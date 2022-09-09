ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'She loved him and her loved her': Churchill's grandson Nicholas Soames says celebrated wartime leader - who was the Queen's first prime minister - 'revered' the late monarch

Winston Churchill's grandson spoke of the loved shared between the celebrated wartime leader and the Queen today. Sir Nicholas Soames said that Sir Winston had 'revered' the late monarch, with whom he shared a warm paternalistic friendship. He had been her first prime minister when she came to the throne...
‘I need to get fitter so some karate lessons might help me out': Moment Prince William jokes with mourner who offers him martial arts training while he meets well-wishers in Windsor

An amusing video shows the moment Prince William was offered karate lessons by a personal trainer yesterday as he spoke to the crowds outside Windsor Castle. During a 40-minute walkabout alongside Prince Harry and wives Catherine and Meghan, the new Prince of Wales spent time talking to well-wishers who had gathered in their thousands to pay their respects to the Queen, who died at Balmoral on Thursday aged 96.
Kimberly Menzies: If I Don't Marry Usman, I'll Never Love Again!

On Sunday’s Season 7, Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly Menzies returned to Africa. Viewers previously watched her travel to Tanzania. Since then, she took a trip to Nigeria. Now, she’s doing it again. This time, Kimberly warned the camera, the stakes are higher...
Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision

Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
