ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch': Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John, Mick Jagger and Dame Helen Mirren lead the stars saying a fond farewell to Queen Elizabeth II after she died 'peacefully' at Balmoral aged 96

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John and Mick Jagger led the celebrity tributes to Queen Elizabeth II after she died on September 8, aged 96.

The former Spice Girl, 48, revealed she is 'deeply saddened' by the news of her majesty after a 70-year reign, while music icon Elton, 75, said he will 'miss her dearly' in a touching social media post.

Victoria's full tribute on Instagram read: 'Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIs7F_0ho3Cjzp00
Devastating: Victoria Beckham and Sir Elton John led the celebrity tributes as the nation bid a fond farewell to The Queen after she died on September 9, aged 96 

The fashion designer continued: 'She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.'

Elton also took to social media to share his thoughts on the news: 'Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's pssing. She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moment with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

'Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJV2Y_0ho3Cjzp00

Mick Jagger shared poignant words which read: For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV.

'I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.

Helen Mirren took to Instagram to remember her majesty, whom she won an Oscar for portraying in the 2006 film The Queen. She wrote: 'I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjAdC_0ho3Cjzp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UenEd_0ho3Cjzp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0A7j_0ho3Cjzp00
Saying farewell: Celebrities flooded social media with tributes to Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away 'peacefully' at Balmoral 

Britain’s Got Talent presenters Ant and Dec paid tribute to the Queen and expressed their sadness over the tragic news.

On Twitter, they penned: ‘We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,’ they penned in a joint statement shared on social. It is hard to believe she will no longer be with us. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with King Charles and the entire Royal Family. Rest In Peace Your Majesty. And thank you'

Amanda Holden also paid tribute to her majesty after hearing the sad news. She penned: 'I think we all thought our Queen would live forever… Her grace ,good humour and indomitable spirit.. embodied everything that made Great Britain, Great. I just can’t imagine our country without her... My thoughts are with her family.'

Kris Jenner said: 'Rest In Peace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Graceful, dedicated, elegant, unforgettable. Today and always we will remember her as one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen. I send my love and condolences to the Royal Family.'

Sylvester Stallone paid tribute by saying: 'May this GREAT QUEEN ,rest in peace. The world willnever see the likes of her again…'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wu6rP_0ho3Cjzp00
Tribute: Helen Mirren took to Instagram to remember her majesty, whom she won an Oscar for portraying in the 2006 film The Queen (Dame Helen pictured in the 2006 film)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cI8qO_0ho3Cjzp00
Tribute: Queen Elizabeth II meeting former England player David Beckham in November 2002 at Buckingham Palace

James Bond star Daniel Craig has also shared a heartwarming tribute after his famous skit with Queen Elizabeth for the London 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the 007 actor paid tribute to the former monarch, saying she would be ‘profoundly missed.’

'I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her. She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed.'

Mel B, also known as scary spice, shared a special photo with her social media followers of her and the Spice Girls meeting Queen Elizabeth.

She penned: 'Today is the saddest day. We have lost an incredible lady who all of us grew up with and had so much respect for. I was honoured to meet her, honoured that she awarded me my MBE as patron of Women’s Aid and honoured she was our Queen.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5HXi_0ho3Cjzp00
Close: James Bond star Daniel Craig has also shared a heartwarming tribute after his famous skit with Queen Elizabeth for the London 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lOs5G_0ho3Cjzp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWTrV_0ho3Cjzp00
Memory: Mel B, also known as scary spice, shared a special photo with her social media followers of her and the Spice Girls meeting Queen Elizabeth

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, as the world grieves his mother, Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

All Her Majesty's children had rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became 'concerned' for her health. Hours later she died, surrounded by her family.

