ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England’s Test match vs South Africa suspended and Friday’s horse racing called as world mourns The Queen

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WvdJH_0ho3CL0V00

BRITISH sport will pause on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died peacefully aged 96 - marking an end to her historic reign and sparking an outpouring of grief around the world.

Day Two of the test match between England and South Africa at The Oval has been cancelled as cricket pays respect.

No action will take place, along with all scheduled games in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Surrey Cricket Club tweeted: "As a mark of respect to Her Majesty, there will be no play in the Test Match between England and South Africa Men on Friday 9 September.

"A further announcement about the continuation of the Test match will be made in due course."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqxKi_0ho3CL0V00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EON4_0ho3CL0V00

The Queen's beloved horseracing was stopped - Thursday evening's meetings at Southwell and Chelmsford were both abandoned.

The British Horseracing Authority also released a statement confirming the suspension of the sport through Friday.

It read: "All of British Racing is in mourning today following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Her Majesty has been one of the greatest and most influential supporters in the history of horseracing.

The Queen's passing comes as...

"Her passion for racing and the racehorse shone brightly throughout her life, not only through her close involvement in breeding and racing horses, but in her roles as a patron of The Jockey Club and Thoroughbred Breeders Association, and as the figurehead of Royal Ascot.

"From her first-ever winner Monaveen, through stars such as Carrozza and Highclere, to the unforgettable Estimate, Her Majesty The Queen has helped to shape the breed and contributed to moments on the track that will go down in sporting folklore.

"It is right, therefore, that all racing is suspended for today and tomorrow as we begin to grieve Her Majesty’s passing and remember her extraordinary life and contribution to our sport and our nation."

And tournament organisers confirmed there will be no play at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Friday.

A statement read: "On behalf of our members and everyone associated with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"She truly was an inspiration to people the world over. Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and all flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast.

"Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed. Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course. Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time."

Meanwhile, the Premier League had yet to announce plans for this weekend's games.

Chiefs will decide on Friday whether to cancel the fixtures, but the English top flight did issue a statement on Twitter.

It read: "The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty."

The Government is not planning to enforce a shutdown in sport as the UK enters 10 days of national mourning following the passing of the longest-reigning Sovereign in British history.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Prince Harry
The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
WORLD
The US Sun

The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen

THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#British#Cricket Club#Test#Southwell#Chelmsford#Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Queen's lying-in-state and funeral plans outlined

Details of the timetable of official events are beginning to be revealed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch. Here's what we expect to happen in the days ahead, including the journey of the Queen's coffin from Scotland, her lying in state and the state funeral on Monday 19 September.
U.K.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
731K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy