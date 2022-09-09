Mr. Roger Bernard Cohoe, 81 of Lewiston, Michigan died peacefully at his home with his sons and loving partner at his side on September 5, 2022. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late, Clarence and Geneva (Tummins) Cohoe on June 23, 1941. In Joliet, Illinois on January 4, 1965, he married the love of his life, Lola (Lauridsen) Cohoe. The two celebrated 52 years of marriage before her passing in 2017. Roger served his country proudly in the United States Marines Corps as a Lance Corporal. A longtime resident of Lewiston, Roger served the community in various capacities. He was an Albert Township trustee, zoning administrator, a board representative for the Lewiston Downtown Development Authority, and a community benefactor for organizations like the Boy Scouts and various churches throughout the community. He recently made a significant donation to the Albert Township Fire Department to help fund a side-by-side vehicle equipped with life saving devices to help ensure the safety of those in the community. He was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ, the 45th Parallel Masonic Lodge #581, VFW Post 6335, American Legion Post 198, Lewiston Lions, and the Combat Engineer Society. Roger also worked as a police officer for Washtenaw County for 10+ years before moving to Lewiston in 1979. Aside from his work and volunteer time, Roger was an outdoorsman. He loved camping, hunting, fishing, and shooting. He is and will be deeply missed.