At 6.30pm her death was confirmed. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: 'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jlt7v_0ho3Cjzp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjwvT_0ho3Cjzp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hbo0o_0ho3Cjzp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSMzA_0ho3Cjzp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237Zc2_0ho3Cjzp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7bxJ_0ho3Cjzp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPWm4_0ho3Cjzp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aN2fC_0ho3Cjzp00
Icon: Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign is unlikely to ever be surpassed by another king or queen of England

The Queen's death will see Britain and her Commonwealth realms enter into a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

And as her son accedes to the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70-year reign that saw her reach her Platinum Jubilee this year - a landmark unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the King, said: 'The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6rMc_0ho3Cjzp00
King Charles III released this poignant statement reacting to the death of his 'beloved mother' as he took the throne today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSdsp_0ho3Cjzp00
Her Majesty the Queen - Britain's longest-reigning monarch - has died peacefully at Balmoral aged 96. Her son Charles, is now king. He will remain at Balmoral tonight before returning to London with the Queen Consort, Camilla

'We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

'During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.'

Tributes are already pouring in for Her Majesty, to many the greatest Briton in history and undoubtedly the most famous woman on earth. To billions around the world she was the very face of Britishness.

To her subjects at home, Her Majesty was the nation's anchor, holding firm no matter what storm she or her country was facing - from the uncertain aftermath of the Second World War to, more recently, the pandemic. She was also steadfast as she dealt with tragedies and scandals in her own family, most recently the fallout from Megxit and the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

Charles will embark on a tour of the UK before his mother's funeral with his wife Camilla, who the Queen announced would be crowned her eldest son's Queen Consort in an historic statement to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee and 70 years on the throne on February 6.

The Queen's passing came more than a year after that of her beloved husband Philip, her 'strength and guide', who died aged 99 in April 2021. Since his funeral, where she poignantly sat alone because of lockdown restrictions, her own health faltered, and she was forced to miss an increasing number of events mainly due to 'mobility problems' and tiredness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBsoN_0ho3Cjzp00
The Queen poses for a photograph in the drawing room at Balmoral shortly before her meeting with Ms Truss, whom she appointed as her Prime Minister

In July she travelled to Scotland for her annual summer break, but cancelled her traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle in favour of a small more private event because of her health, believed to be linked to her ability to stand. And at the end of July, Prince Charles represented his mother and opened the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with the Duchess of Cornwall. In late August Queen missed the Braemar Gathering - the first time she was not at the Highland Games in her 70-year reign.

But she was well enough to meet with Boris Johnson at Balmoral to accept his resignation, before asking the 15th Prime Minister of her reign, Liz Truss, to form a Government. Her Majesty, who stood with the support of a stick and smiled as she greeted Ms Truss in front of a roaring fire, had not been seen in public for two months. It would be her final picture.

Today all her children and Prince William flew into Scotland from all over the UK to get to Her Majesty's bedside before she died. Prince Harry did not travel to Scotland from Windsor with his family - and Meghan Markle stayed at Frogmore Cottage. But he did not make it to Balmoral in time and landed in Aberdeen, around 15 minutes after the death of his grandmother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NwH2_0ho3Cjzp00
It began when Princess Elizabeth was formally proclaimed Queen on February 8, 1952. She was crowned in Westminster Abbey (pictured) on June 2, 1953 - by coincidence the same day a joyous nation learned a Commonwealth team had conquered Mount Everest

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

It's time to go! King Charles III gently grabs Queen Consort Camilla's arm as he ushers her to their car after making historic first address to MPs and peers in Parliament during another busy day

They have a busy day ahead, so perhaps it's no wonder King Charles III was seen ushering his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, into their vehicle after making his historic first address to MPs and peers in Parliament today. His Majesty, 73, was captured gently grabbing Camilla, 75, by the...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Moment Prince William offers Queen Consort Camilla a steadying hand as she walks up steps in King Charles proclamation - signifying a new, warmer stage in the heir's relationship with his stepmother

This is the touching moment Prince William offers his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort, a guiding hand before she signed her husband's declaration. It marks a new era for the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort after years of a difficult relationship while his mother Princess Diana split from Charles in 1992, and later divorce in 1996.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Anne says Queen did 'exactly the right thing' after Princess Diana died by keeping Princes William and Harry in Balmoral - and praises her parents' 'important partnership' in unseen interview from 2017

Princess Anne has said the Queen did 'exactly the right thing' by staying in Balmoral with Princes William and Harry in the days after the death of Princess Diana in an unseen interview from 2017. The Princess Royal, 72, spoke to ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship about her mother's...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

CNN reporter is blasted for 'disrespectfully' referring to William and Kate as 'the other two royals' during report about Windsor truce walkabout in wake of Queen's death

CNN angered monarchists on Saturday by referring to Harry and Meghan by name - only to dismiss Prince William and Kate Middleton as 'the other two royals' moments later. Scott McLean, CNN's international correspondent based in London, made the gaffe while reporting on the newly-promoted Prince and Princess of Wales' and Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise joint walkabout in Windsor Saturday, two days after Queen Elizabeth died aged 96.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Prince William
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Amanda Holden
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Elton John
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Mourners asked to stop leaving toy Paddington bear tributes and marmalade sandwiches in honour of the Queen – with bosses at Green Park urging people to stick to flowers instead

Royal Parks bosses have asked mourners to stop leaving Paddington Bear and marmalade sandwich tributes in honour of the Queen - and to stick to unwrapped flowers instead. Children across the nation have paid their respects with the teddy bears and sandwiches in a nod to the delightful sketch filmed for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Spice Girl
Daily Mail

Tears for a beloved mother and grandmother: Heartbroken royals led by Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew embrace and share emotional moment of unity as they stop to read tributes at Balmoral service to honour Queen

The late Queen's close family publicly grieved over the death of the elderly monarch at a private church service in Balmoral this afternoon - as Prince Andrew consoled his weeping daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, before making a touching tribute about his mother and thanking well-wishers who laid floral tributes outside the gates of the Aberdeenshire estate.
U.K.
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Keeping up with tradition: Moving moment Princess Anne maintains royal protocol with a deep curtsey as the Queen’s coffin is brought to the Palace of Holyroodhouse – after escorting hearse from Balmoral to Edinburgh

This is the poignant moment Princess Anne maintained royal protocol with a deep curtsey towards the Queen as her mother's coffin was brought into the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The Princess Royal, 71, performed the moving tribute as the coffin was carried into the palace, having travelled with the cortege from Balmoral to Edinburgh today.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

The Princess Royal's grief: Anne is teary-eyed as she is supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen - after she was by her mother's bedside when she died

Princess Anne was teary-eyed today as she was supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen. The Queen's only daughter, who was known to have a close relationship with the late monarch, was by her side when she died peacefully on Thursday aged 96 at Balmoral Castle.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meghan’s mixed reaction as she returns to royal life: Duchess is embraced by young women during walkabout at Windsor - while others in crowd offer out a handshake with stony faces

Meghan Markle tonight received a mixed reaction from a crowd in Windsor as she returned to royal life alongside Prince Harry for a surprise appearance with the Prince and Princess of Wales. King Charles III's warring sons Prince William and Harry and their wives Kate and Meghan all appeared in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

‘At least Grannie is with great grandpa now’: ‘Tearful’ Princess of Wales reveals son Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to great-grandmother the Queen while meeting with crowds outside Windsor Castle

A 'tearful' Princess of Wales has revealed Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to his great-grandmother the Queen. Prince William and Harry, along with their wives Kate and Meghan Markle, went on a 40-minute walkabout at Windsor Castle inspecting the sea of floral tributes this evening. Among the crowd on the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A subtle nod to Diana? Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote 'may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' - lyrics famously sung at the funeral of the late princess

King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Andrew is heckled as he follows Queen's coffin through Edinburgh by lone spectator who called him a 'sick old man' - before bystanders and police tackle him to the ground

Prince Andrew was heckled by a protester today as he followed the Queen's coffin through Edinburgh in his suit after being banned from wearing his military uniform. A young man was filmed shouting 'Andrew, you're a sick old man' as the disgraced Duke of York, 62, passed behind his mother's hearse before the protester was bundled onto the floor by an onlooker and a policeman.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

591K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy