U.K.

How will the British national anthem lyrics change after Queen’s death?

By Jamie Downham
 3 days ago
THE Queen has died peacefully at the age of 96 - marking an end to her historic reign and sparking grief around the world.

Several things will change as the reign of Elizabeth II passes to Charles III - among them the National Anthem.

The musical composition is sung at countless events, among them international sporting events.

But its lyrics - which referenced the Queen since February 1952 - will now need to change.

To much of the UK, the national anthem has always been known as God Save The Queen.

However, it will now be called God Save the King, with its famous lyrics adapted to refer to Charles, rather than Elizabeth.

For example, the final verse, which referred to 'she', 'her' and 'Queen' will now be adapted.

The Queen's death aged 96 sparked grief and tributes around the world Credit: Getty

Under Charles III, they are: "May he defend our laws, And ever give us cause, With heart and voice to sing, God save the King!"

What will the lyrics of God Save the King be?

The opening verses of the National Anthem will now be:

God save our gracious King!

Long live our noble King!

God save the King!

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us:

God save the King!

O Lord our God arise,

Scatter his enemies,

And make them fall:

Confound their politics,

Frustrate their knavish tricks,

On Thee our hopes we fix:

God save us all.

Why was Prince Philip not a king?

The late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, was not granted the title of king because of a rule.

It states the husband of a ruling queen is called Prince Consort, just as wives of kings are typically referred to as Queen consort.

The reason for Philip not becoming King when he married the Queen stems from a parliamentary law.

The law relating to succession doesn't relate to bloodline - only gender.

However, when Philip married the Queen he was given three other titles: Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich.

