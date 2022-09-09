Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Helen Kasky, 92, of Hillman
Helen June Kasky, 92, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at her home in Hillman, Michigan. Helen, or as all know her, June, was born December 26, 1929, to the late George L. and Mabel (Schoening) Walters, in Sligo, Pennsylvania; although Michigan is where she spent the majority of her life.
Up North Voice
Roger Cohoe, 81, of Lewiston
Mr. Roger Bernard Cohoe, 81 of Lewiston, Michigan died peacefully at his home with his sons and loving partner at his side on September 5, 2022. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late, Clarence and Geneva (Tummins) Cohoe on June 23, 1941. In Joliet, Illinois on January 4, 1965, he married the love of his life, Lola (Lauridsen) Cohoe. The two celebrated 52 years of marriage before her passing in 2017. Roger served his country proudly in the United States Marines Corps as a Lance Corporal. A longtime resident of Lewiston, Roger served the community in various capacities. He was an Albert Township trustee, zoning administrator, a board representative for the Lewiston Downtown Development Authority, and a community benefactor for organizations like the Boy Scouts and various churches throughout the community. He recently made a significant donation to the Albert Township Fire Department to help fund a side-by-side vehicle equipped with life saving devices to help ensure the safety of those in the community. He was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ, the 45th Parallel Masonic Lodge #581, VFW Post 6335, American Legion Post 198, Lewiston Lions, and the Combat Engineer Society. Roger also worked as a police officer for Washtenaw County for 10+ years before moving to Lewiston in 1979. Aside from his work and volunteer time, Roger was an outdoorsman. He loved camping, hunting, fishing, and shooting. He is and will be deeply missed.
Up North Voice
Ray Myas, 89, of Gladwin
Raymond Donatus Myas, age 89, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at his home in Gladwin, MI surrounded by his family after a long illness. Ray was born on Friday, July 14, 1933 in West Branch, MI to Earl and Edwina (Zettel) Myas. He lived in Gladwin for the past 17 years previously of West Branch.
Up North Voice
Al Baker, 84, of Hale
Alfred Allen Baker, age 84 of Hale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Iosco County Medical Care Facility. He is survived by his children; Gary (Jill) Baker of Greensburg, KY, Jill (Craig) Hunt of Hale, Alan Baker of Hale and David (Elizabeth) Baker of Boyne City. Sister; Blanche Starks of Corpus Christie, TX and sister-in-law; Pat Baker of Arcadia, FL. Also surviving are Janet Baker of Hale, Lynnette Baker of Louisville, KY, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Up North Voice
Jim Little, 84, of Lupton
James Edwin Little, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his home in Lupton, MI. He was born on August 28, 1938 to Edward and Zeta (Rosevear) Little. Jim lived in Lupton for many years, previously living in West Branch and Rose City. He owned and...
Up North Voice
Michael Roehrs, 75, of Clare, formerly of Bairoil, Wyoming
Michael Roehrs, 75, of Bairoil, Wyoming passed away at the Medilodge of Clare, MI on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was born June 15, 1947 the son of Richard and Lucille (Walker) Roehrs in Detroit, MI. Michael was a hardworking man owning and operating his own business in carpentry. When he was not working Michael was spending his time hunting and fishing. Some of his favorite hunts were for Elk, Mule Deer, Antelope, and Caribou. Aside from being an avid outdoorsman Michael was a loving father and often times would include his children in his hunting and fishing expeditions.
Up North Voice
Don Schwind, 88, of Beaverton
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and dearest friend passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Medilodge of Midland at the age of 88 years. Don was born on January 18, 1934 in Merrill, Michigan, to the late Leo and Cornelia (Camp) Schwind. He graduated from Sacred Heart High...
Up North Voice
Jerimae Golnick, 87, of Grayling
Jerimae Golnick, 87, of Grayling passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side September 9, 2022. A full obituary will be posted soon. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home from 4-7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 11:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Grayling, MI. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Up North Voice
Betty Weiss, 89, of West Branch
Betty Helen Weiss, age 89, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at The Brook in West Branch surrounded by her family. She was born on September 1, 1933 in Detroit, MI to Otto and Helen (Weber) Schroeder. Betty lived in West Branch since 1989 formerly of Auburn, MI. She...
Up North Voice
Melinda Gentz, 40, of National City
Melinda Kay Gentz, age 40, of National City, Michigan died at her home on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She was born the daughter of Steven and Barbara (Page) Gentz on January 7, 1982 in Flint, Michigan. Melinda graduated the class of 2001 from Campbellsville High School in Campbellsville, Kentucky. She...
Up North Voice
North Central Michigan Community Foundation announces over $20,000 in new grants
REGION – The North Central Michigan Community Foundation (NCMCF) recently awarded 11 new grants totaling $20,540 to local nonprofits for programs and projects benefiting residents of Crawford, Ogemaw and Oscoda Counties. The NCMCF Board of Trustees approved the 2022 Community Impact Grants on August 16. Grants awarded include:. $6,400...
