Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

No. 5 Virginia Draws With VCU To Close Non-Conference Slate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (7-0-1) closed out the non-conference portion of its schedule at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Sept. 11), playing VCU (2-1-5) to a 0-0 draw. It was the first draw for the Cavaliers this season under the new rules...
RICHMOND, VA
virginiasports.com

Logan Greco

Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany announced the addition of former UVA defenseman Logan Greco as the program’s volunteer assistant coach on Sept. 12, 2022. Greco was a member of the Cavaliers’ 2019 NCAA Championship team and served as the volunteer assistant coach at Richmond for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Drops Road Contest at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In its first road game under head coach Tony Elliott, Virginia lost 24-3 to Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers (1-1) were coming off an opener in which they scored 34 points. That was against Richmond, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. Against Illinois (2-1), from the Big Ten Conference, UVA mustered only 222 yards.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Oregon State Basketball: Beavers take massive hit with Warith Alatishe departure

Warith Alatishe played a starring role in Oregon State Basketball’s recent success in March. Now the Beavers will have to rebuild without him. It feels like ages ago since Oregon State Basketball was viewed in a positive light. But it was just 2021 when the Beavers went from no postseason hopes to not only winning the Pac-12 Tournament and getting the autobid, but also then making it to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament as a 12 seed.
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon State football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, what to watch for

Beavers will face off against potent Bulldogs offense on the road in season's second gameThe Oregon State football campaign continues on into unfriendly territory as Oregon State travels down to Fresno to face off against the Bulldogs, who are coming off of their own impressive week one win. Here's how to watch the action Saturday and what to watch for: HOW TO WATCH When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Where: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Radio: Beaver Sports Network WHAT TO WATCH FOR It was 21 years ago that No. 10 Oregon State suffered an upset defeat at...
CORVALLIS, OR
Stelios Tzoutzis

Stelios Tzoutzis begins his third season with the University of Virginia men’s basketball program. Tzoutzis served as a graduate assistant for two seasons before being promoted to program assistant in September of 2022. The Athens, Greece, native arrived in Charlottesville after serving one season as a graduate assistant at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin

(Yachats, Oregon) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Friday that harvesting of mussels is closed along more than half of the Oregon coast. The closure is from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River and state border, including most of the central coast and all of the north Oregon coast. The agencies said recent tests have shown levels of a marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison that has exceeded the closure limit. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium: a mussel is slowly devoured by a sea star)
YACHATS, OR
Red Cross Opens Multiple Shelters In Oregon

The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires, Cedar Creek fire burning near Oakridge, Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls, Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem, and the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelters are located at:. Milo McIver...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
New fire sparks south of Salem as Oregon braces for difficult weather weekend

A brush fire ignited in South Salem Friday evening in the Vitae Springs area, causing near immediate evacuations around the area, the Statesman Journal reported. Fire crews were fighting the fire from different locations near Vitae Springs Road South and Skyline Road South. Eighteen other agencies, including units from Silverton, Stayton, Woodburn, Jefferson have responded, the Statesman said. Evacuees were being sent to a local middle school.
SALEM, OR
Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place

Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
SALEM, OR
PGE shuts off power in five more areas

UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
PORTLAND, OR

