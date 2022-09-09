ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, CO

Plan Unveiled But Will Grand Junction Ever Get A Community Rec Center?

Is a community recreation center in Grand Junction's near future?. What is it that Montrose, Delta, Fruita, Durango, and Gunnison have that Grand Junction doesn't have? The answer, of course, is a community recreation center. Montrose was the latest western Colorado town to get a rec center when voters approved a measure in 2014 and the facility was completed in 2017.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Colorado State
Mesa, CO
Mesa, CO
Colorado Lifestyle
What You Need To Know About Required Snowmobile Registration In Colorado

If you own a snowmobile and plan to drive it on public lands and trails in Colorado, you must register your vehicle with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The snowmobile season is fast approaching in Colorado, which means it's time for back-country snow enthusiasts to start preparing for the winter season ahead. That includes making sure the vehicle is registered before hitting the trails.
COLORADO STATE
These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado

When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
COLORADO STATE
Scattered showers to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A few weeks ago, the temperature was the part that never seemed to change. We stayed hot, day after day, and the new change was the smoke by last week. Since last Wednesday, smoke and hazy skies have continued throughout the Western Slope and are more concentrated North of Montrose county. Today will be no different than what we have been experiencing; dry conditions, smoke, hazy skies, and plenty of sunshine. However, when we thought we escaped the 90-degree temperature threshold in Grand Junction, unfortunately, it makes its presence known today. Temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the lower 90s and mid-80s for Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado

It's old-school meets current-ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend or family could have riding easily along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like a blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise, and seeing beautiful Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?

This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUEBLO, CO
[VIDEO] Massive elk charges vehicle in Colorado

It is officially rutting season for Colorado's elk populations, and a new video posted online shows just how aggressive bull elk can be this time of year. The video, posted by Estes Park News Inc., shows a large male charging at passing cars on highway 34 in Estes Park. From the video, it appears that cars were slowing down to see the animal, which was standing on the side of the road with a female.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Kids Get Sweet Snow Deal At Ski Resorts

Sure, it's still pretty hot outside and we have plenty of warm weather ahead of us but you know that changes are coming and the seasons will be shifting soon and when that happens, it's time to start thinking about what we enjoy doing when the temperatures cool and the snow starts flying.
COLORADO STATE
Here's when to see the fall colors in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado has started to see the leaves change colors this month, with many areas in northern Colorado hitting peak colors this upcoming week. September into October is the average time that the high elevations in the state begin to see these changes. When can I...
COLORADO STATE
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Rent This Retro Colorado Camper Near Salida's Hot Springs

The website glampinghub.com gives outdoorsy travelers the chance to browse through thousands of unique accommodations all around the country that can be easily booked for unforgettable getaways. These destinations are a step up beyond just a traditional tent in the woods. One of the most unique options in Colorado is...
SALIDA, CO
Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

