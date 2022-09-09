GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A few weeks ago, the temperature was the part that never seemed to change. We stayed hot, day after day, and the new change was the smoke by last week. Since last Wednesday, smoke and hazy skies have continued throughout the Western Slope and are more concentrated North of Montrose county. Today will be no different than what we have been experiencing; dry conditions, smoke, hazy skies, and plenty of sunshine. However, when we thought we escaped the 90-degree temperature threshold in Grand Junction, unfortunately, it makes its presence known today. Temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the lower 90s and mid-80s for Montrose.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO