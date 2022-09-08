ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Little People star Matt Roloff ‘upsets’ his sons with major snub as family feuds over $4M Oregon farm

By Katy Forrester
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

LITTLE People star Matt Roloff has "upset" his sons after announcing he's hiring new workers on the family's Oregon farm - weeks after telling them they couldn't buy it.

Matt, who is planning to retire, is looking to find help on the pumpkin farm after slamming Zach and Jeremy, both 32, as lazy amid their recent fallout.

Zach is barely speaking to his father and has relocated to Washington
Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey had planned to buy part of the farm

And now a source has exclusively told The U. S. Sun that the brothers are annoyed their father is bringing in new employees, and they are no closer to patching things up.

The insider said: "Matt is hiring new workers for the farm so he can focus a little more on himself, and get the new house on the farm completed.

"He thinks a couple of extra hands would be ideal. Matt insists he's not replacing his sons, he's just making sure everything on the farm is taken care of.

"They are both upset with him but it's something that's already been spoken about in the past and it's Matt's decision to make as they start to move forward."

They added: "He is hiring two to four new full time farm employees who will help Jacob out now that he's starting to take over from his dad."

Matt revealed in a recent Instagram post that he is looking for new workers, sharing a photograph with his son Jacob, 25, who now works full-time with him on the land.

The 60-year-old, who sources say is keen for his youngest to take over, told his followers: "Make your resume stand out!"

He continued: "Looking to immediately hire strong and reliable employees at Roloff Farms for our world-famous pumpkin patch season.

"Tasks will include but are not limited to: tent setting up and down, lawn mowing, weed whacking, parking lot setting up, moving hay bales and working closely with our farm artist."

The TLC star added: "Employees must have their own reliable transportation and a good attitude as a team player."

Matt added an email address for prospective employees and captioned his post: "Help us spread the word!"

However, the businessman and family man appeared to disable comments for his post amid the fallout with his sons.

Matt put 16 acres of the farm up for sale for $4million on May 12, 2022 - and his shock decision resulted in the family fighting over his choice to give up the land.

The father-of-four was unable to come to a financial agreement with Zach and Jeremy over selling them the farm, and they made their feelings known about the situation.

Matt's ex-wife Amy hit out at him on the season finale of Little People, Big World.

She blasted: "I think you went crazy or something. I don’t know the details of the negotiation with the two boys. For the price it is, the kids can’t afford that."

ZACH'S OUTRAGE

Matt responded: "The good news is, there is 93 acres for this family.”

Amy fired back: "No, there are 93 acres for Matt Roloff. It's not part of the family anymore."

Zach has talked only about the rejection on the show, saying his dad initially encouraged the conversation of him and his wife Tori buying the farm.

He said: "The north side is the 30 acres my mom and dad shared, and the whole thing was weird, he starts making excuses… suddenly me and my wife are not good enough to run the farm.

"Whether we don't have the money, don't have the skillset… Tori said, ‘It wasn't cool, I never wanna see someone talk to my husband like that ever.'"

Zach and Tori are now distancing themselves from the family after making the move from Oregon to Washington, where they purchased a new $1million home.

Meanwhile, Jeremy's wife Audrey has spoken about how disappointed they were to not be able to take over.

"Jer and I hoped to take over his parent's farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child," she previously wrote on social media.

"It was something he was led to believe was possible.

"He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV.

"It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it."

But after trying to purchase part of the land in 2020, they were snubbed, and she revealed they are now focused on other plans for their future.

Matt Roloff has made his feelings about his 'lazy' sons known in recent months
The sprawling property is home to the family's famous 36-acre pumpkin patch
Jacob Roloff has been on the farm full-time recently helping his dad

The US Sun

The US Sun

