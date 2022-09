DURHAM, N.C. – The University of Missouri men's golf team closed out, the Rod Myer Invitational on Saturday afternoon in ninth place against the competitive 14-team slate as Alabama took home the team title. Senior Charlie Crockett placed tied for third to pace the Tigers in their 14-over 878 (295-293-290) finish on the challenging Duke University Golf Club.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO