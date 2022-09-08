Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver fire, park rangers may add mental health cliniciansDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: What homeless people fight about in Denver sheltersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Could Interactive Museums Help Save Denver's Malls?Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Sculptures will add intrigue to Central Park neighborhood in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Speculation over FBI probe mounts as Trump unexpectedly lands in DC
Donald Trump’s unannounced landing at an airport 26 miles west of Washington DC this weekend has led to a mountain of online speculation about the reason for his unannounced visit to the US capital.On Sunday, the former president was seen landing at Dulles international Airport after reportedly flying from his Bedminster residence and golf resort in New Jersey.Video shared on social media by @PenguinSix, a freelance journalist based in DC, showed Mr Trump disembarking the Cessna Citation X jet he has used for air transport since leaving office before getting into a black Sport Utility Vehicle. Mr Trump appeared...
British people are ripping out vintage-style stoves that cost up to $29,000 to buy in an attempt to save money as energy costs surge across Europe
A worker tasked with removing the Agas told Bloomberg he'd got rid of 35 this year and some owners cried because they couldn't afford to keep them.
Fortune
Goldman Sachs is cutting free coffee as corporate America reels in pandemic perks with workers returning to the office
Goldman Sachs gets rid of its free coffee as it restarts its five-day, in-office work week.
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm emergency. News coverage has warned of a crisis in teaching.
Too many seats, not enough movies: Inside the theater industry's next crisis — and what can be done about it
Movie theaters face a drought of blockbusters, which makes it hard to sell tickets. Industry watchers say it's time to consider big changes at the local cineplex.
ATLANT 3D Nanosystems Secures 15M USD Investments to Enable Atomic Layer Advanced Manufacturing for Electronics
COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- ATLANT 3D Nanosystems (ATLANT 3D), today announced the closure of their capital raise of 15M USD. The round was led by UK venture capital firm West Hill Capital and further supported by existing investors including leading Japanese corporation. The funding is the largest joint Series A round in Denmark outside of life sciences and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005049/en/ ATLANT 3D state-of-the-art technology is based on a unique microfluidics chemical reactor, named micronozzle, mounted on a dynamic platform that allows selective area direct atomic layer processing with more than potential 450 different materials with atomic resolution. (Photo: Business Wire)
Uncovering the genetic basis of mental illness requires data and tools that aren't just based on white people – this international team is collecting DNA samples around the globe
Mental illness is a growing public health problem. In 2019, an estimated 1 in 8 people around the world were affected by mental disorders like depression, schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. While scientists have long known that many of these disorders run in families, their genetic basis isn’t entirely clear. One reason why is that the majority of existing genetic data used in research is overwhelmingly from white people. In 2003, the Human Genome Project generated the first “reference genome” of human DNA from a combination of samples donated by upstate New Yorkers, all of whom were of European ancestry. Researchers across...
Donor beware: Pause before you give to any cause
The public’s trust in nonprofits declined from 59% in 2020 to 56% in 2022, according to Independent Sector, a coalition of nonprofits, foundations and corporate giving programs that tracks trends in philanthropy. One likely explanation for this erosion of confidence in organizations that are supposed to do good works: news of nonprofit leaders and fundraisers who improperly pocket funds. On Sept. 8, 2022, for example, New York state authorities charged former Trump administration aide Steve Bannon and others involved in a group called We Build the Wall with allegedly committing money laundering, fraud and conspiracy for deceiving donors and misusing their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meaghan Hafner Appointed to Vice President, Health Care
ROYAL OAK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Gongos, the North American arm of InSites Consulting, has announced that Meaghan Hafner has been appointed to Vice President, Health Care for the company. With this appointment, Hafner will bring enhanced and strengthened capabilities in the health care industry for Gongos’ current and future clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005104/en/ Meaghan Hafner (Photo: Business Wire)
Iran and the US appear unlikely to reach a new nuclear deal – leaving everyone more unsafe
Iran’s standoff with the United States over its potential nuclear weapons program is unlikely to ease anytime soon. The U.S. and Iran launched talks in 2021 to renew a now-defunct political deal that would curb Iran’s nuclear program. But the window for Iran and the U.S. to rejoin and return to compliance of the lapsed 2015 nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is quickly closing. China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. all agreed to the plan with Iran in 2015. The U.S. pulled out of the deal in 2018, effectively derailing it. But U.S....
