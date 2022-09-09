Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
No. 5 Virginia Draws With VCU To Close Non-Conference Slate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (7-0-1) closed out the non-conference portion of its schedule at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Sept. 11), playing VCU (2-1-5) to a 0-0 draw. It was the first draw for the Cavaliers this season under the new rules...
virginiasports.com
Logan Greco
Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany announced the addition of former UVA defenseman Logan Greco as the program’s volunteer assistant coach on Sept. 12, 2022. Greco was a member of the Cavaliers’ 2019 NCAA Championship team and served as the volunteer assistant coach at Richmond for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Pac-12 Football Notes: Washington State, Oregon State to the Rescue
Cougars, Beavers were unlikely candidates to improve the image of the conference
virginiasports.com
Virginia Drops Road Contest at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In its first road game under head coach Tony Elliott, Virginia lost 24-3 to Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers (1-1) were coming off an opener in which they scored 34 points. That was against Richmond, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. Against Illinois (2-1), from the Big Ten Conference, UVA mustered only 222 yards.
What Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said after losing to Oregon Ducks
Eastern Washington lost to Oregon, 70-14, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Eagles coach Aaron Best recapped EWU’s first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Best’s postgame press conference.
Fresno State's Tedford, Haener address loss to Oregon State
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford and quarterback Jake Haener react to their heartbreaking 35-32 loss to Oregon State.
Oregon State Basketball: Beavers take massive hit with Warith Alatishe departure
Warith Alatishe played a starring role in Oregon State Basketball’s recent success in March. Now the Beavers will have to rebuild without him. It feels like ages ago since Oregon State Basketball was viewed in a positive light. But it was just 2021 when the Beavers went from no postseason hopes to not only winning the Pac-12 Tournament and getting the autobid, but also then making it to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament as a 12 seed.
BYU Jumps Nine Spots in the Latest AP Poll
BYU and Oregon will be a ranked matchup in week three
Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 70-14 win over Eastern Washington Eagles
We were live at Autzen Stadium for Oregon’s 2022 home opener against Eastern Washington, with the Ducks cruising past the Eagles 70-14. The Ducks improved to 1-1 on the season and gave coach Dan Lanning his first victory as UO’s head coach.
Oregon State football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, what to watch for
Beavers will face off against potent Bulldogs offense on the road in season's second gameThe Oregon State football campaign continues on into unfriendly territory as Oregon State travels down to Fresno to face off against the Bulldogs, who are coming off of their own impressive week one win. Here's how to watch the action Saturday and what to watch for: HOW TO WATCH When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Where: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Radio: Beaver Sports Network WHAT TO WATCH FOR It was 21 years ago that No. 10 Oregon State suffered an upset defeat at...
virginiasports.com
Stelios Tzoutzis
Stelios Tzoutzis begins his third season with the University of Virginia men’s basketball program. Tzoutzis served as a graduate assistant for two seasons before being promoted to program assistant in September of 2022. The Athens, Greece, native arrived in Charlottesville after serving one season as a graduate assistant at...
Watch: Wilsonville turns the tide against Westview with fake kneel trick play to end the first half
Wilsonville needed a spark trailing red hot Westview 18-7 late in the first half of Friday night’s football game. Wilsonville coach Adam Guenther dug deep into the Wildcats’ playbook and found just the play to work. The Wildcats got the ball back with just seconds to go before...
beachconnection.net
Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin
(Yachats, Oregon) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Friday that harvesting of mussels is closed along more than half of the Oregon coast. The closure is from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River and state border, including most of the central coast and all of the north Oregon coast. The agencies said recent tests have shown levels of a marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison that has exceeded the closure limit. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium: a mussel is slowly devoured by a sea star)
Red Cross Opens Multiple Shelters In Oregon
The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires, Cedar Creek fire burning near Oakridge, Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls, Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem, and the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelters are located at:. Milo McIver...
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
KGW
Oregon hospitals in crisis: Samaritan CEO says it could take a generation to recover
PORTLAND, Ore. — As CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Care Systems, Becky Hultberg has a close-up view of the crisis gripping the state's health care sector — and she spends sleepless nights thinking about what the future holds. More than two and a half...
New fire sparks south of Salem as Oregon braces for difficult weather weekend
A brush fire ignited in South Salem Friday evening in the Vitae Springs area, causing near immediate evacuations around the area, the Statesman Journal reported. Fire crews were fighting the fire from different locations near Vitae Springs Road South and Skyline Road South. Eighteen other agencies, including units from Silverton, Stayton, Woodburn, Jefferson have responded, the Statesman said. Evacuees were being sent to a local middle school.
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
thatoregonlife.com
Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place
Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
PGE shuts off power in five more areas
UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
