registered before hitting the trails.
Body recovered from state park lake
A body was recovered from Corn Lake in Grand Junction on Sunday.
These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado
When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
nbc11news.com
Scattered showers to move into the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A few weeks ago, the temperature was the part that never seemed to change. We stayed hot, day after day, and the new change was the smoke by last week. Since last Wednesday, smoke and hazy skies have continued throughout the Western Slope and are more concentrated North of Montrose county. Today will be no different than what we have been experiencing; dry conditions, smoke, hazy skies, and plenty of sunshine. However, when we thought we escaped the 90-degree temperature threshold in Grand Junction, unfortunately, it makes its presence known today. Temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the lower 90s and mid-80s for Montrose.
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado
It's old-school meets current-ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend or family could have riding easily along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like a blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise, and seeing beautiful Colorado.
Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?
This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradosun.com
Flurry of sales, lot-rent increases hit Colorado mobile home parks as new laws reform the industry
The “For Sale” sign on the corner of South 10th Street and West Gunnison Avenue leans on its side, swallowed up by weeds in front of a dozen ramshackle turquoise and white mobile homes. The asking price for this blighted quarter of an acre known as Frontier Land...
[VIDEO] Massive elk charges vehicle in Colorado
It is officially rutting season for Colorado's elk populations, and a new video posted online shows just how aggressive bull elk can be this time of year. The video, posted by Estes Park News Inc., shows a large male charging at passing cars on highway 34 in Estes Park. From the video, it appears that cars were slowing down to see the animal, which was standing on the side of the road with a female.
Colorado Kids Get Sweet Snow Deal At Ski Resorts
Sure, it's still pretty hot outside and we have plenty of warm weather ahead of us but you know that changes are coming and the seasons will be shifting soon and when that happens, it's time to start thinking about what we enjoy doing when the temperatures cool and the snow starts flying.
KKTV
Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado has started to see the leaves change colors this month, with many areas in northern Colorado hitting peak colors this upcoming week. September into October is the average time that the high elevations in the state begin to see these changes. When can I...
Drought threatens an Indigenous tribe's farm in an isolated corner of Colorado
TOWAOC, Colo. — A way of life and sustenance for a small tribe in the high desert of southern Colorado is under threat by the Western drought, which has left a reservoir used to irrigate farmland perilously low. The 7,700-acre Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Farm & Ranch Enterprise has...
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Coloradans want you to stop moving to Colorado
New research says Colorado residents believe the state grew too much too fast, and that leaders should discourage more.
Rent This Retro Colorado Camper Near Salida’s Hot Springs
The website glampinghub.com gives outdoorsy travelers the chance to browse through thousands of unique accommodations all around the country that can be easily booked for unforgettable getaways. These destinations are a step up beyond just a traditional tent in the woods. One of the most unique options in Colorado is...
5 places to go apple picking in Colorado this fall
Apples always taste better when you pick them yourself—its just the rules. Fortunately, Colorado apple picking season is in full effect, and with fall right around the corner making a trip to a nearby orchard is the perfect way to kick off the season. In Colorado, apple season typically...
